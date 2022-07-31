Spirit's Take: Here's what Ole Miss is adding in On3 Consensus three-star Jayvontay Conner

Photo courtesy of Jayvontay Conner

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss got things going on Friday with a commitment from On3 Consensus four-star Jamarious Brown. Then, they added a verbal pledge from another On3 Consensus four-star from Neeo Avery on Sunday.

And now, they’re keeping the good vibes going on Saturday with a verbal pledge from On3 Consensus three-star tight end Jayvontay Conner.

The East Forsyth (N.C.) prospect chose the Rebels over notable offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCF, Vanderbilt and West Virginia, among others.

Conner made his first trip to Oxford for Juice Fest 22 and quickly found Oxford, Miss., was the place for him after kicking it with co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach John David Baker.

SPIRIT’S TAKE

The 6-foot-4, 230 pound recruit brings a ton of athleticism and size to a tight end room which is becoming a weapon in Kiffin and Charlie Weis, Jr.’s attack. Prior to moving to Kernersville, N.C., Conner prepped at Opelika High School in Alabama. As a junior, he finished with 24 receptions for 405 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Conner brings an impressive skill set in a large, Power 5 ready frame which should be good to go after a year in the system and getting acclimated to the strength and conditioning program with new staffer, Nick Savage. The newest 2023 commit boasts an impressive offer sheet which is indicative of what other staffs think of his potential so this is not only an unexpected addition but one who should pay off down the line after USC transfer Michael Trigg ends his tenure at Ole Miss.

Impact Potential: 6.9/10