Spirit's Take: Here's what Ole Miss is adding in On3 Consensus three-star Jayvontay Conner

By Zach Berry about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Photo courtesy of Jayvontay Conner

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss got things going on Friday with a commitment from On3 Consensus four-star Jamarious Brown. Then, they added a verbal pledge from another On3 Consensus four-star from Neeo Avery on Sunday.

And now, they’re keeping the good vibes going on Saturday with a verbal pledge from On3 Consensus three-star tight end Jayvontay Conner.

The East Forsyth (N.C.) prospect chose the Rebels over notable offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCF, Vanderbilt and West Virginia, among others.

Conner made his first trip to Oxford for Juice Fest 22 and quickly found Oxford, Miss., was the place for him after kicking it with co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach John David Baker.

SPIRIT’S TAKE

The 6-foot-4, 230 pound recruit brings a ton of athleticism and size to a tight end room which is becoming a weapon in Kiffin and Charlie Weis, Jr.’s attack. Prior to moving to Kernersville, N.C., Conner prepped at Opelika High School in Alabama. As a junior, he finished with 24 receptions for 405 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Conner brings an impressive skill set in a large, Power 5 ready frame which should be good to go after a year in the system and getting acclimated to the strength and conditioning program with new staffer, Nick Savage. The newest 2023 commit boasts an impressive offer sheet which is indicative of what other staffs think of his potential so this is not only an unexpected addition but one who should pay off down the line after USC transfer Michael Trigg ends his tenure at Ole Miss.

Impact Potential: 6.9/10

Four-star EDGE Neeo Avery commits to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — Four-star defensive end Neeo Avery spent the weekend in Oxford, and that’s all it took to help the talented Maryland native make his decision to play for the Rebels. The elite defensive lineman took in Juice Fest, ’22, as this past weekend’s big recruiting festivities...
Ole Miss lands elite, four-star defensive lineman Jamarious Brown

OXFORD, Miss. — What a weekend it was in Oxford for head coach Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss football as some big-time recruits committed to the program — including Jamarious Brown, one of the most-coveted in-state defensive players. Juice Fest ’22 — the moniker for the big recruiting...
Ole Miss football: Luke Altmyer says Jaxson Dart transfer added fuel to his competitive fire

The conversation surrounding Ole Miss football this offseason has centered around the transfer portal. The Rebels, with 18 commitments, have the nation’s No. 2 overall transfer class, and USC quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is the face of that group. A true freshman sensation with the Trojans, Dart ranked as the No. 7 overall transfer of the entire offseason. And with all-SEC quarterback Matt Corral departing the program, Dart has generally been lauded as the program's succession plan.
'Stonka' Burnside recaps his weekend visit to Ole Miss

247Sports contributor Rion Young authored this story on Braylon Burnside. Braylon ‘Stonka’ Burnside was in Oxford last Saturday showing off his great athletic ability. He had a challenge for every defender that he faced in his 1v1 session. He was unstoppable against any look his opponents showed him this Saturday. He always shows out whenever he shows up.
Lane Kiffin compares his team's offseason training to his dog's

Lane Kiffin said it at SEC Media Days and he said it again after day one of his Ole Miss football team's fall camp. One of the challenges of this camp is to get a bunch of transfer players, true freshmen and retuning players to all fall in line with one team culture set by Kiffin himself and the staff around him.
Caldwell first signee for new Northwest women’s basketball coach

New Northwest women’s basketball head coach LaTaryl Williams has officially landed his first signee, as 5-foot-9 guard Taylor Caldwell has officially signed to join the Lady Rangers for this season. A native of Atlanta, Caldwell played for Langston Hughes High School during her senior season after spending the first...
Drug bust nets 38 arrests for one Mississippi Narcotics Unit

Over the last few weeks, the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit, has conducted numerous investigations of illicit narcotics, being sold, or possessed in Lafayette County. As a result of those investigations, the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit along with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Oxford Police Department, University of Mississippi Police Department, and Mississippi Department of Corrections conducted Operation Tough on Drugs on Tuesday, July 26.
