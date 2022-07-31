ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2024 ATH Daniel Hill recaps Alabama visit, talks interest in the Tide

By Joseph Hastings about 7 hours
Meridian (Miss.) athlete Daniel Hill. (Photo via Hill's Instagram)

Mississippi-based athlete Daniel Hill recaps his Saturday visit to Alabama, message from the coaching staff, and his interest in the program.

