Which jersey numbers will Oregon's newcomers wear in 2022?

Cameron Parker/ScoopDuck

Fall camp is just around the corner. On Aug. 5, Dan Lanning’s Oregon program will officially begin the 2022 season and hold its first preseason practice.

There is no shortage of intriguing storylines surrounding the Ducks at this point. With an entirely new coaching staff, an influx of new players, and an ongoing quarterback battle, the month of August is going to be thrilling in Eugene.

Late last week, Oregon rolled out an updated roster that included a few noteworthy player additions and feature changes.

It also featured updated jersey numbers. For those who follow the program closely, that aspect of the 2022 roster will look quite different from last year’s iteration.

Here is a rundown of which jersey numbers Oregon’s 2022 signees and incoming transfers will wear this season. Players who enrolled during the winter term and joined the program for spring ball are noted.

Incoming transfers

Mar’Keise Irving — RB, No. 0 (Soph.)

Christian Gonzalez — CB, No. 0 (Soph.)

Bo Nix — QB, No. 12 (Sr.) Joined program in spring

Caleb Chapman — WR, No. 19 (Sr.)

Noah Whittington — RB, No. 22 (Soph.) Joined program in spring

Chase Cota — WR, No. 23 (Sr.) Joined program in spring

Donovan Dalton — DB, No. 30 (Jr.) Joined program in spring

DJ Beckum — DB, No. 31 (Soph.)

Taki Taimani — DL, No. 55 (Jr.) Joined program in spring

Alex Bales — K, No. 91 (Jr.)

Jordon Riley — DL, No. 91 (Sr.)

Ross James — P, No. 92 (Soph.)

Adam Barry — P, No. 93 (Sr.)

Andrew Boyle — K, No. 98 (Jr.)

Casey Rogers — DL, No. 98 (Jr.)

Incoming freshman