Eugene, OR

Which jersey numbers will Oregon's newcomers wear in 2022?

By Jarrid Denney about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Cameron Parker/ScoopDuck

Fall camp is just around the corner. On Aug. 5, Dan Lanning’s Oregon program will officially begin the 2022 season and hold its first preseason practice.

There is no shortage of intriguing storylines surrounding the Ducks at this point. With an entirely new coaching staff, an influx of new players, and an ongoing quarterback battle, the month of August is going to be thrilling in Eugene.

Late last week, Oregon rolled out an updated roster that included a few noteworthy player additions and feature changes.

It also featured updated jersey numbers. For those who follow the program closely, that aspect of the 2022 roster will look quite different from last year’s iteration.

Here is a rundown of which jersey numbers Oregon’s 2022 signees and incoming transfers will wear this season. Players who enrolled during the winter term and joined the program for spring ball are noted.

Incoming transfers

  • Mar’Keise Irving — RB, No. 0 (Soph.)
  • Christian Gonzalez — CB, No. 0 (Soph.)
  • Bo Nix — QB, No. 12 (Sr.) Joined program in spring
  • Caleb Chapman — WR, No. 19 (Sr.)
  • Noah Whittington — RB, No. 22 (Soph.) Joined program in spring
  • Chase Cota — WR, No. 23 (Sr.) Joined program in spring
  • Donovan Dalton — DB, No. 30 (Jr.) Joined program in spring
  • DJ Beckum — DB, No. 31 (Soph.)
  • Taki Taimani — DL, No. 55 (Jr.) Joined program in spring
  • Alex Bales — K, No. 91 (Jr.)
  • Jordon Riley — DL, No. 91 (Sr.)
  • Ross James — P, No. 92 (Soph.)
  • Adam Barry — P, No. 93 (Sr.)
  • Andrew Boyle — K, No. 98 (Jr.)
  • Casey Rogers — DL, No. 98 (Jr.)

Incoming freshman

  • Anthony Jones — OLN, No. 5 Joined program in spring
  • Jahlil Florence — DB, No. 6 Joined program in spring
  • Khamari Terrell — DB, No. 14
  • Justius Lowe — WR, No. 14 Joined program in spring
  • Kyler Kasper — WR, No. 17
  • Jordan James — RB, No. 20
  • Jalil Tucker — DB, No. 20
  • Trejon Williams — DB, No. 23
  • Devon Jackson — ILB, No. 26 Joined program in spring
  • Emar’rion Winston — OLB, No. 32
  • Harrison Taggart — ILB, No. 34 Joined program in spring
  • Sir Mells — DL, No. 40
  • Dave Iuli — OL, No. 52
  • Ben Roberts — DL, No. 52
  • Kawika Rogers — OL, No. 73
  • Josh Conerly Jr. — OL, No. 76
  • Michael Wooten — OL, No. 77 Joined program in spring

Related
247Sports

Everything Bo Nix said at Oregon's Media Day

During Wednesday's Media Day, Oregon QB Bo Nix fielded questions from the media. Here's a complete transcription of Nix's answers.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Chase Cota opens up on transfer to Oregon and why

Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses his decision to leave UCLA and transfer home to the Oregon Ducks where his Dad and Cousin played college football. Cota also dives into the Oregon offense, the QB competition, and how he helps support mental health and kids with disabilities.
EUGENE, OR
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona lands commitment from 3-star Oregon pass rusher Tristan Davis

On the eve of Arizona starting training camp in preparation for the 2022 season it has landed another piece for 2023 and beyond. The Wildcats have received a commitment from Tristan Davis, a 3-star edge rusher from Oregon. Davis, who will be playing his senior season at Lakerigde High School
TUCSON, AZ
