Pullman, WA

Washington State lands safety Jalen Gilbert

By Peter Warren about 7 hours
 3 days ago
William Mancebo/Getty Images

Round Rock (Texas) safety Jalen Gilbert has committed to Washington State.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $5.8k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Gilbert is the 14th commit in the 2023 Cougars recruiting class, which ranks 64th in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Ranking.

Portland (Ore.) Pleasant Grove three-star quarterback Sam Leavitt is the highest-ranked recruit in the class. The On3 Consensus — a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies — has Leavitt as the No. 879 overall recruit in the class.

