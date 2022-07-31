Jaxon Smith-Njigba reveals how relationship with CJ Stroud has grown in the offseason

Harry How/Getty Images

CJ Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba already have a strong connection on the field, but now they are working to grow closer off it. At Big Ten Media Days this past week, Smith-Njigba revealed how his friendship with his quarterback has grown this offseason and why it will lead to an even better on-field connection in 2022.

“Just being off the field with him a lot, going places, just hanging around each other, we’ve been around each other a lot,” Smith-Njigba said. “Our friendship has grown over this time and I feel like that will carry onto the field. The love of the brotherhood is real at Ohio State. I love all my guys and we’re going to be ready to battle this year.”

As a sophomore this past season, Smith-Njigba had a breakout season to finish as the Buckeyes leading receiver with 95 catches for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns. With Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave both gone to the NFL, Smith-Njigba enters 2022 as the unequivocal No. 1 receiver.

Stroud also had quite the season, finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in his first year as a starter. He threw for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns and just six interceptions while also leading the nation in QBR at 91.6. Now with that year of experience under his belt, Stroud is a more mature quarterback.

“I feel like we’ve all changed. I feel like one of his things that he’s going to show is he’s a more mature quarterback,” Smith-Njigba said. “(He) makes the right decisions and stuff like that, which is a big deal as a quarterback. Yeah, he’s definitely more mature I would say.”

With Wilson and Olave both opting out of the Rose Bowl, we saw just how lethal the CJ Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba connection could be. The pair linked up 15 times for a total of 347 yards and three touchdowns as the Buckeyes claimed the 48-45 victory against Utah.

Ohio State finished last season as the No. 1 offense in the nation and will look to come back just as strong. Even with the losses on offense, having Stroud, Smith-Njigba and running back TreVeyon Henderson back should make them one of the most-feared units not only in the Big Ten, but the country.