ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Jaxon Smith-Njigba reveals how relationship with CJ Stroud has grown in the offseason

By Chandler Vessels about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36k1Sh_0gzhULEm00
Harry How/Getty Images

CJ Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba already have a strong connection on the field, but now they are working to grow closer off it. At Big Ten Media Days this past week, Smith-Njigba revealed how his friendship with his quarterback has grown this offseason and why it will lead to an even better on-field connection in 2022.

“Just being off the field with him a lot, going places, just hanging around each other, we’ve been around each other a lot,” Smith-Njigba said. “Our friendship has grown over this time and I feel like that will carry onto the field. The love of the brotherhood is real at Ohio State. I love all my guys and we’re going to be ready to battle this year.”

As a sophomore this past season, Smith-Njigba had a breakout season to finish as the Buckeyes leading receiver with 95 catches for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns. With Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave both gone to the NFL, Smith-Njigba enters 2022 as the unequivocal No. 1 receiver.

Stroud also had quite the season, finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in his first year as a starter. He threw for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns and just six interceptions while also leading the nation in QBR at 91.6. Now with that year of experience under his belt, Stroud is a more mature quarterback.

“I feel like we’ve all changed. I feel like one of his things that he’s going to show is he’s a more mature quarterback,” Smith-Njigba said. “(He) makes the right decisions and stuff like that, which is a big deal as a quarterback. Yeah, he’s definitely more mature I would say.”

With Wilson and Olave both opting out of the Rose Bowl, we saw just how lethal the CJ Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba connection could be. The pair linked up 15 times for a total of 347 yards and three touchdowns as the Buckeyes claimed the 48-45 victory against Utah.

Ohio State finished last season as the No. 1 offense in the nation and will look to come back just as strong. Even with the losses on offense, having Stroud, Smith-Njigba and running back TreVeyon Henderson back should make them one of the most-feared units not only in the Big Ten, but the country.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Friendship, OH
State
Utah State
On3.com

Five Longhorns whose improvement will shape the season

Teams who finish 5-7 typically need a lot of things to change in order to be competitive at the top of their conference the following year. New starters from among the underclassmen ranks usually helps, as does the infusion of proven transfers who can own major roles in the starting lineup.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Notre Dame is going to find out there's only so much they can milk NBC

While the media asked questions over and over throughout college football media days, talks of conference realignment have crawled to a halt. Conference commissioners say either they are done adding teams or they may consider more additions down the line. For ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, he says he sees right through it and, also, which team is still highly involved in those conversations.
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

Warchant TV: Thursday FSU preseason football practice footage

After a one-day respite, Florida State returned to the Al Dunlap Practice Facility for day seven of preseason camp. Footage from Thursday features ball security work, kick and punt return units in action and more. FSU will practice on Friday before holding its first scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Chris Olave
On3.com

Georgia Bulldogs Countdown to Kickoff: Day 30

30. Three zero. A month away from sweet, sweet football returning, crowds roaring, the smell of bourbon and coke, and tailgate grills wafting through the air. We’re close, Georgia folks. Close indeed. Now if you’ve read my entries into the countdown series, you may notice a bit of a...
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Greg McElroy believes the best quarterback conference in 2022 is the ACC

Quarterback has become an even bigger position at the college level over the last several years. Elite QBs lead to big time winning in conference play and berths in the College Football Playoff. When it comes to this season, ESPN’s Greg McElroy thinks the ACC has the cream of the crop at the position for the 2022 season.
NFL
On3.com

Penn State Football Preseason Primer: Linebackers

Part of assessing any position for the upcoming season is determining where that position is coming from. On the surface, the Penn State linebackers are in a tough situation heading into 2022. They’re losing two multi-year starters in Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith, the latter who the Carolina Panthers drafted in the fourth round of the NFL Draft this spring. They also lost hybrid player Jesse Luketa, who spent most of his time at EDGE. Still, he was the primary backup to Brooks at middle linebacker. But Curtis Jacobs, a rising talent in the program, steps into the spotlight for the Nittany Lions in Manny Diaz’s new system. That system seems tailor-made for Jacobs, who blends well with the aggressive, attacking defense that allows its players to play with speed and violence. The 6-1, 230-pound former high school safety and wide receiver could have a massive season for the Nittany Lions this fall.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#Buckeyes#Qbr
On3.com

WATCH: Freddie Cam at Kentucky Football Media Day

Kroger Field was open for business on Kentucky Football Media Day. KSR brought out the Freddie Cam for the special ocassion. Former Wildcat quarterback and current expert analyst Freddie Maggard spent time talking to players on his old turf, creating a few magical moments. For the first time Freddie met quarterback Will Levis, now making him acquaintances with every Kentucky football quarterback since Derrick Ramsey. A big Levis fan, you might have Chris Farley-Paul McCartney flashbacks.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

2022 SEC Unit Rankings: The Top 5 SEC running back rooms

While the tailback position has become devalued in the modern NFL, a loaded running back room remains vitally important in the college game. Last season, Georgia rode a balanced, three-headed attack at tailback to an elite offense (led the SEC in yards per play) and a national championship. This fall, Alabama plucked Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs, looking to add a home run threat to a room already chalked with 5-stars.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Sam Pittman reveals his thoughts on SEC in-conference transfers

The transfer portal has become one of the biggest hot-button issues in college athletics. It’s debated at many different levels, with differing opinions on how it should be regulated. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman is no different. Now, Pittman has opened up about his thoughts on in-conference transfers. “Well,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

Alabama alums in the AFC west

Tonight the Las Vegas Raiders will appear on our television sets (do we still call them sets?) and amongst those Raiders you will find several former Alabama football players. In fact, you will find a few throughout the AFC West. We list and discuss them here. Denver Broncos. Pat Surtain...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy