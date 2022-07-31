Cops in Ocean County, NJ, Issue 131 Summonses at Crystal Lake/ASARCO Mine

wpgtalkradio.com
Manchester, NJ woman pours gas on man and taunts him with butane until he gives up clothes, money
It was a meet-up gone wrong in so many ways. Two people were communicating on Snapchat and a woman was interested in what the young man was selling so they decided to meet in person. The woman then turned the tables on the young man when they met outside the...
200 people caught trespassing at private Heritage Minerals lake in New Jersey
If you were planning on visiting the Heritage Minerals site in Manchester, New Jersey, for summer activities, you might want to think twice before stepping onto the property.
Absecon, NJ, Cops: PA Man Stole Idling Mercedes, Led Officers in Pursuit
Authorities in Absecon say a man from Pennsylvania was arrested after stealing a vehicle and leading officers in a pursuit. The scene unfolded around 9:30 Monday night, August 1st, at the Absecon Marketplace shopping center on Route 30, according to the Absecon Police Department. That's where 26-year-old Thomas Peele of...
ocscanner.news
MONMOUTH COUNTY: PROSECUTORS OFFICE JOINS IN NNO AND SHARES FUN PHOTOS
Joining Acting Prosecutor Lori Linskey in collectively visiting a grand total of more than two dozen National Night Out locations across Monmouth County this evening were about 50 members of MCPO, including Acting Chief of Detectives John G. McCabe, Jr. and Acting First Assistant Prosecutor Michael Wojciechowski. …it was a...
Hit-and-run Accident Injures Man on Scooter in Stafford Twp., NJ
Authorities in Stafford Township say a man on a motorized scooter was injured in a hit-and-run accident Wednesday morning. The Stafford Township Police Department says the crash happened around 7:45 AM at the intersection of Route 9 and McKinley Avenue. 27-year-old Jose Cruz-Jaimes of Manahawkin was crossing the intersection on...
17 Arrested for Attempted Child Luring in Atlantic City, NJ
If you think you've been reading a lot lately about countless people being arrested for attempting to lure or meet children for sex in our area, you would be correct. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, 17 men have been arrested since July 16th for allegedly doing just that.
‘I thought we were friends,’ man said after acquaintance allegedly shot him in N.J. murder case
On a Saturday night in early July, David A. Bulk and Gerard Carpinello went to dinner together and then visited Bulk’s brother. Several hours later, Carpinello was bleeding on the living room floor in Bulk’s Monmouth County home after Bulk allegedly shot him multiple times in the stomach and legs with a revolver.
200 people caught trespassing at private lake in NJ
Hundreds of people were cited for trespassing at a New Jersey lake over the weekend, according to police.
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: MILLSTONE MAN ARRESTED IN FATAL SHOOTING
A Millstone Township man has been arrested and criminally charged with fatally shooting an acquaintance last month, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Tuesday. David A. Bulk, 71, is charged with first-degree Murder and a related second-degree weapons offense in connection with the death of 49-year-old Gerard Carpinello of...
Hammonton man held, Atlantic City man released in child luring cases
A Hammonton man arrested after he allegedly tried to meet a 15-year-old boy in Egg Harbor Township for sex will stay in jail. Raymond Effinger Jr., 53, was ordered held Tuesday by Superior Court Judge Nancy Ridgway. But the judge released Bruce Cahan, a 77-year-old Atlantic City man whose attorney,...
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: WOMAN POURS GAS ON VICTIM THREATENS TO SET HIM ON FIRE WHILE ROBBING HIM
Eboni Hester, 27, of Manchester, was charged with Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of Weapons, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes and Theft in connection to an incident that occurred on June 21. Around 2:12 p.m., an 18-year-old man reported to the Manchester Township Police Department that he was the...
South Jersey Man Dismembered, Burnt Woman's Body: Prosecutor
A Cumberland County man has been found guilty of killing a woman before dismembering and burning her body, authorities said. Dennis Parrish of Vineland was found guilty of murder and desecration of human remains on Monday Aug. 1 after a jury trial, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. Evidence...
ocscanner.news
LACEY: WOMAN SLUMPED OVER WHEEL AT WAWA ARRESTED FOR DWI AND POSSESSION OF CDS
On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 6:39 a.m., Officer Hutman responded to Wawa, 444 South Main Street, for a report of a female slumped over the wheel of a vehicle. Officers made contact with the driver, Jennifer Melchione, 50, of Clark, NJ, who appeared to be under the influence of CDS. At the conclusion of the on scene investigation, Jennifer was arrested for DWI. Jennifer was then transported to police headquarters for processing. Jennifer was issued motor vehicle summonses for DWI and Possession of CDS in a Motor Vehicle. Jennifer was also charged on a criminal complaint summons for Possession of CDS and Use/Being Under the Influence of CDS. Jennifer was served her copies of the complaints and later released in accordance with John’s Law.
Tony's Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City has message for thief after stolen furniture returned
Stolen Furniture Returned: "We can only imagine how hard life must be for you to be in a position where you have to do this for money. If you come by...we will accept your apology and buy you dinner."
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: BRAZEN THIEF STEALS “ALL FUR ONE PET RESCUE AND ADOPTION” DONATION BIN
***UPDATE*** The bins were returned by the person who took them. ************************. We are posting this theft for All Fur One Pet Rescue and Pet Adoption in Toms River. Please contact the Toms River police department with any leads. 🚨🚨THEFT ALERT!! 🚨🚨. An individual in a white...
Three Ocean County Men Arrested For Drugs
JACKSON – Three men have been arrested and charged for dealing cocaine and heroin after a three-month long investigation, police said. Authorities identified Franklyn Baptiste, 54, and Daniel Meadows, 38, both from Jackson, to be selling crack cocaine and heroin from multiple homes and vehicles. On July 14, officers...
Parkway Crash In Lacey Claims Driver
LACEY – A Sayreville man was killed in a crash Friday night after his car veered off the Garden State Parkway, State Police said. The victim was identified as 49-year-old Brian Steiner. Police said the crash occurred around 7:23 p.m. near milepost 72 in Lacey Township. Steiner was driving...
Bear Sighting Reported In Morris County Backyard
A bear sighting was reported in a Morris County backyard, authorities said. The bear was seen in a yard on Lorraine Road near Greenwood Avenue in Madison on Monday, August 1, according to a post from the borough’s Facebook page. Animal Control services were handling the sighting, and the...
Vineland man charged in fatal shooting
A Vineland man is accused of fatally shooting a driver who then crashed into a home, authorities said. George Gonzalez, 27, was found shot behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into a home in the 1100 block of East Elmer Road at about 11:43 p.m., Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced.
Population boom: The fastest growing cities and towns in NJ
TRENTON – Five of the nine towns in New Jersey that added the most residents between the 2020 Census and mid-2021 are in Ocean County, and another three are also in South Jersey, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau makes annual estimates of the population of...
