‘Get out the water!’: Sharks seen in shallow water on Florida beach

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A video shows two sharks swimming very close to the shore at a north Florida beach on Saturday.

Two people were standing just feet away from the sharks on Neptune Beach, which is near Jacksonville.

Someone was heard saying, “Get out the water!”. It doesn’t appear that there were any swimmers nearby.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.