‘Get out the water!’: Sharks seen in shallow water on Florida beach

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
 3 days ago

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A video shows two sharks swimming very close to the shore at a north Florida beach on Saturday.

Two people were standing just feet away from the sharks on Neptune Beach, which is near Jacksonville.

Someone was heard saying, “Get out the water!”. It doesn’t appear that there were any swimmers nearby.

Joy Anne
3d ago

Has no one seen Jaws 🦈😄 Florida is loaded with sharks. I've swam with several, unintentionally and intentionally. Florida born and raised. maybe that's what wrong with me😅

