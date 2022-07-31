Blaccent hosting first annual Night Out block party in Waco

www.kcentv.com
Sides clash as Waco looks at GRACE Act
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Pro-lifers and pro-choicers clashed Tuesday night as the City of Waco looks into becoming a GRACE Act city. The GRACE Act is the Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone Act, which would limit city funding and deprioritize the enforcement of the state’s abortion laws.
Nursing Home Outside of Waco, TX Labeled One of Texas Most Haunted
One of my favorite things about the Fall season is definitely Halloween and hearing about all the haunted places around me. Turns out that one of the most haunted places in Texas is just up the road outside of Waco. Ghosts, goblins, evil spirits and haunted houses, believe it or...
Waco Facebook group ‘hides and seeks’ decorative rocks around the area
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Members of Waco Texas Rocks Facebook group decorate, hide and find rocks throughout the area, creating a fun, free scavenger hunt for residents and tourists. The group has almost 15,000 members, including the artists who design rocks and hide them as well as people who find...
Young artist paints windows at hospital that cared for her siblings
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Talk about giving back in a beautiful way. A young artist in Bell County is sharing her talents with the hospital which cared for her younger siblings when they were ill. Meadow Lee, 13, of Belton, has been spending her summer at McLane Children’s Hospital in...
‘Your fear is unfounded’ | Nova Collective responds to those protesting a partnership with City of Temple to analyze diversity policies
TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple announced they would not move forward with Chicago consulting firm, Nova Collective, to help analyze its policies, procedures and operations when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion. If hired, the firm would have evaluated the City Council, conduct a City employee...
It Was Fun While It Lasted, But Killeen, Texas Splash Pad Closed Again
When we were literally starting to get our feet wet here in Killeen, Texas, a news release stated that a favorite splash pad that was closed for months and finally reopened in July has to be closed again. However, it's not all bad news. NOT AGAIN, KILLEEN!. That's right -...
Back-to-school: 'Stuff the Bus' with Salvation Army of Waco, Talitha Koum Institute
WACO, Texas — School supplies is needed to '"stuff the bus" at Poage Park!. The Salvation Army of Waco in partnership with The Talitha Koum Institute will be hosting the "Stuff the Bus" event August 7. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Poage Park, located at 100 Poage...
Updates provided on multi-million dollar Waco riverfront development projects
The riverfront complex is set to include a new basketball pavilion, restaurants and a riverwalk. The city estimates a total of $700 million in investment will be brought to the area.
Waco Transit System offering free rides this Saturday
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Tax-Free Weekend is almost here, and the Waco Transit System is ready to help shoppers by offering “Free Fare Day” this Saturday, August 6. On this day, passengers can skip the hassle of parking and enjoy unlimited free rides on all fixed route buses. With routes servicing the Richland Mall, Central Texas Marketplace, Downtown Waco, and many other great shopping locations throughout the community, Waco Transit is offering a convenient transportation solution to all the tax-free excitement.
Xeriscape: Save time, money and water with this popular style of landscape
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With high temperatures and Waco’s current water conservation efforts in place, people are looking to save water wherever they can. Nowadays, having a green thumb can sometimes mean ditching the green in your yard altogether. If you’re looking to minimize your water usage or spend...
City of Killeen announces stage 1 conservation plan for residents
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killen has initiated Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan adopted by Killeen City Council. Voluntary water conservation is advised year round for residents. Residents are asked to limit the irrigation of landscaped areas based on the street address ending...
Changes Coming to Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) announced today that the Inaugural Permit Finals will take place Oct. 7-9, 2022 at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas during the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo. The Permit Finals, hosted by the Heart O’...
City of Killeen asks residents to water their lawns on these days
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is asking residents to cut back on watering their lawns because of severe drought in Central Texas. The city initiated Tuesday Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan, which outlined "mild water shortage conditions," following the hottest, driest month on record for Central Texas in July, according to the National Weather Service.
New Killeen ISD App connects teachers, students and parents
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A new app will connect Killeen students and their families with teachers and staff at their school starting this fall. The Killeen ISD Mobile App is now available where users can find the latest news on the direct, see school calendars and get important alerts. To...
Aug. 1: City of Waco will start enforcing the water conservation plan
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On Aug. 1, the City of Waco will start enforcing the water conservation plan. Stage two of Waco’s water conservation plan went into effect on July 13; At that time the lake sat at 70.5% capacity. Now, 19 days in, Lake Waco sits at 67.3%...
Waco firefighters respond to late-night fire at dealership
An investigation is underway right now after a two-alarm, late-night fire at a Waco dealership. Waco Fire were called to Barger Allsports late Tuesday night.
Dog Ridge Fire is completely contained
BELTON, Texas — The Dog Ridge Fire is now completely contained, according to Public Information Officer James Stafford with Bell County. The fire was located south of Interstate 14, just west of FM 1670, the Belton Fire Department shared on its Facebook Thursday. At this time, it is not...
August 2022 SNAP Benefits to Help Millions of Texans in Need
Last month, recipients of SNAP benefits were facing delays, due to an increase in applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office, with some people still waiting to get their benefits from May. Despite those delays, Governor Greg Abbott has announced the HHSC is providing...
Texas Eats: Biscuits, BBQ & Cajun Fusion
You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. David Elder’s first stop on this foodie adventure is in the Hill Country for some chilaquilesat at Nury’s Breakfast & Lunch in Fredericksburg. Next, David...
1 Dead After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Temple (Temple, TX)
The Temple Police Department is in the process of investigating an early morning accident where 1 person was killed on Tuesday. Official reports of the Police Department and Texas Highway Patrol indicate that the incident took place at around 5 AM.
