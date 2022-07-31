ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Blaccent hosting first annual Night Out block party in Waco

KCEN
KCEN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kcentv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Sides clash as Waco looks at GRACE Act

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Pro-lifers and pro-choicers clashed Tuesday night as the City of Waco looks into becoming a GRACE Act city. The GRACE Act is the Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone Act, which would limit city funding and deprioritize the enforcement of the state’s abortion laws.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco Facebook group ‘hides and seeks’ decorative rocks around the area

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Members of Waco Texas Rocks Facebook group decorate, hide and find rocks throughout the area, creating a fun, free scavenger hunt for residents and tourists. The group has almost 15,000 members, including the artists who design rocks and hide them as well as people who find...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Young artist paints windows at hospital that cared for her siblings

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Talk about giving back in a beautiful way. A young artist in Bell County is sharing her talents with the hospital which cared for her younger siblings when they were ill. Meadow Lee, 13, of Belton, has been spending her summer at McLane Children’s Hospital in...
BELTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
State
California State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Waco, TX
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent Thomas
fox44news.com

Waco Transit System offering free rides this Saturday

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Tax-Free Weekend is almost here, and the Waco Transit System is ready to help shoppers by offering “Free Fare Day” this Saturday, August 6. On this day, passengers can skip the hassle of parking and enjoy unlimited free rides on all fixed route buses. With routes servicing the Richland Mall, Central Texas Marketplace, Downtown Waco, and many other great shopping locations throughout the community, Waco Transit is offering a convenient transportation solution to all the tax-free excitement.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Xeriscape: Save time, money and water with this popular style of landscape

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With high temperatures and Waco’s current water conservation efforts in place, people are looking to save water wherever they can. Nowadays, having a green thumb can sometimes mean ditching the green in your yard altogether. If you’re looking to minimize your water usage or spend...
WACO, TX
KWTX

City of Killeen announces stage 1 conservation plan for residents

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killen has initiated Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan adopted by Killeen City Council. Voluntary water conservation is advised year round for residents. Residents are asked to limit the irrigation of landscaped areas based on the street address ending...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Changes Coming to Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) announced today that the Inaugural Permit Finals will take place Oct. 7-9, 2022 at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas during the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo. The Permit Finals, hosted by the Heart O’...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Block Party#The Ella Baker Center
KCEN

City of Killeen asks residents to water their lawns on these days

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is asking residents to cut back on watering their lawns because of severe drought in Central Texas. The city initiated Tuesday Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan, which outlined "mild water shortage conditions," following the hottest, driest month on record for Central Texas in July, according to the National Weather Service.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

New Killeen ISD App connects teachers, students and parents

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A new app will connect Killeen students and their families with teachers and staff at their school starting this fall. The Killeen ISD Mobile App is now available where users can find the latest news on the direct, see school calendars and get important alerts. To...
KILLEEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KCEN

Dog Ridge Fire is completely contained

BELTON, Texas — The Dog Ridge Fire is now completely contained, according to Public Information Officer James Stafford with Bell County. The fire was located south of Interstate 14, just west of FM 1670, the Belton Fire Department shared on its Facebook Thursday. At this time, it is not...
BELTON, TX
US105

August 2022 SNAP Benefits to Help Millions of Texans in Need

Last month, recipients of SNAP benefits were facing delays, due to an increase in applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office, with some people still waiting to get their benefits from May. Despite those delays, Governor Greg Abbott has announced the HHSC is providing...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Texas Eats: Biscuits, BBQ & Cajun Fusion

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. David Elder’s first stop on this foodie adventure is in the Hill Country for some chilaquilesat at Nury’s Breakfast & Lunch in Fredericksburg. Next, David...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy