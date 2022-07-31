ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, IN

Northrop grad Jackson agrees to NIL deal with Auburn Sports Group

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eEyps_0gzhSCMf00

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – His days on the Highlight Zone are in the rearview mirror, but Jalen Jackson will still be involved around northeast Indiana.

On Sunday, the Northrop High School grad announced he has agreed to a name, image and likeness deal with Auburn Sports Group. The 170-acre facility will have 14 basketball/volleyball courts, eight turf baseball/softball diamonds, three outdoor turf fields and an indoor soccer field.

Jackson recently wrapped up a high school basketball school career that landed him a spot on the Indiana All-Star team. He will begin his college hoops career this fall at the University of Illinois Chicago.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

2022 Highlight Zone Preview: Concordia Cadets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s a similar sound at Zollner Stadium as the Cadets prepare for the 2022 season as the voice of Tim Mannigel echoes on the sideline for Concordia Lutheran High School once again. Mannigel stepped away from the program after 11 seasons as the head coach in March of 2021 to […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
247Sports

Four-star DB Brauntae Johnson In-Depth on Notre Dame Visit

Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side four-star safety / receiver Brauntae Johnson recently made his way to Notre Dame recently. The 6-3, 170-pounder, who is ranked as the No. 34 overall player in the country from the class of 2024 per 247Sports and the No. 61 overall talent next cycle per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, is a top target for the Fighting Irish.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE 15

2022 Highlight Zone Preview: South Side Archers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Participation numbers are up at Jack Weicker Stadium if Monday’s first practice of the season is any indication, as head coach Guy Lee is back for his second year leading the South Side football program. The Archers went 1-8 last season, with that lone win coming in week two against […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
Auburn, IN
Sports
Auburn, IN
Basketball
State
Indiana State
City
Auburn, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
WANE 15

New-look TinCaps drops series opener to Cubs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After the Padres dealt Robert Gasser, Robert Hassell III, Corey Rosier, and Max Ferguson before the 2022 MLB trade deadline on Tuesday, the new-look TinCaps faltered in a 5-4 loss to South Bend as Fort Wayne opened a six-game homestand against the Cubs at Parkview Field.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Auburn Sports Group#Northrop High School#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE 15

Davis, Crew Life to honor Swanigan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Purdue teammate Rapheal Davis and his Crew Life Foundation has found a way to honor the late Caleb Swanigan. The Crew Life’s annual “Bigger Than Basketball” fundraiser scheduled for August 3 at the Fort Wayne Country Club raises money to send local children to basketball camp. Now, Davis plans […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable

Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

TinCaps ace Gasser traded in part of MLB deal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Robert Gasser has thrown his last pitch in a TinCaps uniform, as the star lefty has been traded by the Padres organization in deal to acquire Milwaukee Brewers All-Star closer Josh Hader. Gasser along with Padres closer Taylor Rogers and former TinCaps Dinelson Lamet and Esteury Ruiz were all dealt […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne pools to close this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Pool season is coming to an end. McMillen Park will close for the season Monday due to “unforeseen staffing issues.” Northside pool will shut down Saturday at 5 p.m. The city said pool staff was returning to school and “there will no...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne ranked the cheapest place to live in US – again

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Life in Fort Wayne is pretty affordable, all things considered. Niche has ranked Fort Wayne the most affordable city to live in the United States, in a newly released report. Two Texas cities – Wichita Falls and Brownsville – came in just behind Fort Wayne at Nos. 2 and 3, while South Bend was ranked No. 4.
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Quick Hit: Harvester Homecoming

The fourth annual Harvester Homecoming takes place at the former International Harvester/Navistar site on Meyer Road in Fort Wayne on Aug. 5-6. Once a main employer in the Summit City, International Harvester still holds a special place in the hearts of many residents. Not only is Harvester Homecoming a reunion of former employees, but it is open and free to the public.
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Indiana distillery introduces nostalgic toasted marshmallow bourbon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – One Indiana distillery with local ties has a playful new take on bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery just unveiled its latest offering – a nostalgic toasted marshmallow-flavored bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery, a veteran-owned brand that creates “premium, disciplined” spirits launched its ‘Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon....
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Fort Wayne shops aim to highlight local food and farms during Local Food Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - If you make your way into the Health Food Shoppe this week, Sarah Claycomb says keep your eye out for the local items. "You know they’re local because they have a star on the shelf next to them. You just make your list of our local stars, give it back to the cashier, and then you get a local treat," Claycomb said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy