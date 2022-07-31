Northrop grad Jackson agrees to NIL deal with Auburn Sports Group

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – His days on the Highlight Zone are in the rearview mirror, but Jalen Jackson will still be involved around northeast Indiana.

On Sunday, the Northrop High School grad announced he has agreed to a name, image and likeness deal with Auburn Sports Group. The 170-acre facility will have 14 basketball/volleyball courts, eight turf baseball/softball diamonds, three outdoor turf fields and an indoor soccer field.

Jackson recently wrapped up a high school basketball school career that landed him a spot on the Indiana All-Star team. He will begin his college hoops career this fall at the University of Illinois Chicago.

