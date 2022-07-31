ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England beat Germany to win Euro 2022 thanks to dramatic Chloe Kelly extra-time goal

By Mark Critchley
The Independent
 2 days ago

Some 56 years ago, when England last won a major international tournament, they thought it was all over. This time, you sense it is just the beginning.

How else to characterise the scale of this achievement by these women who now call themselves the champions of Europe? How else to contextualise the magnitude of Chloe Kelly ’s winner, stabbed in with the tenacity that she, her teammates and their predecessors have had to show to earn the recognition they can now revel in?

Kelly’s 110th-minute strike not only won this Women’s European Championship and not only delivered the Lionesses the first tournament success of their history. The belief is that it will do far more than that, building on the rapid growth that a sport that was once illegal has witnessed in recent years, capitalising on the sheer joy of this summer to inspire wider change. Granted, win or lose, Sarina Wiegman and her players had perhaps already achieved that. But now they have a trophy to hang it all on to.

The vast majority of the 87,192 inside Wembley – a record European Championship crowd, whether men’s or women’s – were celebrating at the final whistle but were made to wait.

Ella Toone ’s wonderful opening goal appeared to have sent England on their way to glory, only for Germany to deservedly level through Lina Magull. This was not a classic spectacle, particularly in extra time as both sides tired. Yet in drama, it was unmatched. Whoever could scrap and battle their way over the line would win the day.

That honour would be Kelly’s, who latched onto Lucy Bronze’s flick-on from a corner and attempted to stab England’s second in from just a few yards out. Her first swing was a miss but she connected with the second, poking past goalkeeper Merle Frohms to write her name down in history. And make no mistake, that is what this is.

Leah Williamson now joins Bobby Moore in being the second England captain to lift a major international trophy, Sarina Wiegman joins Sir Alf Ramsey in being the second winning coach, but in their wider impact off the pitch, these women have achieved what no England side ever has.

If England’s line-up was predictably unchanged, there was a shock, late switch to Germany’s. Their captain and the tournament’s joint-top scorer Alexandra Popp was forced out with a muscular problem sustained during the warm-up, with Lea Schuller replacing her. Popp lined up in the pre-match huddle with the rest of her teammates, still in full kit, and made her way to the substitutes’ bench with a smile on her face, but the loss of such a talismanic figure unquestionably dented Germany’s chances of a ninth Euros title before a ball had been kicked.

Popp’s injury all but ensured Beth Mead would go home with the Golden Boot but it guaranteed nothing else. Even if Germany were shaken by the sudden loss of their captain, England would still need to take advantage. Ellen White’s first chance came with a third-minute header, after good work by Fran Kirby and Rachel Daly down the left, but it was straight at goalkeeper Merle Frohms. That was the only clear sight of goal that the Lionesses had before Germany began to regain composure.

When Daly slipped and skewed a desperate clearance across her own penalty area, Lucy Bronze had to block a goal-bound shot by Sara Dabritz. If they could have gone ahead through that first chance, they should have gone ahead through their second. Quite how Marina Hegering did not convert from point-blank range can only be explained by the mass of bodies in front of her. A frantic goalmouth scramble started with a Mary Earps save, included Leah Williamson clearing off the line, and only ended when Earps threw herself down on the ball.

England could count themselves fortunate to have survived a spot of questionable set-piece defending, but then that scramble was befitting of the game this final was becoming. Already bitty and attritional, the contest began to be interrupted by fouls, some soft but some silly. As referee Kateryna Monzul attempted to seize control, she cautioned both White and Georgia Stanway for separate offences in the space of about 30 seconds. Stanway could have received a second yellow towards the end of the half, while Germany began picking up cards of their own.

White went close shortly before the break, firing over after being found in space by Mead, but it was Germany who truly threatened once both sides re-emerged. Tabea Wassmuth, introduced at half time, sought to capitalise on the Millie Bright slip that allowed her to break in behind and go one-on-one with Earps but, as the blood rushed to her head, her shot was straight into the England goalkeeper’s body. Lina Magull fired just past the post shortly after. The momentum was shifting. Germany were finding and exploiting spaces that England simply were not.

Keira Walsh changed all that. The Manchester City midfielder – one of the more unheralded players to impress at this tournament – has demonstrated a remarkable range of passing over the past three-and-a-half weeks but none were better than the ball over the top to release Toone. Occupying an awkward space on the right, filling in while Mead was receiving treatment and England were down to 10 players, Toone ran clear of Germany’s backpedalling defence and through on goal. Her decision to chip Frohms was the definition of audacity but executed to perfection, the ball dropping on an immaculate parabola and over the line.

Yet if there has been a pattern to big England games in recent years – both in the men’s and women’s competition – it has been an awkwardness when asked to sit, absorb pressure and defend a lead. So it would be again. Magull had already sent one warning shot crashing against the outside of the woodwork before the equaliser 11 minutes from time which, though well-worked, was also preventable. As Williamson tracked the run of Wassmuth, she left Magull unmarked at the near post. Bright did not step up quickly enough to cover, perhaps expecting that Magull would not be able to convert a low cross at the near post. Except that was exactly what she did.

Fortunately for England, once parity was restored, the pressure relented. That rush for an equaliser had taken a lot out of Germany but the Lionesses looked just as tired. The most notable moment in the first half of extra time was another scramble inside the England penalty area, which reflected just how stretched and fatigued a lot of the play had become. There would be another in the second half, only this time in Germany’s box. Kelly made sure to take advantage and secure this England team’s joint-legacy as both winners and trailblazers.

Daily Mail

'There's still one more trophy': Lucy Bronze warns England's rivals that 2023 World Cup glory is now in their sights as the hungover Lionesses party in Trafalgar Square after their Euro 2022 success

England have set their sights on winning the 2023 World Cup after clinching their first major trophy on Sunday night. The Lionesses celebrated their European Championship victory against Germany in front of 7,000 fans in Trafalgar Square on Monday. And manager Sarina Wiegman — who is set to be offered...
UEFA
Euro 2022: Alex Scott sends strong message to clubs that refused to host women’s matches

Alex Scott sent a powerful message to Premier League clubs unwilling to host women’s football fixtures at their stadiums after England won Euro 2022 on Sunday night.While Wembley hosted the final and Old Trafford the opening game, a number of English clubs turned down the opportunity to host to matches in the tournament.“In 2018 we were begging people to host in their stadiums a women’s game for these Euros... So many people said no,” Scott said.“I hope you’re all looking at yourselves right now because you weren’t brave enough to see the vision.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fans jump for joy as England’s Lionesses’ win Euros finalAlex Scott says it would be ‘tragic’ to take steps back after England’s Euro 2022 winIan Wright and Alex Scott go wild celebrating England’s incredible winner vs Spain
PREMIER LEAGUE
Lionesses write to Tory leadership hopefuls over access to football for girls

England’s Lionesses have written an open letter to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss demanding that all schoolgirls have access to a minimum of two hours a week of sport classes.All 23 members of the England women’s team called on the Tory leadership candidates to prioritise female football because “this generation of schoolgirls deserve more”.The Euro 2022 winners warned that “women’s football has come a long way, but it still has a long way to go”.While football is the most popular team sport for young people in England, only a third of girls aged five to 18 participate each week, according...
SOCCER
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea in talks with Barcelona over Frenkie de Jong and Marc Cucurella latest

Chelsea have been extremely busy already this week, announcing the surprise signing of midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka - while they are also still negotiating for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella and Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. In addition, the Blues are trying to land Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has been linked all summer with Manchester United. Should the Catalan outfit manage to finally offload the Dutchman, the latest reports suggest they will be ready to pounce for Bernardo Silva, with the Man City playmaker keen to join.Outside of the Champions League sides, Leicester City have informed Newcastle United that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Commonwealth Games: Adam Peaty jokes that son is ready for Paris Olympics

Adam Peaty has joked that his son will follow in his footsteps, saying he is a “sportsperson in the making.”The Olympic gold medalist said that George, two, had “loved” the Commonwealth Games, where Peaty won a gold medal in the 50m breaststroke.Peaty went straight to the stands to give his son the Perry the Bull mascot he received after his victory lap.“He’s still two years old, so I think he’s got another two years, which puts him in perfect stead for Paris,” Peaty said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Adam Peaty says shock 100m breaststroke final defeat gives him hunger to continueAdam Peaty says shock 100m breaststroke final defeat gives him hunger to continueFierljeppen: Canal jumping returns to the Netherlands
SPORTS
Law firm investigating potential legal action against UEFA from Liverpool fans

A UK law firm is investigating a potential group legal action against UEFA on behalf of Liverpool fans regarding the chaotic events surrounding May’s Champions League final in Paris.Leigh Day said it was investigating the potential claim for individuals who suffered physical or psychological injuries, having been contacted by a number of supporters.The firm said that it believes 5,000-10,000 people could be affected and would be able to join the claim, which is to allege that Uefa failed to ensure a safe and secure environment for those attending the match.The night of the May 28 final between Liverpool and Real...
UEFA
Evie Richards puts ‘terrible year’ behind her to win Commonwealth gold medal

Evie Richards put a “terrible year” behind her to storm to Commonwealth gold in Wednesday’s mountain bike race.There was no sign of the back injury or multiple illnesses that have plagued the world champion over the last six months as she rode clear on the first of the seven laps around Cannock Chase forest to improve on the silver she took in Gold Coast four years ago.There was one scare with two laps to go when she slid on a corner and had to remount but that was the only moment in the 95-minute race where a Richards win looked...
SPORTS
Fierljeppen: Canal jumping returns to the Netherlands

Fierljeppen, the Netherlands' oldest traditional extreme sport, has returned after a 10-year break.Athletes and amateurs in Haarlem competed in the Red Bull Fierste Ljepper on Sunday, 31 July, attempting to pole vault across a canal.The sport was born out of necessity; farmers would use wooden poles to cross water. Fierljeppen translates to "furthest jumper."Competitors run towards a pole standing in the water and attempt to climb up the pole as fast as possible in order to cross a body of water successfully.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More 'It will be taken apart': Creator of Birmingham bull reveals what will happen after Commonwealth GamesArsenal’s technical director Edu ‘impressed’ by squad strength ahead of new seasonLewis Hamilton set to become co-owner of Denver Broncos NFL franchise
SPORTS
Slide over, bobsleds. Curling is coming to tropical Jamaica

Slide over, Jamaican bobsledders. A group of expats from the ice-free island are hoping to bring a whole new winter sport to their tropical homeland: curling. Three decades after Jamaica crashed the Winter Olympics — and then crashed at the Winter Olympics — with the bobsled team made famous in the movie “Cool Runnings,” the country has joined the World Curling Federation. The status allows it to compete in international events, and the new national governing body is hoping that formal recognition will help the sport break through in a place better known for sprinters, reggae and rum. “The bobsled team broke the ice — pardon the pun,” Curling Jamaica President Ben Kong said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. “Now there’s sort of an acceptance that Jamaicans can compete in any sport, even if it is a winter sport.” Born on Scottish lochs and most popular among Scandinavians, Scots and Canadians, curling is riding a post-Olympic boost from TV viewers who quadrennially fall in love with the quirky sport with the sweeping and shouting and chess-like strategy. Lately, that’s brought the sport to some new — and non-white — nations.
SPORTS
Will Jacks hopes to use The Hundred to boost his international prospects

Will Jacks believes The Hundred can act as a bridge between county cricket and the international game, and admitted he has been inspired by the recent positive approach of England’s Test team.The 23-year-old has had a stand-out season across the formats this year, and currently averages 54 in red-ball cricket, as well as being the 11th-highest run scorer in the T20 Blast.Now, as he prepares to help the Oval Invincibles men’s team look to match the feat of their victorious women’s team last year, Jacks is looking to make his mark on the competition.“I think it (The Hundred) is just...
SPORTS
England fans flood Trafalgar Square to celebrate Lionesses’ Euro 2022 glory

England fans gathered at Trafalgar Square to celebrate the Lionesses’ roaring victory in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium.Thousands congregated on the afternoon of 1 August to cheer on the European champions as they reveled in their 2-1 win over Germany.The players, along with head coach Sarina Wiegman, will be awarded the Freedom of the City of London at the event.Queen Elizabeth is among those praising the Lionesses in the aftermath of their historic win, hailing the group as “an inspiration for girls and women.”Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Euro 2022: ‘Overwhelmed’ Emma Hayes gives emotional interview after England win finalEngland stars arrive in Trafalgar Square to greet fans after Euro 2022 triumphEngland fans react as Lionesses roar past Sweden to reach Euro 2022 final
SOCCER
So important that women are playing at Muirfield for final major – Georgia Hall

On May 19, 2016, Muirfield was removed from the Open Championship rota after a vote on admitting women members narrowly failed to achieve the two-thirds majority required.Just over six years later, the world’s best female players will contest their final major of the season, the AIG Women’s Open, at the East Lothian venue this week and compete for a record prize fund of 7.3million US dollars (£6million).The winner on Sunday will receive 1.095million dollars (£903,000), a landmark moment which looked impossible when 36 per cent of members of the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers (HCEG), which owns and runs Muirfield,...
GOLF
Empowered England can ‘strive to new levels’ after Euro glory, Anita Asante predicts

Former England international Anita Asante believes the “psychological empowerment” of winning Euro 2022 will push the Lionesses to new levels.Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal at Wembley sealed a 2-1 victory over Germany as Sarina Wiegman’s side claimed the first major trophy in their history.It was also first major tournament triumph for a senior England team since the men’s 1966 World Cup triumph over West Germany.Asante, who was a member of the side beaten by Germany in the 2009 Euros final, said winning a trophy changes everything.“From a football perspective, psychologically it is really empowering to know you are the dominant...
SPORTS
