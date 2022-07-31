ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Early voting in Lucas County held through Monday

By The Blade
 2 days ago

Early voting continues into Monday for the upcoming primary election.

In addition to Sunday's 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. hours, early voting is from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday.

The Early Vote Center is in the Lucas County Shared Services building at 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. in West Toledo

Tuesday's primary ballot includes candidates for the Ohio House of Representatives, Ohio Senate, and the political parties’ state central committees. The legislative primaries were delayed by repeated Ohio Supreme Court rejections of new district maps. Their winners will face each other in the Nov. 8 general election.

In Lucas County and statewide on Tuesday, polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the Lucas County Board of Elections at 419-213-4001 or lucascountyohiovotes.gov.

