#Enclave: Scott County’s ill-fated Union regiment

It was at nine o’clock on the morning of August 13, 1862 that Scott County’s largest Civil War battle began. That morning, Confederate forces under the command of Capt. T.M. Nelson approached Huntsville on River Road, southeast of the small village, where they engaged with Union soldiers under the command of Col. William T. Clift, who had raised an infantry regiment in Scott County.
Oneida woman transforms horse farm into flower farm

It was over a cup of coffee on a winter morning almost two years ago that Sandra Tritt had an inspiration for what to do with her 15-acre farm in West Oneida. Tritt, who has lived in Oneida for the past 20 years, had just sold her horses a few months before, and her barn and pastures stood empty. Covid was raging, and Scott County had become a prime destination for folks looking to escape urban life for the peace and quiet — and space — of country living. It was a prime time for anyone looking to sell a piece of real estate, and Tritt found herself wondering if it was time to downsize.
Oneida man charged with beating another with a wooden handle

ONEIDA | A 38-year-old Harmony Lane man is facing a felony charge, after he was arrested Saturday for allegedly beating another man with a wooden handle. Aaron K. Chambers, 38, of a Harmony Lane address, was arrested Saturday evening, several hours after he allegedly beat a man with a hoe handle until the handle broke.
