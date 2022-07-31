How Musk's Mars Obsession Can Save Us From AI Doom: Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Weighs In

www.benzinga.com
hotnewhiphop.com
Elon Musk Begged Forgiveness On One Knee After Having An Affair With Google Co-Founder's Wife: Report
Elon Musk has found himself at the centre of controversy, once again. On Sunday (July 24), the Wall Street Journal shared a bombshell report claiming that the Tesla CEO slept with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, who also happens to be one of Musk's longtime friends (and was once even a major source of financial aid for him).
americanmilitarynews.com
US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is
Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
How Much is Elon Musk's Father Errol Worth?
Telsa billionaire Elon Musk appears to have gotten his proclivity to reproduce from his dear old dad, Errol Musk. News broke this week that the senior Musk had a second child with his stepdaughter, who is 41 years younger. Errol is a South African engineer, pilot, sailor, and property developer with an estimated net worth in the millions.
Elon Musk's Alleged Ex-Lover Nicole Shanahan Demands $1 Billion In Divorce From Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin
The woman whose alleged affair with Elon Musk led to her divorce from Google co-founder Sergey Brin is reportedly demanding $1 billion as part of their settlement, Radar has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 37-year-old Nicole Shanahan and Musk allegedly had an affair in December during a multi-day art event...
Elon Musk's Sister Believed He Would Go Through With Twitter Deal: 'If He Says He's Going To Do It...'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s sister Tosca Musk believed that the entrepreneur would go ahead with the purchase of Twitter Inc TWTR. What Happened: Musk’s younger sister made the revelation in an interview with the Sunday Times, published Saturday. “If he says he’s going to do it,...
Elon Musk says remote workers are just pretending to work. Turns out he’s (sort of) right
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. “Remote work is no longer acceptable,” thundered Elon Musk in a leaked memo to Tesla staff in late May. The world’s richest man doubled down when he confirmed the...
Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'
A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Tesla.
A wave of layoffs has swept across American business in 2022. The cuts stem from slower business growth, paired with rising labor costs. The layoffs span across industries, from mortgage lending to digital-payment processing. Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton laid off thousands of employees earlier this...
Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space
Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
Elon Musk's Brother Kimbal Exercises Option To Buy 25K Tesla Shares
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s brother, Kimbal Musk, on Wednesday bought 25,000 shares in the electric-vehicle firm. The purchase followed exercising of a call option to buy the shares at an exercise price of $74.17 on Monday, expending about $1.85 million, a Form-4 filing showed. The expiration date for the call option, which gives the right to buy the stock, is June 18, 2025.
Lumber prices—which warned us about inflation over a year ago—are again trying to tell us something
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Lumber markets were a harbinger of big economic shifts early on in the pandemic, and today’s slumping prices could be just as telling about the economy’s future. Lumber...
Billionaire Warren Buffett Lives in a House Worth Less Than $1 Million
Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and is one of the most successful, widely known, and widely followed investors in the world. When people want to know where to put their money or what to invest in next, they often look to see what Buffett is doing. He is a “value investor” known for buying and holding rather than buying and selling. That strategy apparently applies to the home he’s owned for decades, and while it has appreciated, it’s still valued at less than $1 million.
The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US
When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
Elon Musk's Brain-Chip Company Neuralink Gets Overtaken In US By Australian Startup
Australia-based startup Synchron planted its fifth brain-computer device and the first into the brain of a U.S. patient, emerging as a potential rival to Tesla Inc's TSLA CEO Elon Musk's Neuralink, which is yet to receive a regulatory nod. What Happened: Doctors at the Mount Sinai West medical center in...
If You Invested $1000 In Tesla When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 37.95%, 65.14% and 21.69% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
A Tesla employee of nearly 5 years says he was sacked over the phone while on vacation
In a sworn declaration filed in a Texas court, Roosevelt Jointer, a former Tesla supervisor, said he had no idea he was about to lose his job.
Elon Musk Says Time to Move On From This Category Of Cars, Here's Why
The new electric vehicle tax credit proposals, which are part of the “Inflation Reduction Act of 2022,” though broadly supporting the industry, left some Tesla, Inc. TSLA supporters disappointed. Tesla Supporters Cry Foul: Tesla influencer and YouTuber Rob Maurer on Friday shared on Twitter an open letter to...
IFLScience
Conspiracy Theorists Think The Large Hadron Collider Transferred Us Into A Parallel Universe Yesterday
On Tuesday, the world's largest particle accelerator was turned on once again. After three years of upgrades and maintenance, it immediately observed three exotic particles for the first time. The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) is now up and running, and breaking records for the highest energy particle collisions ever performed....
Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia
Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
