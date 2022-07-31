ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

How Musk's Mars Obsession Can Save Us From AI Doom: Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Weighs In

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is

Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketRealist

How Much is Elon Musk's Father Errol Worth?

Telsa billionaire Elon Musk appears to have gotten his proclivity to reproduce from his dear old dad, Errol Musk. News broke this week that the senior Musk had a second child with his stepdaughter, who is 41 years younger. Errol is a South African engineer, pilot, sailor, and property developer with an estimated net worth in the millions.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'

A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Vitalik Buterin
Person
Buterin
Fareeha Arshad

Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space

Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
Benzinga

Elon Musk's Brother Kimbal Exercises Option To Buy 25K Tesla Shares

Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s brother, Kimbal Musk, on Wednesday bought 25,000 shares in the electric-vehicle firm. The purchase followed exercising of a call option to buy the shares at an exercise price of $74.17 on Monday, expending about $1.85 million, a Form-4 filing showed. The expiration date for the call option, which gives the right to buy the stock, is June 18, 2025.
STOCKS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Billionaire Warren Buffett Lives in a House Worth Less Than $1 Million

Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and is one of the most successful, widely known, and widely followed investors in the world. When people want to know where to put their money or what to invest in next, they often look to see what Buffett is doing. He is a “value investor” known for buying and holding rather than buying and selling. That strategy apparently applies to the home he’s owned for decades, and while it has appreciated, it’s still valued at less than $1 million.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars#Ais#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ethereum Eth Usd#Tsla#Spacex
SlashGear

The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US

When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Tesla
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
154K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy