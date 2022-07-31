ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Police: Casper suspect caught in Colorado

CASPER, Wyo. — A man suspected of multiple felonies in Casper, including aggravated burglary, has been arrested in Weld County, Colorado, the Casper Police Department said Friday. Antonio Harrington was safely taken into custody by Colorado law enforcement after having been on the run from Casper police since May....
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Loveland, CO
Larimer County, CO
Government
County
Larimer County, CO
City
Grand Lake, CO
Local
Colorado Government
lyonsrecorder.org

Multiple nearby Boulder County roads affected by IronMan Bike Race

EDITOR’S NOTES: The closest this will come to Lyons will be the Highway 36 and 66 intersection. But it affects all the roads to and between Longmont and Boulder and Lyons. For an interactive map, go HERE. ============================. The Ironman Boulder 70.3 will return to Boulder County on Saturday,...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire Tv#County Road#Larimer Sheriff
northfortynews

Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation and Bomb Squad Activation

On Monday, August 1 at 1:54 pm, Greeley Police officers were dispatched to the Canvas Credit Union located at 3540 10th Street, in the Bittersweet Shopping Center, in reference to a bomb threat and disturbance. Multiple callers to the Weld County Regional Communications Center said that a male entered the...
GREELEY, CO
KKTV

Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
9NEWS

Electrocuted squirrel sparks small grass fire in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A squirrel was electrocuted and sparked a small grass fire in Larimer County Saturday morning, the Poudre Fire Authority said. Firefighters said around 9:35 a.m. Saturday, they got calls about a small wildfire near Trilby and Hidden Springs roads southwest of Fort Collins. The fire burned about half an acre.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Domestic violence groups mourn deaths of Lindsay Daum & her daughter in Loveland

Advocacy groups in northern Colorado that work every day to help those experiencing domestic violence say they are heartbroken as a whole over the recent developments involving a double murder in Loveland at the end of July. According to police and court records the victims in the case sought out help from both police and the justice system multiple times before their deaths.   According to Loveland Police the gunman, Javier Acevedo Jr., was known by their agency, the Denver and Larimer County court systems. Multiple requests for protection orders against Acevedo were filed since 2021, most of...
LOVELAND, CO
northfortynews

Juvenile Arrested for Attempted Murder

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has received and followed up on numerous tips from the community regarding the whereabouts of Teagan Pixley-Johnson, who was wanted for Attempted Murder. On August 1, a tip led the LCSO Strategic Enforcement Unit to the 800 block of Merganser Drive in Fort Collins...
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Man arrested after road rage incident outside Longmont Police headquarters

LONGMONT, Colo. — An off-duty security guard was arrested after police say he pointed a gun at another driver outside Longmont police headquarters in a road rage incident. Police said dispatchers received a phone call Thursday morning from a man who said another driver was pointing a gun at him outside the police station on Kimbark Street.
LONGMONT, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy