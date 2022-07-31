Read on www.9news.com
Flood surges of 2-3 feet hit Larimer County burn scar
"Significant flash flooding" is impacting the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar in Larimer County.
Storms trigger flash flood warnings in Larimer County
A flash flood warning is in effect for southern and central Larimer County, and crews are monitoring rising water along some roads.
Police: Casper suspect caught in Colorado
CASPER, Wyo. — A man suspected of multiple felonies in Casper, including aggravated burglary, has been arrested in Weld County, Colorado, the Casper Police Department said Friday. Antonio Harrington was safely taken into custody by Colorado law enforcement after having been on the run from Casper police since May....
With only one full-time officer left, Nederland could lose its police department
Nederland is supposed to have about six police officer to be considered fully staffed. That hasn’t been the case for years, though.
Man struck, killed by driver near Fort Collins
A 31-year-old pedestrian died Saturday evening near Fort Collins after he was struck by a teen driver.
Apartment building fire in Greeley sends up massive plume of smoke
Firefighters rushed to a massive fire in Greeley on Wednesday night. CBS4's Dillon Thomas reports the fire erupted at an apartment complex, but the building was still under construction.Greeley Police ask the public to stay away from the 100 block of 30th Avenue. No further information was released.
Is It A Huge Deal That Downtown Loveland’s Only Gas Station Has Shut Down?
Did you know that, according to the City of Loveland, "Downtown" runs from where Taco John's is to the north, south to where Barnes Softball Complex is? That's a pretty big stretch of highway. Should there be a gas station?. I grew up in Loveland, and currently live in Downtown...
Multiple nearby Boulder County roads affected by IronMan Bike Race
EDITOR’S NOTES: The closest this will come to Lyons will be the Highway 36 and 66 intersection. But it affects all the roads to and between Longmont and Boulder and Lyons. For an interactive map, go HERE. ============================. The Ironman Boulder 70.3 will return to Boulder County on Saturday,...
Boulder couple who hosted Marshall Fire victims facing potential code violations
In the aftermath of the Marshall Fire, which swept through eastern Boulder County on Dec. 30, Boulder residents Nancy and Charlie Winn opened a studio in their backyard to a family who had been displaced due to smoke damage from the fire. For Nancy Winn, it was an opportunity to...
Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation and Bomb Squad Activation
On Monday, August 1 at 1:54 pm, Greeley Police officers were dispatched to the Canvas Credit Union located at 3540 10th Street, in the Bittersweet Shopping Center, in reference to a bomb threat and disturbance. Multiple callers to the Weld County Regional Communications Center said that a male entered the...
New Mexico woman found dead on Flagstaff Mountain above Boulder killed for money and drugs, affidavit says
The New Mexico woman found dead on Flagstaff Mountain in Boulder County last month was reportedly killed by friends for the money and drugs she had in her car, but the man who shot her told investigators he acted in self-defense, according to court records. Alexis Baca, 25, was found...
Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
Electrocuted squirrel sparks small grass fire in Larimer County
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A squirrel was electrocuted and sparked a small grass fire in Larimer County Saturday morning, the Poudre Fire Authority said. Firefighters said around 9:35 a.m. Saturday, they got calls about a small wildfire near Trilby and Hidden Springs roads southwest of Fort Collins. The fire burned about half an acre.
Domestic violence groups mourn deaths of Lindsay Daum & her daughter in Loveland
Advocacy groups in northern Colorado that work every day to help those experiencing domestic violence say they are heartbroken as a whole over the recent developments involving a double murder in Loveland at the end of July. According to police and court records the victims in the case sought out help from both police and the justice system multiple times before their deaths. According to Loveland Police the gunman, Javier Acevedo Jr., was known by their agency, the Denver and Larimer County court systems. Multiple requests for protection orders against Acevedo were filed since 2021, most of...
Flagstaff Mountain murder case: Guns, drugs, robbery
New court documents outline the guns, drugs and robbery that allegedly led to a woman’s death at a popular Colorado hiking area.
Accused Loveland killer denied owning gun in court documents
The Loveland man who killed his ex-girlfriend and her daughter last week before turning the gun on himself was not even supposed to own a gun.
Juvenile Arrested for Attempted Murder
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has received and followed up on numerous tips from the community regarding the whereabouts of Teagan Pixley-Johnson, who was wanted for Attempted Murder. On August 1, a tip led the LCSO Strategic Enforcement Unit to the 800 block of Merganser Drive in Fort Collins...
Threat that closed Colorado community colleges found to be a hoax
Colorado Community College Systems schools around the Front Range and the Auraria Campus closed as law enforcement investigated a threat Friday morning. Authorities determined it was a hoax.
Man arrested after road rage incident outside Longmont Police headquarters
LONGMONT, Colo. — An off-duty security guard was arrested after police say he pointed a gun at another driver outside Longmont police headquarters in a road rage incident. Police said dispatchers received a phone call Thursday morning from a man who said another driver was pointing a gun at him outside the police station on Kimbark Street.
4th person arrested in Boulder trailhead murder
A fourth suspect was arrested Monday in connection to a woman from New Mexico found dead near a popular trailhead west of Boulder.
