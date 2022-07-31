Advocacy groups in northern Colorado that work every day to help those experiencing domestic violence say they are heartbroken as a whole over the recent developments involving a double murder in Loveland at the end of July. According to police and court records the victims in the case sought out help from both police and the justice system multiple times before their deaths. According to Loveland Police the gunman, Javier Acevedo Jr., was known by their agency, the Denver and Larimer County court systems. Multiple requests for protection orders against Acevedo were filed since 2021, most of...

LOVELAND, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO