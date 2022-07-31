ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, DE

*Update – Subject Located* Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Greenwood Man

 3 days ago
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Townsend Man

Delaware State Police Troop 9 is issuing a Gold Alert for 63-year-old Robert Dubois of Townsend, DE. Dubois was last seen on August 3, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m. in the Townsend, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Dubois have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
TOWNSEND, DE
State Police Arrest Subject for Assaulting Trooper

Delaware State Police have arrested 28-year-old Wade Wilson of Millsboro, DE for felony assault and other charges following an investigation that began on Monday afternoon. On August 1, 2022, at approximately 12:07 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Webbs Lane in Dover regarding a stolen motor vehicle. Troopers were advised that a gold 2009 Ford Crown Victoria was at this location, which had been reported overnight as stolen. A trooper contacted the occupant of the parked sedan, who was later identified as Wade Wilson. Wilson refused to comply with the trooper’s commands, and he subsequently placed the vehicle in drive and began accelerating forward. Wilson dragged the trooper with his vehicle until the trooper struck a tree. The vehicle then collided with a sign and came to a stop in a grassy area. Wilson exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. The trooper was treated at an area hospital for several physical injuries sustained during the encounter.
MILLSBORO, DE

