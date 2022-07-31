ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Haverhill Firefighter Receives Injuries at Two-Alarm Condominium Blaze in Bradford

By WHAV Staff
 3 days ago
whav.net

nbcboston.com

43 Displaced After Fire in Lowell Apartment Building

Fire broke out at a three-story apartment building in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Monday, sending residents scrambling to escape. Fire officials said they were called to the building at Willie and Cross streets around 4:45 p.m. There were reports that someone was trapped inside, but that person made it out before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.
LOWELL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Large brush fire burns through 9 acres in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Neighbors could see the smoke for miles as a brush fire burned for most of the day Monday in Gloucester. “I smelled it first, and I thought maybe there was somebody burning brush in the neighborhood, and I looked up and said that’s not a barbeque,” said Deanie French, who lives nearby.
GLOUCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Person drowns at Pavilion Beach in Ipswich on Sunday

An unidentified person drowned while swimming at Pavilion Beach in Ipswich late Sunday afternoon. At 5:17 p.m., Ipswich Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a person in distress in the water at Pavilion Beach late Sunday afternoon, according to officials. Authorities said the individual was pulled from...
IPSWICH, MA
WHAV

Bicyclist Suffers Serious Injuries After Collision with Auto Saturday in Downtown Haverhill

A bicyclist suffered serious injuries after a collision with an automobile Saturday afternoon in downtown Haverhill. The man was struck around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Merrimack and Main Streets, known as White’s Corner. Although not identified officially, the injured man is said by his friends to be 44-year-old Paul Greeley, a local musician, photographer and volunteer at HC Media.
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man dies after crashing car into North Reading home

NORTH READING, Mass. — Police say a man has died after crashing his sports car into a home on Monday night. David Lopilato, 63, of North Reading and East Boston, died after crashing his 2007 Ford Mustang into a residence on Park Street at 7:00 p.m., according to North Reading Police. Officials say Lopilato was the sole occupant of the car and there were no other injuries reported.
NORTH READING, MA
whdh.com

Salem, N.H. man arrested after recording woman in bathroom stall

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Salem, New Hampshire man was arrested after allegedly recording or taking photos of a woman while she was in a bathroom stall. On May 30, the Salem Police Department took a report from a woman who said she was using a women’s bathroom in a Mall Road business when she noticed someone holding a cell phone under the stall divider, either recording or taking pictures of her. She confronted him outside the bathroom and provided a physical description to police.
SALEM, NH
whdh.com

Boxford bear becomes talk of the town

BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear spotted bumbling around Boxford has become a bit of a celebrity among the locals. For the past few days, a black bear has made multiple appearances in the Essex County town. One resident, Betty Hearne, told 7NEWS that one day, she heard rustling in...
BOXFORD, MA
WHAV

Haverhill City Hall Getting ‘Long-Needed’ Facelift and New Rear Retaining Wall

Additional photograph below. Parking around Haverhill City Hall has been a bit tight, but Purchasing Director Steven S. Bucuzzo says the building and surrounding land are “getting some long-needed work.”. As WHAV reported last February, Haverhill city councilors voted to authorize borrowing $1.2 million to replace a retaining wall,...
nbcboston.com

Cyclist Critically Injured in Haverhill Crash

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car while riding his bike in Haverhill on Saturday afternoon, police said. The cyclist, a 44-year-old man from Haverhill, was struck by a 2016 Toyota Avalon around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near Main and Merrimack streets, according to Haverhill police. He was subsequently MedFlighted to a hospital in Boston and remains in critical condition on Sunday morning, officials said.
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Blade falls off wind turbine in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A blade fell off a wind turbine in Gloucester, prompting the partial closure of a road in an industrial park Sunday. In a joint statement, Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga and Fire Chief Eric Smith said the fallen blade was reported at Applied Materials on Dory Road in the Blackburn Industrial Park.
GLOUCESTER, MA
WCVB

Wrong-way Route 3 driver in custody after chase in Weymouth, Massachusetts

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — One person is in custody Tuesday after he was driving the wrong way on a South Shore highway, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police said troopers pursued a car going north in the southbound lanes on Route 3 in Plymouth. That car then crashed on Pleasant Street in Weymouth, where the driver eventually exited the car and ran from police.
WEYMOUTH, MA
mynbc5.com

Man arrested after ramming cars

BETHEL, Vt. — A man was arrested on Monday after he rammed several vehicles in Bethel. Vermont State Police arrested Joel Gouin, 36, after they received a report of a man shooting a rifle and ramming vehicles on Fire Lane on Monday around 8 p.m. An investigation determined that...
BETHEL, VT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two killed, one injured in Templeton rollover

TEMPLETON, Mass. — Two people were killed in a rollover in Templeton early Sunday morning. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office said the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Baldwinville Road. The car veered off the road and rolled several times before coming to a stop. Two...
TEMPLETON, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

