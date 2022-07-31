Haverhill Firefighter Receives Injuries at Two-Alarm Condominium Blaze in Bradford

whav.net
Woman extricated from wrecked vehicle, flown to hospital with critical injuries after Wayland crash
WAYLAND, Mass. — A woman was extricated from her vehicle and flown to the hospital following a crash in Wayland late Tuesday night. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Route 30 near Willow Brook Drive found a wrecked vehicle that had toppled a utility a pole, according to the Wayland Fire Department.
nbcboston.com
43 Displaced After Fire in Lowell Apartment Building
Fire broke out at a three-story apartment building in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Monday, sending residents scrambling to escape. Fire officials said they were called to the building at Willie and Cross streets around 4:45 p.m. There were reports that someone was trapped inside, but that person made it out before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.
Large brush fire burns through 9 acres in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Neighbors could see the smoke for miles as a brush fire burned for most of the day Monday in Gloucester. “I smelled it first, and I thought maybe there was somebody burning brush in the neighborhood, and I looked up and said that’s not a barbeque,” said Deanie French, who lives nearby.
Person drowns at Pavilion Beach in Ipswich on Sunday
An unidentified person drowned while swimming at Pavilion Beach in Ipswich late Sunday afternoon. At 5:17 p.m., Ipswich Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a person in distress in the water at Pavilion Beach late Sunday afternoon, according to officials. Authorities said the individual was pulled from...
Bicyclist Suffers Serious Injuries After Collision with Auto Saturday in Downtown Haverhill
A bicyclist suffered serious injuries after a collision with an automobile Saturday afternoon in downtown Haverhill. The man was struck around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Merrimack and Main Streets, known as White’s Corner. Although not identified officially, the injured man is said by his friends to be 44-year-old Paul Greeley, a local musician, photographer and volunteer at HC Media.
Police investigating after 2-pound, sick dog abandoned near trail in Malden
MALDEN, Mass. — An emaciated, sick dog was found abandoned and in “terrible condition” in a popular recreation area in Malden, prompting an investigation by police and the Animal Rescue League. The 2-pound Chihuahua was found huddled in some bushes along the East Coast Greenway bike trail...
Man dies after crashing car into North Reading home
NORTH READING, Mass. — Police say a man has died after crashing his sports car into a home on Monday night. David Lopilato, 63, of North Reading and East Boston, died after crashing his 2007 Ford Mustang into a residence on Park Street at 7:00 p.m., according to North Reading Police. Officials say Lopilato was the sole occupant of the car and there were no other injuries reported.
whdh.com
Salem, N.H. man arrested after recording woman in bathroom stall
SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Salem, New Hampshire man was arrested after allegedly recording or taking photos of a woman while she was in a bathroom stall. On May 30, the Salem Police Department took a report from a woman who said she was using a women’s bathroom in a Mall Road business when she noticed someone holding a cell phone under the stall divider, either recording or taking pictures of her. She confronted him outside the bathroom and provided a physical description to police.
whdh.com
Boxford bear becomes talk of the town
BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear spotted bumbling around Boxford has become a bit of a celebrity among the locals. For the past few days, a black bear has made multiple appearances in the Essex County town. One resident, Betty Hearne, told 7NEWS that one day, she heard rustling in...
Neighbors and firefighters rescue pets as fire devastates Auburn home
AUBURN — Neighbors and firefighters came to the rescue Saturday afternoon after two pets were trapped in a three-alarm fire that scorched the garage and above crawl space of a home on Pickering Street. The fire was reported at 2:02 p.m. Four firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion, according to Deputy Fire Chief Glenn Johnson. ...
MVRTA Moves Toward Goal of Becoming More Visible with New Shelters, Signs, Name and Look
Upon his arrival last year, the new administrator of the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority pledged to improve the visibility of the public bus company and make it easier for potential riders to try the service. Administrator Noah S. Berger is able to cross a few things off his to-do...
Haverhill City Hall Getting ‘Long-Needed’ Facelift and New Rear Retaining Wall
Additional photograph below. Parking around Haverhill City Hall has been a bit tight, but Purchasing Director Steven S. Bucuzzo says the building and surrounding land are “getting some long-needed work.”. As WHAV reported last February, Haverhill city councilors voted to authorize borrowing $1.2 million to replace a retaining wall,...
nbcboston.com
Cyclist Critically Injured in Haverhill Crash
A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car while riding his bike in Haverhill on Saturday afternoon, police said. The cyclist, a 44-year-old man from Haverhill, was struck by a 2016 Toyota Avalon around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near Main and Merrimack streets, according to Haverhill police. He was subsequently MedFlighted to a hospital in Boston and remains in critical condition on Sunday morning, officials said.
Blade falls off wind turbine in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A blade fell off a wind turbine in Gloucester, prompting the partial closure of a road in an industrial park Sunday. In a joint statement, Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga and Fire Chief Eric Smith said the fallen blade was reported at Applied Materials on Dory Road in the Blackburn Industrial Park.
West Newbury Police, Animal Control Teamwork Achieve Success Rescuing Injured Bald Eagle
West Newbury Police, West Newbury Dispatcher Bob Pierce, and Animal Control Officer Kayla Provencher teamed up Sunday to rescue an injured bald eagle. “We respond to a wide variety of emergencies in West Newbury, and I am proud of the teamwork that was on display during this complex call,” said Police Chief Michael Dwyer.
WCVB
Wrong-way Route 3 driver in custody after chase in Weymouth, Massachusetts
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — One person is in custody Tuesday after he was driving the wrong way on a South Shore highway, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police said troopers pursued a car going north in the southbound lanes on Route 3 in Plymouth. That car then crashed on Pleasant Street in Weymouth, where the driver eventually exited the car and ran from police.
mynbc5.com
Man arrested after ramming cars
BETHEL, Vt. — A man was arrested on Monday after he rammed several vehicles in Bethel. Vermont State Police arrested Joel Gouin, 36, after they received a report of a man shooting a rifle and ramming vehicles on Fire Lane on Monday around 8 p.m. An investigation determined that...
WRGB
Sheriff: Motorcyclist ejected after nearly striking bystander, then hitting vehicle
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — On July 30th, 2022 at approximately 1:23 P:M, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to Glen Lake Road in the Town of Queensbury for a report of a personal injury motorcycle crash. The crash occurred when 56 year-old Michael Trull of Londonderry, New Hampshire...
Two killed, one injured in Templeton rollover
TEMPLETON, Mass. — Two people were killed in a rollover in Templeton early Sunday morning. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office said the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Baldwinville Road. The car veered off the road and rolled several times before coming to a stop. Two...
Fire in basement apartment in Hamilton leaves six animals dead
HAMILTON, Mass. — A fire that broke out in a basement apartment in Hamilton claimed the lives of six animals. Hamilton Fire Chief Raymond Brunet said the fire was reported around 6:15 p.m. Saturday at 255 Woodbury St. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building and heavy flames shooting 15 feet above the roof line.
