Beaufort County Sheriff's Office warns of new law enforcement impersonation scam

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office investigating bomb threat at Hilton Head High School
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking into an apparent bomb threat involving Hilton Head High School on Wednesday. Authorities said school administrators received the threat through a phone call in the afternoon. Education News: 'Poised for great things': CCSD superintendent explains changes...
Chatham Co. police use speed enforcement cameras to ensure safety on first day of school
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Kids in the Savannah-Chatham County School District returned to the classroom on Wednesday, and police officials said the introduction of speed enforcement cameras helped maintain public safety on the first day. Chief Jeff Hadley of the Chatham County Police Dept. said last year they...
Effingham County Sheriff's Office prepares traffic unit for first day of school
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — As kids in Effingham County return to school on Thursday, the Effingham County Sheriff's Office is doing whatever it can to ensure public safety is its top priority. Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie said speeding in school zones had been less of an issue in Effingham...
Grays Hill man reported missing from Beaufort County home found safe
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8 p.m.): Lawton has been located and is safe, deputies say. Beaufort County authorities are searching for a missing Grays Hill man. The family of 67-year-old Eugene "Thomas" Lawton says the last time they spoke with him was on Monday. The family arranged to pick Lawton up from his home to go to the grocery store; however, Lawton didn't answer his phone and missed the scheduled trip.
Arrest made in connection to weekend Bluffton shooting, deputies say
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County deputies arrested a man on Wednesday they believe is responsible for a shooting Friday night in Bluffton. Officials said they located and arrested James Leonard Williams, 34, of Hilton Head, in response to a shooting at Vista View Apartments in Bluffton. The shooting...
Man wanted after Colleton County pool hall shooting now in custody
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man sought by authorities after a deadly shooting at a Colleton County pool hall has turned himself in. On Wednesday morning, the Colleton County Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Shannon Kinard, who was wanted for murder, was in custody. Kinard was considered "armed and...
Charleston Police officers respond to mental health crisis, save man's life
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Several Charleston Police (CPD) officers are being praised for their efforts to help a man suffering from a mental health crisis, the department stated on Wednesday morning. On July 30, CPD Officers Darren Schlegel, Taylor Schwartz, and Kyle Skeels responded to the North Bridge after...
Fort Stewart officer dead after vehicle crash in Liberty County, trooper says
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — A Fort Stewart Dept. of Defense police officer died in a vehicle crash in Liberty County on July 28, according to a report. Georgia State Patrol Trooper Christopher Ashdown said Thomas Biele, 54, died in the crash. According to Ashdown, Biele was turning left...
Suspect arrested, accused of striking Thunderbolt store clerk with hammer during robbery
THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WTGS) — The Thunderbolt Police Department has caught a suspect they believe was responsible for an armed robbery Thursday morning, according to Police Chief Sean Clayton. According to Thunderbolt Police, the suspect entered the Enmarket off of Highway 80 at around 3:45 a.m. and left a minute...
26 arrested during crime reduction task force in Savannah: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police Department made 26 arrests during a crime reduction task force with their law enforcement partners on July 29-30, according to a press release. Officials said through the operation, SPD recovered three stolen vehicles, one gun, methamphetamine and marijuana on top of the 26...
Estill Police Department searching for suspect considered 'armed and extremely dangerous'
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Estill Police Department needs help locating a suspect they consider armed and extremely dangerous. Police say Kelvin Parish Brown Jr. led police on a high-speed chase after they attempted to pull him over for operating his motor vehicle with a disregard to public safety. Brown Jr. led police through high traffic and pedestrian areas, officials say, starting on US 321 and ending on Ashley Circle in Furman. After fleeing to Ashley Circle, Brown Jr. abandoned his vehicle and officials say he ran away from police.
Student caught with firearm at Screven County High School, officials say
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — A Screven County High School student was caught with a firearm Wednesday morning. According to Screven County Schools Superintendent Jim Thompson. SCHS administrators were alerted around 9:45 a.m. Administrators and law enforcement officials detained the student without incident and recovered the firearm. According to...
Impaired woman drove home, left baby in back seat with car off, went inside to sleep: CPD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Charleston woman is facing charges after police say she drove her friend's baby home while "extremely intoxicated," left the infant in the back seat of her car without any air conditioning in 85 degree heat, and went inside to take a nap, according to an arrest report obtained by ABC News 4.
SC hospital worker death from hit in groin area ruled a homicide
SUMTER (WACH) --- The death of a Prisma Health Tuomey employee who died after being hit in the groin in May is now being classified as a homicide. According to the Sumter County coroner, 40-year-old Kevin Robinson died after he sustained injuries from an altercation with Imani Cox, a patient at the Sumter hospital.
Boy found 'sweating profusely, in distress' in hot car; mother charged: Charleston PD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Charleston woman is facing charges after leaving her son in a car without any air conditioning while she shopped at TJ Maxx, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. On Monday at approximately 6 p.m., officers responded to 1812 Sam Rittenberg...
Search for new Savannah police chief will draw from community feedback
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah will soon launch a public engagement process to help with its search for a new police chief, according to a press release. As part of the process, the city will lead focus groups and surveys to gauge community input on the role.
Chief says 'historic' pay raise means a 'shift in morale' for SPD officers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah approved a pay raise for police and firefighters, which went into effect this past weekend. According to Mayor Van Johnson, the city’s new base pay for entry-level police officers and firefighters puts Savannah in the top 5% of cities for public safety department salaries in Georgia.
Starland District's newest 'Peace Savannah' mural honors victims of gun violence
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah's Starland District is known for its artwork, but the latest addition doubles as activism. Artist Kyle Holbrook unveiled his 12' x 5’ mural on Wednesday which honors victims of gun violence. In a statement, Holbrook said he lost 46 friends to gun violence....
SCCPSS students returning to school Wednesday; What families need to know
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah-Chatham County Public School students return to the classroom on Wednesday, August 3, for the new school year. Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett will visit a number of schools on both Wednesday and Thursday to welcome students back. Our news team will be around the...
'Learning starts today:' SCCPSS superintendent joins students for first day of school
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — As of Wednesday morning, school is officially back in session for the roughly 38,000 students in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS). Dr. Ann Levett, SCCPSS superintendent, will go to a total of eight schools between her Wednesday and Thursday visits. Dr. Levett...
