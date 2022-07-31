Toledo woman killed after being hit by semi on I-475 Friday

nbc24.com
People React to Sheriff Bevier's Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner's Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State Police
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His Wife
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were Heard
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann Warner
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your Support
One person hospitalized after Old West End stabbing
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was hospitalized after a stabbing on Collingwood and Central Avenue in the Old West End shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Toledo Police said the male victim was stabbed multiple times in his upper body, including in his head, neck and chest. This occurred in the parking lot of Key Bank. The victim was transported by life squad to the hospital. He is expected to survive.
Man shot in east Toledo Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot at least once in east Toledo Monday night. Responding emergency crews took him to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Toledo Police Department. TPD said there is no suspect in custody. Toledo police officers said a ShotSpotter detected the gunfire....
nbc24.com
Oshae Jones charged with failure to disperse, resisting arrest in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Olympic bronze medalist and Toledo native Oshae Jones, 24, was arrested Sunday on multiple charges. According to court documents, Toledo police said they were dispersing a large, disorderly group of people and that Jones got in the officers' way, refusing to obey. She allegedly attempted to pull away from officers trying to handcuff her.
nbc24.com
Toledo woman charged in death of her impaired daughter
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives have apprehended a woman they believe is connected to the April 24 death of her daughter. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported deceased person on Chase Street at 9:48 p.m. On scene they found the...
One firefighter injured in suspicious central Toledo fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue were called to the scene of a fire shortly after 2 a.m. Monday morning. The fire broke out in a vacant home in central Toledo on the 1700 block of Macomber at Isherwood. Officials say the fire was visible on the side and rear of the house. The fire is considered suspicious and an investigator was called out to the scene.
13abc.com
Person shot near Idaho St. & Valleywood Dr.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shot spotter call on Idaho St. and Valleywood Dr., around 9:20 p.m. on Monday night. TPD tells 13abc that an adult had at least one gun shot wound. Additionally, officers and Toledo Fire and Rescue Department treated the victim on scene.
13abc.com
TPD: Stolen car crashes into church after pursuit
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early Sunday morning a car ran into First Alliance Church, on the 2200 block of Monroe St., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. State Highway Patrol told 13abc that officers attempted to pull over a driver for a speeding violation on Miami St. and I-75, but the driver fled and officers gave chase. The vehicle lost a tire on Bancroft St., before losing control on Monroe St. and crashing into the church.
13abc.com
Car crash on N Detroit Ave. & Monroe St., bullet wounds found
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Sunday morning before 3:00 a.m., TPD responded to a crash that occurred on N Detroit Ave. and Monroe St. Toledo Police Department told 13abc that the driver and passenger of one vehicle, two adult women, were transported to a hospital to be treated for bullet wounds but their conditions are unknown.
fox2detroit.com
Missing Detroit man found dead in Ohio river; police looking for people who interacted with him
ELYRIA, Ohio (FOX 2) - Police in Ohio are looking for information after a missing Detroit man was found dead last week. Officers in Elyria, Ohio, which is west of Cleveland, responded to a report that a body was in the Black River near the East Bridge Street bridge just after 6:30 a.m. July 27. The city's fire department water rescue team also responded, and found the body of the 29-year-old Deontae Mason.
wtuz.com
Man Causes Two Crashes, Cited for Fifth DUI
Nick McWilliams reporting – A man from Richland has been taken into custody, causing two incidents, and sending two to the hospital. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol New Philadelphia Post, 39-year-old Chad Cordwell was driving a GMC pickup Saturday, which was reported stolen out of Mansfield earlier in the afternoon.
13abc.com
New developments in the missing person case of Dee Warner
ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - Today people from around Adrian, Tecumseh and throughout Lenawee County went to the Lenawee County Courthouse to celebrate Dee Warner’s birthday, and remind people driving by that the search is still on. At the rally, Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier said that he made an...
Lorain police identify suspect shot and killed
Police have identified the man who was shot and killed Saturday during a violent confrontation with Lorain police.
13abc.com
Two shot on N. Detroit Ave and Council St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting on N. Detroit Ave and Council St., at 1:43 a.m. on Sunday, July 31. According to a report by TPD, upon arrival officers located the victim, Catherine Craig, 28, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Craig was transported...
nbc24.com
Ohio Turnpike hosts customer appreciation event at Indian Meadow Service Plaza August 5th
Travelers and neighbors from the surrounding community are invited to attend the Ohio Turnpike’s customer appreciation event at Indian Meadow Service Plaza in West Unity (westbound at milepost 20.8 in Williams County) on Friday, Aug. 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staff from the Ohio Turnpike and Ohio...
thevillagereporter.com
Twenty-Three Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury Including Suspect In Montpelier Drug Bust
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on July 19 and returned indictments against a total of twenty-three individuals. Among those was Ronald D. Brown, 48, of Montpelier, who was indicted on a total of thirteen counts, including two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a second-degree felony; one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a first-degree felony; one count of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a second-degree felony; two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony; one count of Permitting Drug Abuse, a fifth-degree felony; four counts of Corrupting Another with Drugs, each a second-degree felony; and two counts of Endangering Children, one second-degree and one third-degree felony.
House fire in east Toledo Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed they responded to calls around 4 a.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 500-block of Plymouth Street near Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo. Most of the damage caused by the fire was in the back of the home, although the...
nbc24.com
TARTA to reopen downtown hub Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — After closing this week, the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority plans to reopen its Transit Hub on Monday. The service confirmed that the facility's closure on 612 N. Huron St. was due to a plumbing issue. Customers can still purchase one-trip and day passes on any...
sent-trib.com
Child back with mom after leaving BG apartment
An infant was found naked and crying in a Bowling Green apartment laundry room on Friday. The Bowling Green Police Division received the call at 1:15 p.m. from a woman who said there was a child who was naked and crying in the Cedar Park Apartments laundry room, 1006 Third St.
Authorities investigate officer-involved shooting in Lorain: I-Team
Multiple sources confirm to the FOX 8 I-Team investigators are working the scene of a police-involved shooting in Lorain.
Perrysburg teens charged with rape enter plea deals
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Two Perrysburg teenagers charged with rape have taken a plea deal. In March, officers were made aware of the alleged sexual assault and arrested both teens, according to Perrysburg police. The reported incident is believed to have occurred in a Perrysburg home in November, 2021, a statement from police chief Patrick Jones said following the arrest.
