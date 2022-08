Lehigh County Special Operations Photo Credit: Lehigh County Special Operations Facebook

The body of a 56-year-old man was pulled from the Lehigh River over the weekend, WFMZ reports.

The discovery was made around 9 p.m. near Larry Holmes Drive in Easton, the outlet said.

The man's name is being withheld pending notification.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.