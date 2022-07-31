Superb versatility: Brentano Quartet at CMNW

August marks the 53rd annual Willamette Writers Conference, a five-day in-person and online literary event presented by Willamette Writers. From Aug. 3 through 7 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Northeast Portland or from the comfort of your home computer, join more than 50 writing professionals as they share their wisdom through master classes, lectures, roundtables, and discussions. There will be opportunities to receive feedback and pitch finished work to agents and publishers in one-on-one virtual meetings, as well as to converse with other writers from the region.

