Beaverton, OR

Superb versatility: Brentano Quartet at CMNW

By Alice Hardesty
 3 days ago
A lyrical cacophony: George Crumb’s “A Journey Beyond Time”

Chamber Music Northwest’s summer festival presented a unique concert on July 16, one of the strangest I’ve ever heard. The program Colors of Debussy & Crumb at Reed College featured George Crumb’s A Journey Beyond Time (American Songbook II), which pairs African-American spirituals with more than a hundred percussion instruments. The outlay covered the floor of Kaul Auditorium, and as a result most of the audience perched in the risers, giving us a bird’s eye view of the performance.
PORTLAND, OR
Long lingering finishes: Willamette Valley Chamber Music Festival returns

Going on its seventh season, Willamette Valley Chamber Music Festival has consistently shown itself to be a forward-looking mid-summer event. This year it will run during August’s first three weekends: Aug 6-7, 13-14 and 20-21. Offering ample tastes of pinots with exquisite pieces performed by world-class chamber musicians in Oregon cellars and tasting rooms creates a harmonious way to slip classical string music into the ears of the most reluctant summer concertgoers.
PORTLAND, OR
LitWatch August: Gain writing wisdom at Willamette Writers Conference

August marks the 53rd annual Willamette Writers Conference, a five-day in-person and online literary event presented by Willamette Writers. From Aug. 3 through 7 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Northeast Portland or from the comfort of your home computer, join more than 50 writing professionals as they share their wisdom through master classes, lectures, roundtables, and discussions. There will be opportunities to receive feedback and pitch finished work to agents and publishers in one-on-one virtual meetings, as well as to converse with other writers from the region.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton, OR
Beaverton, OR
Graffiti: The good, the bad, and the ugly

Driving through Portland, I often pull over to look at street art, much of which strikes me as powerful creative expression or potent social commentary—or both. Even when it is clearly a trespass, it often has a realness, an unfiltered energy and impact, that no gallery art can equal.
PORTLAND, OR

