One person found dead in ‘suspicious’ car fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a “suspicious” car fire in San Jose on Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD).

The call came in at 5:47 a.m. and officers responded to the area of Pomona Avenue and Barnard Avenue. Officers located a dead man inside of the vehicle. This incident is under investigation by San Jose Fire Department and SJPD.

This is developing story. Please check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.