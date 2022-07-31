ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person found dead in ‘suspicious’ car fire

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a “suspicious” car fire in San Jose on Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD).

The call came in at 5:47 a.m. and officers responded to the area of Pomona Avenue and Barnard Avenue. Officers located a dead man inside of the vehicle. This incident is under investigation by San Jose Fire Department and SJPD.

This is developing story. Please check back for updates.

