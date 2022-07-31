How to recreate the lighting setups for six scenes in Stranger Things 4

www.diyphotography.net
Related
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
Best green screen backgrounds for chroma key photography and streaming
The best green screen backgrounds will make it easy to change your backdrop for vlogging, streaming or video calls
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to draw...
Clinically Clean Lenses Are Destroying What Makes Cameras Special
Years ago when I started this website, the photo industry had a need for clinically clean lenses. Camera manufacturers leaned into it harder and harder. Sometimes, they’ve even made up their own problems. For example, when did anyone ever have an issue with onion bokeh? Since the beginning of image creation, no one ever hated how the bokeh looked. But then camera manufacturers had to go create a new way of polishing lenses to prevent it. And at the end of it all, I believe they’re going to drive themselves into the ground.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Rogbid King Android smartwatch arrives with dual cameras and face unlock feature
The Rogbid King smartwatch has been launched and is shipping globally from China. The gadget has a 1.75-in IPS screen with a 320 x 385 px resolution. The wearable runs on Android 9.1, has a nano-SIM card slot, and supports 4G. The device has dual cameras, with a 5 MP front-facing camera and an 8 MP side camera. The camera enables features such as 0.1-second face unlock and video calling.
DIY Photography
This free AI tool restores all your old photos in seconds
If you’re anywhere around my age, I’m sure you have a bunch of photos of your parents and grandparents that have seen better days (the photos, not your ancestors). Anyhow, you can now take those old, scratched, crinkled, and torn prints and restore them without any prior Photoshop knowledge.
yankodesign.com
This futuristic lava lamp is “every kind of light you could possibly think of”
With hundreds of LEDs encased under a layer of diffusing polymer, the Moonside Lamp One is a magical light that is ambient when you want, trippy when you need it, and can even synchronize to music to turn into a disco lamp. The Lamp One can be configured to light up in a single color, in a pre-determined pattern, or you can even choose from its multiple dynamic lighting themes, going from a fireplace-inspired glow to a psychedelic lava lamp with millions of colors.
The Verge
The Rotom Phone is finally getting a second camera
The Rotom Phone is getting a big upgrade. Following its introduction in the Galar region three years ago, the updated version of the smartphone-that’s-inhabited-by-a-Pokémon is finally making the jump from one back camera to two. The handset will soon be available in the new Paldea region as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fstoppers
How to Take Sharp Handheld Macro Photos
Although sharpness is important in just about every genre, it is a particularly strong priority in macro photography. However, it is particularly challenging in macro work, especially when you are not working in a studio where you have complete control over the placement or stabilization of your subject. If you want to shoot on the go without setting up a tripod every time, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you some helpful tips for getting sharp images even when shooting handheld.
DIY Photography
Ethereal forms of murmurations win 2022 Minimalist Photography Awards
Minimalist Photography Awards has just announced the winners of its 2022 contest. For the fourth year in a row, the competition celebrates the beauty of simplicity. And this year, the overall winner is Daniel Dencescu from Germany with his mesmerizing series showing murmurations of starlings. If you’ve ever watched murmurations,...
DIY Photography
Insta360 drags webcams into the 21st century with the new Insta360 Link
Webcams aren’t exactly a new thing. They’ve been around since the days of the parallel port and other than switching to USB, they’ve largely remained unchanged. Most of them still offer potato-quality images and very little has changed by way of their design. It’s not much of a surprise, though. With only a couple of companies actually making a name for themselves with webcams, there hasn’t really been a big push for innovation.
ScienceBlog.com
How color in photos can make food look tastier
An appealing photo of a pizza or other menu item can help a restaurant increase sales – especially if the right filter is used, a new study suggests. Photos high in color saturation make food look fresher and tastier to viewers, which increases their willingness to order the menu items, researchers found.
Gimbal vs IBIS vs digital stabilization: which is best?
YouTuber Arthur R has the answer in his intriguing three-way Sony camera test
XMCOSY+ Floor Lamp review: a smart lamp that could be smarter
The XMCOSY+ Floor Lamp is a smart piece of furniture that can be controlled through your phone. You get a double-sided ring light at the top, with RGB on one end and a plain white light on the other.
Comments / 0