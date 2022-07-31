20-year-old shot in face, left hip near Reynoldsburg

According to NBC4i, a 20-year-old was shot in the face on the city’s east side Saturday, police said.

Around 3 a.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting at the 2600 block of Orono Pike near Reynoldsburg where they found one person suffering from gunshot wounds to the face and left hip, according to a news release from the Columbus Division of Police.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive, police said.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

The Latest: