A woman died Saturday night after falling off an escalator railing at Empower Field at Mile High following a concert by country musician Kenny Chesney, Denver police said.

Investigators said they believe the death was an accident.

The woman was sitting on a railing and fell to the lower concourse, police said.

The Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's name and cause of death after her family has been notified.