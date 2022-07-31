ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Hug in Behind-the-Scenes Clip From Wicked Movie: 'I Love You'

By Glenn Garner
People
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
people.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Ariana Grande's Shocking Transformation Ahead Of New 'Wicked' Role—We've Never Seen Her Like This!

Ariana Grande just got a hair makeover and she looks absolutely gorgeous!. In an Instagram story uploaded on July 14, the 29-year-old singer shared a photo of herself with producer-songwriters Ilya Salamanzadeh and Savan Kotecha. Based on the pic, the Thank U, Next singer was seen sporting her signature high ponytail but this time, she now has platinum blonde hair! Check it out:
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Unveils First Look At ‘Abbott Elementary’ Emmy Nom Quinta Brunson As Oprah Winfrey

Roku today unveiled a still announcing the casting of Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) as media mogul Oprah Winfrey in its buzzy musical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Brunson joins an ensemble led by Daniel Radcliffe, which also includes Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss, as previously announced.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Grey
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Gregory Maguire
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Judy Garland
Person
Kristin Chenoweth
Person
Idina Menzel
The Hollywood Reporter

Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tony Awards#Wicked#Film Star
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Hudson Appears in New Promo for Her Upcoming Talk Show

Jennifer Hudson is getting her own daytime talk show and fans have a new promo to get them excited for the premiere in September. The American Idol alum shares what her show will be all about in a colorful 30-second clip. Jennifer Hudson Releases Talk Show Promo. In the promo,...
TV & VIDEOS
Teen Vogue

Lea Michele Is Officially Replacing Beanie Feldstein in "Funny Girl"

After a month of speculation, it’s official: Lea Michele is replacing Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl, Deadline confirmed on July 11. Lea will be taking on the titular role of Fanny Brice, which was originally played by Barbra Streisand in 1964, starting September 6 after Beanie Feldstein announced she was leaving the production early on July 10 with a post on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Kevin Bacon opens up about the endurance of 'Footloose': 'A great gift'

Kevin Bacon got his start in Hollywood starring in a string of movies as a young actor between 1978 and 1983, including “National Lampoon’s Animal House,” “Friday the 13th,” and “Diner.”. However, in 1984, his ninth acting credit changed everything. Bacon was cast to...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NBC News

Marilyn Monroe estate defends Ana de Armas casting in Netflix biopic 'Blonde'

Marilyn Monroe's estate has come to the defense of actor Ana de Armas, who faced criticism online over her accent in the trailer for the Netflix biopic "Blonde." Two of the leaders of the entertainment company that oversees Monroe's estate said in statements Tuesday that they support the decision to cast de Armas in the movie, an NC-17 psychodrama slated for release in September.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Amazon Studios Lands Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell Wedding Comedy Directed by Nick Stoller

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are headed to the altar in a new wedding comedy for Amazon Studios. Amazon has landed rights to the untitled movie, from writer-director Nick Stoller, in which Witherspoon and Ferrell will star and produce under their respective banners. Jessica Elbaum and Ferrell will produce for Gloria Sanchez, with Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter producing for Hello Sunshine and the company’s Ashley Strumwasser serving as executive producer. Stoller — whose highly anticipated gay rom-com “Bros,” which he directed and co-wrote with star Billy Eichner, is due out Sep. 30 — will also produce for his Stoller Global Solutions alongside Conor Welch.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Actress Ana De Armas Is Spitting Image Of Marilyn Monroe In New Biopic Trailer

The newest trailer for the Marilyn Monroe biopic has just dropped, starring actress Ana de Armas. The film comes to us from director Andrew Dominik and is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name, called Blonde. It will be the first Netflix original with an NC-17 rating for “some sexual content” (along with a sexual assault scene) by the Motion Picture Association.
MOVIES
Elle

Netflix's 'Blonde' Trailer With Ana De Armas Playing Marilyn Reveals 'Ant-Man' And 'Succession' Stars

Netflix has finally released the trailer for the highly-anticipated, R-rated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, starring Knives Out and The Gray Man's Ana de Armas. And it has given us a glimpse at Ant-Man's Bobby Cannavale as baseball star Joe DiMaggio and 's Adrien Brody as playwright Arthur Miller, both of whom were married to Marilyn at different points in their lifetime.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Stage Adaptation of ‘High Noon’ Headed to Broadway

A stage adaptation of the American Western film High Noon is planning a Broadway run in 2023.  Eric Roth, who wrote the screenplays for Forrest Gump, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Dune and more, will write the adaptation. Michael Arden, who last directed revival Once on This Island on Broadway, will helm the production. More from The Hollywood ReporterBilly Crystal's 'Mr. Saturday Night' to Close on Broadway in SeptemberBroadway Advocacy Coalition Sets Date for Inaugural Arts in Action Festival (Exclusive)Unions Take Broadway Show 'Paradise Square' to Court for $350,000 in Unpaid Benefits, Wages The 1952 film is an American Western concentrated on...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy