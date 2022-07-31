Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Hug in Behind-the-Scenes Clip From Wicked Movie: 'I Love You'

people.com
Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Ariana Grande's Shocking Transformation Ahead Of New 'Wicked' Role—We've Never Seen Her Like This!
Ariana Grande just got a hair makeover and she looks absolutely gorgeous!. In an Instagram story uploaded on July 14, the 29-year-old singer shared a photo of herself with producer-songwriters Ilya Salamanzadeh and Savan Kotecha. Based on the pic, the Thank U, Next singer was seen sporting her signature high ponytail but this time, she now has platinum blonde hair! Check it out:
Amanda Seyfried says she 'bent over backwards' to win the role of Glinda in Wicked only to see the part awarded to Ariana Grande
Amanda Seyfried says she 'bent over backwards' to win the role at Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked. The 36-year-old actress revealed in an interview with Backstage that she was trying out for the part of the so-called good witch, while shooting The Dropout. For her portrayal of...
Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy Shares Her and Orlando Blooms' Love of Performing: 'She's a Ham'
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy is taking after her parents when it comes to her love of the arts. "She's a ham," the singer tells PEOPLE exclusively at HEIMAT rooftop in Los Angeles the launch party for De Soi, her non-alcoholic beverage line that she co-founded. "She likes to dress up. She's not very shy."
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Unveils First Look At ‘Abbott Elementary’ Emmy Nom Quinta Brunson As Oprah Winfrey
Roku today unveiled a still announcing the casting of Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) as media mogul Oprah Winfrey in its buzzy musical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Brunson joins an ensemble led by Daniel Radcliffe, which also includes Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss, as previously announced.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Tyler Perry on Why He Keeps Son Aman, 7, Out of the Spotlight: 'to Have as Normal a Life as He Can'
Tyler Perry is opening up about why he keeps his 7-year-old son, Aman, out of the limelight. In the August/September cover story of AARP The Magazine, the 52-year-old filmmaker revealed why he believes his personal relationships should remain private. "Because these people are not famous. My son's not famous," he...
Brad Pitt Shares His Reaction to Daughter Zahara Attending Spelman College: 'Really Beautiful'
Speaking with PEOPLE at the premiere of Bullet Train in Los Angeles on Monday, the actor, 58, opened up about the joyful news that 17-year-old daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt will be attending Spelman College this fall. "Yeah that's beautiful," the actor tells PEOPLE exclusively, appearing to get emotional. "Really beautiful." Pitt...
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
People
Jodie Sweetin's Daughters Served as Her Bridesmaids at Wedding to Mescal Wasilewski: Photos
Jodie Sweetin's daughters played a big role in her special day. The Full House star, 40, married longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, on July 30 in Malibu, California. Daughters Beatrix Sweetin-Coyle, 11, and Zoie Herpin, 14, stood beside her as she and Wasilewski exchanged personalized vows and rings. "They're so excited...
Jennifer Hudson Appears in New Promo for Her Upcoming Talk Show
Jennifer Hudson is getting her own daytime talk show and fans have a new promo to get them excited for the premiere in September. The American Idol alum shares what her show will be all about in a colorful 30-second clip. Jennifer Hudson Releases Talk Show Promo. In the promo,...
Lea Michele Is Officially Replacing Beanie Feldstein in "Funny Girl"
After a month of speculation, it’s official: Lea Michele is replacing Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl, Deadline confirmed on July 11. Lea will be taking on the titular role of Fanny Brice, which was originally played by Barbra Streisand in 1964, starting September 6 after Beanie Feldstein announced she was leaving the production early on July 10 with a post on Instagram.
Kevin Bacon opens up about the endurance of 'Footloose': 'A great gift'
Kevin Bacon got his start in Hollywood starring in a string of movies as a young actor between 1978 and 1983, including “National Lampoon’s Animal House,” “Friday the 13th,” and “Diner.”. However, in 1984, his ninth acting credit changed everything. Bacon was cast to...
Marilyn Monroe estate defends Ana de Armas casting in Netflix biopic 'Blonde'
Marilyn Monroe's estate has come to the defense of actor Ana de Armas, who faced criticism online over her accent in the trailer for the Netflix biopic "Blonde." Two of the leaders of the entertainment company that oversees Monroe's estate said in statements Tuesday that they support the decision to cast de Armas in the movie, an NC-17 psychodrama slated for release in September.
Amazon Studios Lands Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell Wedding Comedy Directed by Nick Stoller
Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are headed to the altar in a new wedding comedy for Amazon Studios. Amazon has landed rights to the untitled movie, from writer-director Nick Stoller, in which Witherspoon and Ferrell will star and produce under their respective banners. Jessica Elbaum and Ferrell will produce for Gloria Sanchez, with Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter producing for Hello Sunshine and the company’s Ashley Strumwasser serving as executive producer. Stoller — whose highly anticipated gay rom-com “Bros,” which he directed and co-wrote with star Billy Eichner, is due out Sep. 30 — will also produce for his Stoller Global Solutions alongside Conor Welch.
Madonna Attends Michael Jackson Broadway Musical, Says Star Myles Frost 'Made Me Cry'
Madonna was moved to tears by the Michael Jackson Broadway show. The pop music icon, 63, shared photos on her Instagram Story Monday from her time attending a recent performance of MJ: The Musical at Neil Simon Theatre in New York City, meeting with the "amazing" cast and crew behind the show.
Actress Ana De Armas Is Spitting Image Of Marilyn Monroe In New Biopic Trailer
The newest trailer for the Marilyn Monroe biopic has just dropped, starring actress Ana de Armas. The film comes to us from director Andrew Dominik and is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name, called Blonde. It will be the first Netflix original with an NC-17 rating for “some sexual content” (along with a sexual assault scene) by the Motion Picture Association.
Netflix's 'Blonde' Trailer With Ana De Armas Playing Marilyn Reveals 'Ant-Man' And 'Succession' Stars
Netflix has finally released the trailer for the highly-anticipated, R-rated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, starring Knives Out and The Gray Man's Ana de Armas. And it has given us a glimpse at Ant-Man's Bobby Cannavale as baseball star Joe DiMaggio and 's Adrien Brody as playwright Arthur Miller, both of whom were married to Marilyn at different points in their lifetime.
Stage Adaptation of ‘High Noon’ Headed to Broadway
A stage adaptation of the American Western film High Noon is planning a Broadway run in 2023. Eric Roth, who wrote the screenplays for Forrest Gump, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Dune and more, will write the adaptation. Michael Arden, who last directed revival Once on This Island on Broadway, will helm the production. More from The Hollywood ReporterBilly Crystal's 'Mr. Saturday Night' to Close on Broadway in SeptemberBroadway Advocacy Coalition Sets Date for Inaugural Arts in Action Festival (Exclusive)Unions Take Broadway Show 'Paradise Square' to Court for $350,000 in Unpaid Benefits, Wages The 1952 film is an American Western concentrated on...
Sylvester Stallone Praises 'Brave' Daughter Sophia for Confronting Her Fear of Spiders
Dad Sylvester Stallone couldn't hold back his excitement as his daughter, 25, confronted her arachnophobia in a video posted to Instagram Sunday, in which Sophia let a tarantula crawl on her arm. In the clip, the spider handler held onto Sophia's hand to steady her as he rested the large...
Selena Gomez in Talks to Produce ‘Working Girl’ Remake at 20th Century
Selena Gomez is in final negotiations to produce a remake of “Working Girl,” the 1988 Mike Nichols comedy, that 20th Century Studios is developing, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Ilana Pena is writing the script for the rebooted property, and it’s likely that the...
