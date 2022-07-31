Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Hug in Behind-the-Scenes Clip From Wicked Movie: 'I Love You'

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are headed to the altar in a new wedding comedy for Amazon Studios. Amazon has landed rights to the untitled movie, from writer-director Nick Stoller, in which Witherspoon and Ferrell will star and produce under their respective banners. Jessica Elbaum and Ferrell will produce for Gloria Sanchez, with Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter producing for Hello Sunshine and the company’s Ashley Strumwasser serving as executive producer. Stoller — whose highly anticipated gay rom-com “Bros,” which he directed and co-wrote with star Billy Eichner, is due out Sep. 30 — will also produce for his Stoller Global Solutions alongside Conor Welch.

MOVIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO