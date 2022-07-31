Tim Anderson received a three game suspension but will appeal

southsideshowdown.com
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Bader trade connected to other moves by the St. Louis Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals just traded their starting center fielder. On the same day, their top prospect started his first game in left field. John Mozeliak and the St. Louis Cardinals did exactly what he said he would do at the trade deadline: trade for starting pitching. With minutes to go before trading season expired, the Cardinals traded Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees, in exchange for starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery.
JD Martinez had the perfect response to not being traded by Red Sox
Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez made it through the trade deadline without being traded, and his response was absolutely perfect. Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez was implicated in several trade talks leading up to the deadline, but he’s officially staying in Boston for the rest of the season.
Juan Soto trade: Mike Rizzo’s explanation will only anger Nationals fans
Nationals GM Mike Rizzo tried to placate fans with an explanation of the Juan Soto trade but he probably only pissed them off more. Mike Rizzo has a lot of explaining to do in Washington right now. He just traded away superstar Juan Soto for a package of prospects that...
Padres GM AJ Preller explains how Juan Soto trade came to be
Pulling off the Juan Soto trade was extra complicated for Padres GM AJ Preller considering all the media coverage at every step. Trading for a 23-year-old superstar is no easy feat, especially with competition from around the league trying to make something happen. The Padres got it done on Tuesday,...
MLB Power Rankings Based on World Series Odds Post-Trade Deadline (Padres Grab Soto, AL Contenders Get Richer)
The Major League Baseball trade deadline has come and gone, but it was a crazy two days while it lasted with Juan Soto, Frankie Montas, Jorge Lopez, Luis Castillo and several other players switching teams ahead of the stretch run. We broke down each of these team's on Monday before...
MLB・
NFL’s Vernon Davis Backs Aussie Hoops League as D.C. Ties Go Global
Click here to read the full article. Vernon Davis starred in the NFL but deep-down has always been a basketball fan. He’s turning his longtime passion into an investment with the Brisbane Bullets of the National Basketball League. While several current and former NBA players have invested in the Australian league, Davis is the first NFLer to become a minority owner in the NBL. He purchased roughly a 5% stake in the team, according to people familiar with the transaction. It’s a hometown connection of sorts for the Washington, D.C., native, who is joining forces with Jason Levien, co-owner of...
NFL・
