ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Norwegian Debuts its Newest Class of Cruise Ships

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report has a clear bigger is better mantra when it comes to its namesake cruise line. The company has made its massive Oasis-class ships the centerpiece of its fleet with each new one being slightly bigger than the one that came before it.

Wonder of the Seas, the current largest cruise ship in the world, follows the blueprint of its sister ships. It has multiple neighborhoods including the outdoor areas Central Park (a literal park on a cruise ship) and the Boardwalk, which features a carousel, and the cruise line's signature Aqua Theater.

Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report has followed the same philosophy with its latest ships Carnival Mardi Gras and the upcoming Carnival Celebration. It's a plan where the ship is the destination because there's more than enough to onboard.

Royal Caribbean and Carnival have literally changed what cruise ships are with their latest ships. Sure, you can get off the ship wherever they might stop -- but it may not be as much fun as staying on board and riding the roller coaster (Carnival) or sliding down a massive dry slide (Royal Caribbean).

Competing with these mega-ships would be a huge challenge and a big risk, so Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report decided to do something different with its latest ship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rpn7l_0gzh9pqS00
TheStreet

Norwegian Goes Smaller and Upscale

Norwegian has taken delivery of Prima, its first new ship since 2019, and the first in a new class of ships. It's the first of six new ships planned for the class, Norwegian Cruise Line's first new class of ships since the Breakaway class premiered in 2013.

"With voyages beginning in summer 2022, Norwegian Prima, the first of the six ships, will be 965 feet long, 142,500 gross tons, and able to accommodate 3,215 guests at double occupancy," the cruise line shared in a press release.

To put the numbers into some perspective, Wonder of the Seas is nearly 1,200 feet long and can carry more than twice as many passengers (just under 7,000).

Norwegian, however, has decided to differentiate its newest ships by something other than size.

"Norwegian Prima will offer the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any new cruise ship in the contemporary and premium cruise category, delivering an unrivaled guest experience," the company shared.

Prima will also have "the largest variety of suite categories available at sea with 13 suite categories as well as the largest three-bedroom suites of any new cruise ship and the brand's largest-ever inside, oceanview and balcony staterooms," the press release stated.

The new class will also offer Norwegian's largest-ever bathrooms for standard rooms and more "outdoor deck space of any new cruise ship including more total pool deck space than any other ship in NCL's fleet."

More New Features on Norwegian Prima

The cruise line wants its new ships to be a bit higher-end than what Royal Caribbean and Carnival offer on their signature brands. That includes an elevated take on the traditional buffet.

"As part of the multifaceted experiences offered on Ocean Boulevard, NCL introduced the Brand's first-ever upscale open-air marketplace with Indulge Food Hall. Created to elevate the guest-sensory experience on Norwegian Prima, Indulge Food Hall offers visitors diverse menu items from 11 culinary venues featuring indoor and outdoor seating"

The ship will also offer the 44,000 square-foot Ocean Boulevard, which wraps around the entire deck of the ship. That area of the ship also offers "three additional dining venues offering both indoor and outdoor seating including Onda By Scarpetta, Los Lobos, and The Local Bar & Grill."

Prima also includes a number of new venues/experiences for Norwegian:

  • The Concourse an outdoor sculpture garden featuring seven installations that change as the sun sets.
  • Infinity Beach featuring two infinity pools, one located on each side of the ship and close to the water line, which is an industry-design first.
  • Two Oceanwalk glass bridges that provide photo opps
  • La Terraza, an open-air lounge, "features a quaint retreat for visitors to catch stellar forward-facing sea views."

Comments / 1

Related
TheStreet

Carnival Sets New Covid Rules and Royal Caribbean Cancels Sailings

Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report and Carnival Cruise Lines have remained nimble during the pandemic. Once both companies returned to sailing in July 2021 after being shut down in North America for more than a year, they realized that market conditions would change regularly. That...
TRAVEL
Motley Fool

Why Carnival, Norwegian, and Royal Caribbean Are Taking on Water Today

Cruise line stocks are all deep in the red today after Walmart provided a disturbing profit update. Growing fears over the dreaded "R" word are causing the markets to torpedo cruise ship stocks. The industry, though, is seeing better booking numbers than it did before the pandemic. You’re reading a...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Stocks#Travel Cruise#Cruise Ship#Cruise Line#Norwegian Cruise#Carnival Corporation#Boardwalk#Aqua Theater#Carnival Cruise Lines#U
ZDNet

A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster

The airlines survived the latest holiday weekend, likely better than some of their customers. The airlines are almost getting bullish now. Why, Delta and United both insist that problems with flight delays are largely the fault of Air Traffic Control rather than, say, the fact that airlines let far too many competent people leave during the COVID-19 pandemic while they trousered billions of taxpayer dollars.
INDUSTRY
DoYouRemember?

Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag

Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
TheStreet

Major Cruise Line Drops Vaccine Requirement From U.S. Ports

As the cruise industry has made its way back from its covid-related March 2020 through July 2021 closure, a lot of people have put off cruising until it returned to "normal." That's a relative word, however, as your normal and my normal may not be the same. Some people waited...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Jimmy Buffett’s Cruise Line Makes Big Covid Change

The pandemic made for some rough waters for the cruise industry to navigate with closures and limits on who can embark the ships. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) had some pretty tough restrictions on cruise lines, considering they are complete little worlds on the water, including their own medical centers aboard. Cruise lines were subject to all destinations and port rules for covid. All the safety measures wreaked havoc on their businesses.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Makes a Huge Covid Change Passengers Will Love

Since July 2021, when the cruise industry returned from its more-than-year-long shutdown, covid protocols have been a key part of cruising. In the early days, the rules changed fairly often. Masks were required -- but they weren't in some vaccinated-passenger areas. Exactly where you had to wear a mask changed from week to week.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
87K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy