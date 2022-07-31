Bryan High tobacco prevention group earns top spot at state conference

theeagle.com
Texas A&M women's tennis team announces 2022-23 schedule
The Texas A&M women’s tennis team will host one fall tournament and 14 spring dual matches at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center during the 2022-23 season, the Aggies announced Wednesday. A&M will open the season at the North Carolina State Invitational in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Sept. 22-25...
4 A&M softball players earn academic All-America honors
Texas A&M softball players Shaylee Ackerman, Mayce Allen, Kayla Poynter and Grace Uribe were recognized as Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America scholar-athletes for the 2021-22 academic year. They became the first Aggies to be recognized since the 2018-19 school year. Players had to have a grade-point average of 3.5 or...
Calendar for Tuesday, Aug. 2
Evening Book Club, 6 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. The club will discuss “44 Scotland Street” by Alexander McCall Smith. Registration not required. www.bcslibrary.org/book-clubs. Harry Potter Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Mo’s Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101, in College Station....
Legends Event Center in Bryan expected to be complete by winter 2022
Construction continues at the Legends Event Center at Travis Bryan Midtown Park in Bryan, and it is set to open by the end of the year. The 122,300-square-foot building is expected to be the largest indoor combination of volleyball and basketball courts in the Texas Triangle of Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin, according to Frank Clark, the city’s special projects manager for the center.
A&M signee Helms wins decathlon
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Texas A&M track & field signee Landon Helms won the decathlon last weekend at the United States Track & Field’s National Junior Olympic Championships in Sacramento with 6,988 points. He also won the 110-meter hurdles (13.98 seconds) and was second in the pole vault (16 feet, 4.75 inches).
Bryan City leaders discuss Riverside Innovation Corridor
The city of Bryan is navigating ways to expand by rezoning its preexisting Riverside Parkway Texas 47 Corridor to become the new Riverside Innovation Corridor that will cover 4,700 acres of land within its current city limits. City leaders held a public input meeting July 21 at the Texas A&M...
A&M softball team adds transfers
The Texas A&M softball team has added a pair of transfers in Oklahoma State’s Brianna Evans and Minnesota’s Emily Leavitt. Both earned freshman all-conference honors last season. Evans batted .290 in 52 games, 47 of them starts all at second base. She had two doubles, two home runs...
Johnson named to Bednarik Award watch list
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Texas A&M junior defensive back Antonio Johnson was named to the Bednarik Award preseason watch list, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday. The Bednarik Award is given annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football. Last season, Johnson had 79 tackles, including 53 solos.
Fall Camp Press Conference: Antonio Johnson
Texas A&M football defensive back Antonio Johnson meets the media on the first day of Fall Camp. (8.3.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
Texas A&M's Ainias Smith front and center for fall camp's first press conference
Most were surprised when Texas A&M senior Ainias Smith was arrested on a trio of charges last month. That’s not who they thought Smith was, and it turned out they were right, because the charges were later dropped. Smith missed a chance to represent himself and A&M at the...
Wellborn Special Utility District enters Stage 3 of Drought Contingency Plan
The Wellborn Special Utility District announced Wednesday it will implement stage three of its Drought Contingency Plan effective immediately and until further notice for its customers in order to maintain water storage levels for fire protection, drinking and sanitation. Stephen Cast, general manager for Wellborn SUD, said this plan is...
Feast of Caring set for Wednesday to support Brazos Valley Food Bank
Nearly 60 celebrity servers including elected officials, health care personnel, first responders, business leaders and media personalities will wear aprons for the Brazos Valley Food Bank’s 29th Feast of Caring event Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “It’s just an eclectic group of people all in one place...
Abadie advances to pole vault final at U20 World Athletics Championship
Texas A&M sophomore Heather Abadie advanced to the pole vault final at the U20 World Athletics Championship Monday. Abadie, who won bronze in the 2021 championship, made it through the qualifying stages with a final clearance of 13-3.5/4.05m. Representing Canada, Abadie was one of 13 competitors that made it to the final.
Aggies land commitment from 2023 3-star DL Samu Taumanupepe
The Texas A&M football team landed a commitment from 2023 defensive lineman Samu Taumanupepe, who plays at Humble Atascocita. Taumanupepe (6-3, 380) is a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He was a District 21-6A first-team all-district selection as a junior in 2021. Taumanupepe announced on Saturday he received an offer from A&M and pledged Monday night.
Two people hospitalized after gunfire in College Station Wednesday
Two people were taken to the hospital after gunfire in the 1200 block of Holik Drive in College Station on Wednesday morning, police said. Police said officers responded to a shots fired call at around 8:30 a.m. Police determined an argument between several people led to the gunfire. Two people were taken to St. Joseph Hospital in College Station by private transportation.
Two arrested for drug charges after traffic stop on Texas 21
A Bryan man and woman were arrested Monday afternoon on multiple felony drug charges after a traffic stop was conducted on Texas 21, according to the Department of Public Safety. Vance Pullen, 34, was arrested on five drug charges, including manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1-B, which is...
Man arrested in connection to Wednesday shooting in College Station
A College Station man was arrested in connection to a shooting Wednesday morning in the 1200 block of Holik Drive in College Station that sent two people to the hospital, according to police records. Antoine Moreno, 20, was arrested on four charges, including theft of a firearm and tampering evidence....
