ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC News Now

Charleston man sentenced for possessing more than 2 pounds of meth

By Amanda Barber
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q6jo0_0gzh6bGn00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison for his involvement in a multi-state drug trafficking ring.

According to court records, Jonathan Gregory Bush, 39, belonged to a multi-state methamphetamine distribution organization that operated in the Charleston area. Bush admitted he received large amounts of methamphetamine in Decatur, Georgia, and sold it in and around Charleston during the spring and summer of 2021.

In July 2021, law enforcement tracked Bush from Charleston to Decatur where they saw him meet with his supplier, Ramon David Alston. Shortly after, officers followed Bush a short distance and stopped his vehicle. They found 913 grams of “ICE” methamphetamine. That’s more than two pounds of the drug.

Drug trafficker sentenced to 2 years for telephone ‘crack’ deal

This case is part of a long-term methamphetamine distribution investigation that resulted in the conviction of 17 people. Bush, Alston and 12 others pleaded guilty.

Agencies that investigated this case were the FBI, the Charleston Police Department, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Man who shot at law enforcement during traffic stop sentenced

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man with an extensive criminal history who shot at a police officer following a traffic stop was sentenced Wednesday morning in a Kanawha County courtroom. Joseph Scott Larch, 38, of Charleston, will spend three to 15 years for the charge of attempted murder and...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Sissonville man reported missing

SISSONVILE, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Wayne Scarff, 59, of Hughart Drive in Sissonville, West Virginia, is missing. Scarff was reported missing on Tuesday by a relative who last spoke with him in early July. Scarff may frequent Charleston’s West Side area. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Fbi#Georgia#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in connection to Charleston West Side shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man has been arrested after a shooting Monday night left one person dead. According to the Charleston Police Department, Marcus Linville was arrested in connection with the death of 22-year-old Dominque Poindexter. They say he is being charged with wanton endangerment. The shooting happened just after 10:30 pm on Monday night. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha deputies search for missing woman

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. 25-year-old Alyssa Smith is homeless, but KCSO says that she is known to frequent Belle, Witcher Creek, Chelyan, Marmet, and Crown Hill. She is 5’4″ and thin. She has brown hair. Anyone who has any information […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Suspect sought in Mingo County catalytic converter theft

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help locating a person and a vehicle in connection to a catalytic converter theft. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Kermit. Deputies say the catalytic converters […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Police: Shooter and victim in fatal shooting both thought gun was unloaded

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man died Monday night at a residence on Charleston’s West Side after being shot in the head. Charleston police said Dominque Poindexter 22, of Charleston, and a friend had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana all evening at a house in the 500 block of Wyoming Street. Police said they were also playing with a firearm that both thought was unloaded.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Deadly shooting may have been an accident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man died Monday night at a residence on Charleston’s West Side after being shot in the head. Charleston police said Dominque Poindexter 22, of Charleston, and a friend had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana all evening at a house in the 500 block of Wyoming Street. Police said they were also playing with a firearm that both thought was unloaded.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Crime in the Coalfields Episode 13 out now!

APPALACHIA, WV, KY, VA (WVNS) – Every other Tuesday at Midnight, we bring you the most notorious, most unknown, and the deepest crime cases that Appalachia has to offer. The thirteenth episode of Crime In The Coalfields, centered around the gruesome murder of a random, innocent victim, is available right now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
themountvernongrapevine.com

Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Darlene StLouis

Description: Last seen wearing a flowery blouse and has a cartoon bear tattoo on her foot. On August 3, 2022 at 1:00 AM, Darlene StLouis was last seen by police in Fayetteville, WV after being reported missing late at night on 8/2/2022. As of 14:00 on 8/3/22, she has not returned home and law enforcement are concerned for her safety. The incident took place in Franklin County, OH on Oberlin St in the city of Gahanna 43230.
GAHANNA, OH
Lootpress

Fayette County Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Andrew Daniel Sprinkle, 35, of Oak Hill, was sentenced on Friday to seven years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, Sprinkle admitted to selling methamphetamine to a confidential...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WVSP: Human remains found in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Raleigh County. West Virginia State Police spokesman Captain Maddy tells LOOTPRESS that the human skeletal remains were found in Rhodell on land owned by Pocahontas Coal Company, off a dirt path of Tommy Creek Road.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
DC News Now

DC News Now

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy