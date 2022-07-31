SOLD OUT: All Ducati Panigale V4 S Used In World Ducati Week Fly Off Shelves

www.topspeed.com
Ducati DesertX Becomes Lighter, Faster, & More Powerful Thanks To SC-Project
The DesertX is Ducati’s first proper off-roader in a long time. It has gained attention globally from enthusiasts, potential customers, and even famous accessory giants like SC-Project. As a result, the renowned exhaust maker has unveiled the Rally Raid muffler for the DesertX, which helps you make the bike even more fun.
Superstar-owned Harley-Davidson Night Rod Wants You To Be Its Next Owner
The Harley-Davidson V-Rod/Night Rod was a special motorcycle in the company’s portfolio and it garnered a huge fan following when it was on sale. This not only included the general public, but also renowned movie stars like late Speed-actor Dennis Hopper who kept a matte-black Night Rod (or V-Rod) in his living room.
The Best Enduro Bikes In 2022
The differences between MX and Enduro bikes might be minimal, but they make all the difference when riding out in the open countryside, whether in competition, or simply having a blast with friends on any Sunday. With such a large choice of models, it can be hard to decide which one is best for you so let this list help you.
Here’s Why The Yamaha Tenere 700 Is The Adventure Bike You Really Need
Just as adventure bikes are getting ever more sophisticated and complicated, Yamaha brings us the Tenere 700, an adventure bike that values ability over complication and is all the better for it. Even though it might be electronically simple, it is a brilliant middleweight adventure bike that takes the fight to all the other contenders in this crowded category of motorcycles.
MAG Auction Featuring 426 Hemi Powered Satellite Restomod
This stunning custom classic is the vintage racer we all need in our lives. This is a personal favorite of many Mopar collectors, a pristine 1967 Plymouth Satellite in a bold Bronze exterior color fit for an old-school muscle car. Back in the day, this would have been a mighty competitor on the drag strip, which is likely why the builder took the vehicle in the direction they did. This is no ordinary classic racer; instead, it is a fully custom-built performance car whose mere image reflects the passion and prestige typically only found in true-blooded race cars. Everything from the exterior badging to the car's sharp body lines alludes to a high level of performance which is quite clear upon opening the hood. So what engine is so astounding that its displacement alone is enough to get excited?
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R race car revealed, packs new 4.2-liter flat-6
Porsche has revealed its redesigned 911 GT3 R race car based on the latest 992 generation of the 911. It's priced from $567,210 and can be delivered in time for the 2023 season. Events you'll typically see it in include North America's IMSA series, as well as the global Intercontinental GT Challenge, and endurance races like those held at the Nürburgring.
Mercedes-AMG One Spied Preparing For Nurburgring Lap Record Attempt
The Mercedes-AMG One might be gearing up for an attempt to set a lap record around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. This video shows the hypercar preparing to roll onto the track and doing some high-speed laps. In the clip, the One initially drives up to a gate that opens onto...
UK: Can stock 911 Turbo S beat 1,100-bhp GT-R and rallycross EV in a race?
We've been witness to how insanely fast and quick the new Porsche 911 Turbo S is since its debut. Countless times, the top-spec 911 has beaten nameplates in various drag races, so we have high expectations whenever it rolls down at a starting line. Does a stock Porsche 911 Turbo...
Are You Ready To Take The Wheel Of This 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS?
Porsche is a unique brand for many reasons, but the main one must be its dedication to performance and the pursuit of greatness in the driving experience. These goals have led the company to the top of the automotive industry's food chain. Yet, even in today's world of increasing restrictions, focus on luxury and comfort over speed, and the odd fixation on turning everything electric, Porsche has come out on top as Germany's best performance manufacturer. Here's a car that shows the progression of what Porsche has become with every inch of its design, style, and drivetrain.
Hummer EV, AMG G63, Durango Hellcat face off in drag race battle
High-powered trucks and SUVs are normal today, and a new Throttle House YouTube video pits three against each other in a pair of drag races. The Mercedes-AMG G63 is an icon, while the Dodge Durango Hellcat brings all the power. However, the GMC Hummer EV has specs that truly dazzle, along with a hefty curb weight.
Is Max Verstappen the Best Driver in Formula One?
Last season, Red Bull Racing won their first driver’s championship since 2013. The energy drink giant fought through season after season of adversity and losses. Now with renewed confidence and pedigree, Red Bull looks to add more. Leading that push for continued dominance is 24-year-old Dutch phenom Max Verstappen....
Exo Cars: DIY Supercar Slayer or Enthusiast Pipe Dream?
Every car enthusiast at some point has wondered what driving a go-kart on the street is like. You might have also heard about a growing automotive niche subculture known as "Exo Cars". The concept is simple. Take donor car, remove the entire body and build a custom tube frame chassis on top. Throw away safety, aerodynamics, and basic livability for one thing: lightness.
1969 Volkswagen Beetle Is A Bug That Packs A Punch
This incredible German sports car is a tiny convertible with a lot of fun to offer. The Volkswagen Beetle has been a fan favorite for automotive enthusiasts around the globe since its initial design in the 1940s. Quickly, the reputation for this bug grew as people began to fall in love with the concept of a petite and sporty car that could get them from A to B and have fun doing it. Eventually, the Beetle became a cultural icon synonymous with the hippie lifestyle of the late 1960s, along with its Bus cousin. One of the best things about the Beetle was its rear-engine design which soon became the standard design for Porsche performance models. So how does this incredible 1959 model hold up to that tasteful yet daring reputation which made the car so famous in the first place?
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Could Outgun the Ferrari 296 and Lamborghini Sian
The first-generation Mercedes AMG GT was unveiled at the 2014 Paris Motor Show and after eight very successful years, Mercedes is preparing to launch the second generation. Prototypes of the next-gen GT have been caught testing many times before, and with the official launch getting closer we’re now learning some pretty wild details.
2026 Scout by Volkswagen: Motors, Power, Price, On Sale, Rendering, and More
WHAT IT IS: A resurrection of the long-dead Scout SUV as an electric vehicle by Volkswagen, which recently acquired rights to the name. We believe it will be a new stand-alone brand and not badged as a VW. Official teasers indicate both an SUV and a pickup are being developed, and we've rendered what we think it could look like for you here.
The New 911 GT3 R Takes Porsche Racing to the Next Level
While all the eyes are focused on a more track-focused Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Porsche dropped details on the 911 GT3 R. The race car will start racing from the 2023 season and was built according to the GT3 regulations. When compared to the model it replaces, the 2023 911 GT3 R comes with a larger engine, improved aerodynamic performance, and an optimized vehicle balance. It will be unveiled to the public at this year’s 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.
Porsche 911 GT3 Shows Off Incredible Bespoke Paint
Porsche's cars are famous for their brilliant engines and outstanding chassis development, but the German automaker is also proud of its bespoke creations that are handled by the Exclusive Manufaktur division. Now, the performance and personalization sides of the business have met on a single creation. A Porsche 911 GT3 has been painstakingly customized to pay tribute to the Porsche Supercup one-make series by creating a car that references the GT3 Cup VIP racing car's livery. But while most automakers would simply apply a vinyl wrap and be done with it, Zuffenhausen's finest elected to hand-paint the livery. Why? To show what kind of one-off creations Porsche's new Sonderwunsch program can create. You'd never guess it, but this livery is made up of eight different colors.
Audi RS5, BMW M2, Bentley Continental GT, And Jeep Trackhawk Drag Race
Here's a drag race between four vehicles with comparable power outputs, but each of them is from a different segment. The competitors are an Audi RS5 Sportback sedan, Bentley Continental GT Convertible Speed, BMW M2 Competition coupe, and a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. In terms of specs, the Audi RS5...
This Wooden Jeep Wrangler 392 Looks Better than The Real Deal
If you follow us, the Youtube channel Woodworking Art should be very familiar to you. We have featured the channel’s work many times before, but our favorites were the 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser and the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD. Well, until now, that is, as a new video of one of the host’s latest work as surfaced online: a 2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 V8.
Feast Your Eyes on The World’s Lightest Superbike
Ducati has always chased perfection and in the process, it has given the world some mind-boggling motorcycles. A prime example of this is the 1199 Panigale Superleggera which wore the crown for the world’s lightest superbike back in 2014. As you’d expect, the Superleggera was a limited affair (500 units only), each one commanding an insane price tag of $65,000.
