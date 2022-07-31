Kids talk rides at the closing weekend for the 2022 Olmsted County Fair

www.kaaltv.com
Related
KAAL-TV
Pet of the Week: Sammy
(ABC 6 News) - Meet this week's Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week: Sammy!. Sammy came to MCHS in Fall of 2020 from the Austin City Pound when he was due to be euthanized because nobody came to claim him. He is now about four-years-old, very playful, and...
KAAL-TV
Enjoy Thursday Outside!
Temperatures are going to be cooperating for all of our Thursday events outside this morning, afternoon, & evening. Sunshine & comfy temperatures are in store throughout Downtown Rochester, perfect for Thursdays Downtown there. That will be the case over in Albert Lea throughout the day as well, great news for the third day of the Freeborn County Fair & Thursdays on Fountain later this evening. If you can't get to any of these events, be sure to just get outside & enjoy the weather any way you can!
KAAL-TV
Community members and local first responders participate in National Night Out
(ABC 6 NEWS) - Tuesday, neighborhoods in Rochester participated in National Night Out. The event promotes first responders and community members to connect in a fun relaxed situation. There were over 50 events hosted by community member and all of them inviting local first responders to meet up with them to talk and have a great time.
KAAL-TV
Looking "Fair" Out At The Fair
Tuesday was a pretty hot & humid start to the Freeborn County Fair, with the warm & humid air sticking around today. The early storms are out by the late-morning, allowing for another sunny afternoon. Temperatures will return to the middle 80s, but with a little more humidity, it will feel like the lower 90s. While it won't be as bad as Tuesday, you will still want to stay cool & hydrated out at the fair Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAAL-TV
Cascade Lake Beach temporarily closes due to elevated bacteria levels
(ABC 6 News) -The Parks & Recreation Department has been testing the water at Cascade Lake and the bacteria levels were elevated. With the health and safety of all park users in mind, Parks & Recreation has voluntarily closed the beach until test results return to an acceptable level. The...
KAAL-TV
From hobby to business: Rochester family opens discount store
(ABC 6 News) - A new discount store officially opened its doors in northwest Rochester on Tuesday. What started out as a hobby during the pandemic has now turned into a family business. Katie and Jason Grabow started buying pallets of overstock items. The store, Med City Discount Outlet, sells...
KAAL-TV
Thursday's Downtown Forecast
Weather-wise, this could be the best Thursday's Downtown we have tomorrow in the forecast since the very first one that took place this year. It is also advised to check out this event as this is the third to last Thursday's of 2022.
KAAL-TV
Austin Utilities issues peak alert Tuesday
(ABC 6 News) - Austin Utilities has issued a peak alert for Tuesday due to the high heat and electric use causing stress on the power grid. Customers are asked to reduce their power use until 8 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAAL-TV
Byron Public Schools breaks ground on $44M referendum projects
(ABC 6 News) - After failing to pass two referendums, people in the Byron Public School district voted to approve a $44 million referendum last November. The district broke ground on Thursday for those projects. The project will include improvements to the administration and community services building, additional classrooms for...
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman praises the kindness of strangers for saving her life
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman says she's alive today because of the bravery and kindness of strangers, after her mobile home caught fire two weeks ago. "Everybody tells me it was like an angel all of a sudden," said Rosa Castellanos. She said she was asleep in her...
KAAL-TV
Freeborn, Mower County Peak Energy Alert
(ABC 6 News) - Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative (Albert Lea), MiEnergy Cooperative (Rushford), People’s Energy Cooperative (Oronoco), and Heartland Power Cooperative (St. Ansgar) have issued a peak energy alert from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. Due to high demand on the regional electrical grid, cooperative members are urged to...
KAAL-TV
It's The Air You Can Wear Tuesday
Very hot & humid conditions return to the area Tuesday, prompting our ALERT DAY status. Afternoon highs will range from 90-95°, with peak heat index values from 95-105°! The hottest conditions will to the west (especially west of I-35), but no matter where you live, you'll be soaking up the very humid & heavy air today. Stay cool & safe everyone, & hydrated too! This will especially be the case for all of the fair-goers out at day one of the Freeborn County Fair!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAAL-TV
Rochester crisis center makes impact on community mental health
(ABC 6 News) - After its first year of service, the Southeast Regional Crisis Center (SERCC) in Rochester has shown the need for its services in the community. SERCC opened July 28, 2021, to serve the immediate mental health needs of southeastern Minnesota. Since then, over 800 people have utilized...
KAAL-TV
MDH: Pandemic challenges reflected in number of adverse health events in 2021
(ABC 6 News) - A new report from the Minnesota Department of Health shows the number of reportable adverse events and instances of patient harm rose in 2021 during the past year-long reporting period in Minnesota hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and community behavioral health hospitals. An adverse health event is...
KAAL-TV
Direct balloting for Aug. 9 special and primary elections begin
(ABC 6 News) - The absentee direct balloting period for the August 9, 2022 special election and primary election begins Tuesday and will continue through August 8, the last day of early absentee voting. Direct balloting allows in-person voters to insert their ballots directly into a ballot tabulator at the...
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz to appear at GOTV rally in Rochester on Saturday
(ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL) will be holding Get Out the Vote (GOTV) rallies in Congressional District 1 on Saturday, August 6. A rally will be held in Rochester from 9:30am to 10:00am at the local DFL office, 1500 1st Ave. NE, Rochester. Governor Tim Walz...
KAAL-TV
Breaking down the ballot: Stewartville Public Schools referendum
(ABC 6 News) - For people in Stewartville, Tuesday's election might be a little more important than usual. Stewartville Public Schools is looking to pass two ballot questions with a more than $38.5 million bond issue. The first question has to pass before anything can happen. That question alone puts...
5-year-old Red Wing boy leaves hospital 8 weeks after boating accident
A 5-year-old Red Wing boy is home from the hospital after he was trapped under a boat on the Mississippi River nearly two months ago. On the evening of June 3, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reported that a stalled boat had collided with a barge near the Ole Miss Marina.
KAAL-TV
Secretary of State assures fair election ahead of MN Primary
(ABC 6 News) - Minnesota election officials are highlighting a lesser known process called Public Accuracy Testing to help the public feel confident in their vote. Election officials in Olmsted County test equipment for weeks leading up to Election Day, this time around they expect to test up to 24,000 ballots.
8 weeks after nearly drowning on the Mississippi, 5-year-old boy discharged from hospital
RED WING, Minn. – Exactly eight weeks since the day he nearly drowned in the Mississippi River, 5-year-old Vincent Koenig is back home.His mom, Rachel Koenig, calls it a miracle. So do the medical professionals who have helped him regain the ability to walk, talk and eat on his own since he was admitted June 3.Koenig was fishing along the Mississippi with his dad and siblings when a barge came around the bend of the river and collided with their boat.It's estimated Koenig spent anywhere from 10 to 12 minutes underwater before bystanders spotted his bright orange shoes and pulled...
Comments / 0