ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Photos: UNC Training Camp Gallery II

By Jim Hawkins
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Dynamite package deal possible for Blue Devils

By extending an offer on Monday to Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) five-star lefty combo guard Dylan Harper, who ranks No. 27 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, the Duke basketball staff officially put itself in contention for a two-person 2024 package deal. RELATED: Son of five-time NBA champ Ron ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Payton Wilson back to 100 percent, anxious for 2022 season

RALEIGH, N.C. -- As Day 1 of fall camp neared on Wednesday morning, NC State players and coaches were trickling in with a handful entering the practice fields at 9 a.m. for the 9:15 a.m. practice. There was already a buzz in the air, one that has been building all offseason given the success of the program and the players returning.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

UNC Position Preview: Offensive Line

There are plenty of changes and storylines along North Carolina's offensive line. It begins with new offensive line coach Jack Bicknell taking over for Stacy Searles, who took the same job at Georgia. A new coach brings new coaching techniques, new philosophies, and new ways to motivate and coach his players -- if anything, expect a different type of offensive line in 2022. Early reports indicate an offensive line that is more attacking in its pass protection Bicknell coached with UNC offensive Coordinator Phil Longo at Ole Miss, so he understands the Air Raid system and what Longo wants from his line. That should help create a more seamless transition for a unit that lost three starters to the NFL Draft. Gone are guard Joshua Ezeudu and Marcus McKethan and right tackle Jordan Tucker. The Tar Heels do add two veteran transfers Corey Gaynor (center) and Spencer Rolland, who is expected to play tackle.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition

When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Entertainment
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
BlueDevilCountry

Prized Blue Devil commit announces transfer

All day on Monday, Duke basketball pledge Mackenzie Mgbako advertised an announcement countdown on his Instagram page. The uncertainty about the subject of the supreme 2023 forward's news to come caused some Blue Devil fans to flip between worry and excitement modes, wondering if he may decommit or ...
DURHAM, NC
Yardbarker

The greatest players in North Carolina men's basketball history

The North Carolina men's basketball program has won six national championships — guided by legendary coaches like Frank McGuire, Dean Smith, and Roy Williams. It's probably the stable of ultra-talented athletes that the school is best known for producing. Here are our 20 best players in Tar Heels history — listed in chronological order.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

N.C. A&T's Coach Will Jones wins recruiting coup for highly regarded 3-star Georgia guard

Garrison Powell, the 6-foot-4 guard from Holy Innocents Episcopal Sin Georgia, was reported to be considering reclassifying down a year. “I’ve been weighing my options,” he said. “I could do a possible post-grad reclass to class of ’22. If I do that, I can develop more, play another year of AAU, take visits to schools, and not have to rush to make a decision.” He said he doesn’t really know what route he is going to take yet.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Gallery#Inside Carolina
cbs17

NC State announces $5M donation for athletics

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A bank founded in 1999 has donated $5 million to North Carolina State University that will provide “key upgrades” to Carter-Finley Stadium and build “strong relationships” with athletics the college announced Monday. TowneBank, a service that provides a full range of...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Cary teen to start Ph.D. program at NC State this fall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary teen has received a undergraduate degree in applied mathematics at NC State this last school year. Madhusudan Madhavan, 16, graduated with a 4.0 GPA and is now getting ready to start a Ph.D. in applied mathematics. “I’ve always had a passion for learning...
CARY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

3 taken to hospital after fight during Junior Olympics event in North Carolina A&T State University stadium

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A fight led to a heavy police presence at North Carolina A&T State University during a sporting event. Guilford County Emergency Services worked with about 11 patients, and three people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as of 2:35 p.m., according to GCEMS Deputy Public Information Officer Scott Muthersbaugh. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
newsoforange.com

Something to taco-bout: Mebane gets a Crafted

Crafted: The Art of the Taco opens this week in Mebane. In this time of a pandemic, variants, supply chain woes, labor shortages, and construction demands, a portal opened just long enough to finally allow the restaurant’s owners to put the necessary pieces in place to begin serving burgers, beer, and — of course — tacos.
MEBANE, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Iconic statue to leave Graham

Seward Johnson’s “Embracing Peace” is leaving Graham after nearly three years on display on the front lawn of Alamance Arts. An artist and philanthropist, Johnson initially gained prominence for his sculptures depicting people engaged in everyday activities. Even though Johnson died March 10, 2020, at age 89, his sculptures travel regularly in an effort to continue his legacy and reach as many communities as possible, according to Jenée Castellanos, associate curator at The Seward Johnson Atelier.
GRAHAM, NC
kiss951.com

The Best Chicken Wings In The Carolinas

Have you been to your state’s best chicken wings spot?. With college and NFL football season approaching, chicken wings are on our minds. If you know anything about wings, then you know that not all chicken wings are created equal. That’s why when we saw that Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where the best chicken wings are in each state, we couldn’t just keep it to ourselves!
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

247Sports

43K+
Followers
356K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy