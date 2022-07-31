Photos: UNC Training Camp Gallery II

247sports.com
By extending an offer on Monday to Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) five-star lefty combo guard Dylan Harper, who ranks No. 27 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, the Duke basketball staff officially put itself in contention for a two-person 2024 package deal. RELATED: Son of five-time NBA champ Ron ...
RALEIGH, N.C. -- As Day 1 of fall camp neared on Wednesday morning, NC State players and coaches were trickling in with a handful entering the practice fields at 9 a.m. for the 9:15 a.m. practice. There was already a buzz in the air, one that has been building all offseason given the success of the program and the players returning.
There are plenty of changes and storylines along North Carolina's offensive line. It begins with new offensive line coach Jack Bicknell taking over for Stacy Searles, who took the same job at Georgia. A new coach brings new coaching techniques, new philosophies, and new ways to motivate and coach his players -- if anything, expect a different type of offensive line in 2022. Early reports indicate an offensive line that is more attacking in its pass protection Bicknell coached with UNC offensive Coordinator Phil Longo at Ole Miss, so he understands the Air Raid system and what Longo wants from his line. That should help create a more seamless transition for a unit that lost three starters to the NFL Draft. Gone are guard Joshua Ezeudu and Marcus McKethan and right tackle Jordan Tucker. The Tar Heels do add two veteran transfers Corey Gaynor (center) and Spencer Rolland, who is expected to play tackle.
When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
All day on Monday, Duke basketball pledge Mackenzie Mgbako advertised an announcement countdown on his Instagram page. The uncertainty about the subject of the supreme 2023 forward's news to come caused some Blue Devil fans to flip between worry and excitement modes, wondering if he may decommit or ...
The North Carolina men's basketball program has won six national championships — guided by legendary coaches like Frank McGuire, Dean Smith, and Roy Williams. It's probably the stable of ultra-talented athletes that the school is best known for producing. Here are our 20 best players in Tar Heels history — listed in chronological order.
Garrison Powell, the 6-foot-4 guard from Holy Innocents Episcopal Sin Georgia, was reported to be considering reclassifying down a year. “I’ve been weighing my options,” he said. “I could do a possible post-grad reclass to class of ’22. If I do that, I can develop more, play another year of AAU, take visits to schools, and not have to rush to make a decision.” He said he doesn’t really know what route he is going to take yet.
NC State is set to host North Carolina A&T in the not-too-distant future for the first time on the football field. The post NC State scheduled to host NC A&T in football appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Campbell University announced its plan to leave the Big South Conference.
Coaches and teammates have been impressed with Young’s play in the Blue Devils’ summer practices thus far as coach Jon Scheyer’s first team after Coach K’s retirement gets to work.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A bank founded in 1999 has donated $5 million to North Carolina State University that will provide “key upgrades” to Carter-Finley Stadium and build “strong relationships” with athletics the college announced Monday. TowneBank, a service that provides a full range of...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary teen has received a undergraduate degree in applied mathematics at NC State this last school year. Madhusudan Madhavan, 16, graduated with a 4.0 GPA and is now getting ready to start a Ph.D. in applied mathematics. “I’ve always had a passion for learning...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A fight led to a heavy police presence at North Carolina A&T State University during a sporting event. Guilford County Emergency Services worked with about 11 patients, and three people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as of 2:35 p.m., according to GCEMS Deputy Public Information Officer Scott Muthersbaugh. […]
If you happen to live in Raleigh and you love eating tasty, juicy burgers then you are in right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Raleigh, North Carolina.
A Raleigh man who could have been lucky for life is content with being more than a quarter of a million dollars richer right now.
Crafted: The Art of the Taco opens this week in Mebane. In this time of a pandemic, variants, supply chain woes, labor shortages, and construction demands, a portal opened just long enough to finally allow the restaurant’s owners to put the necessary pieces in place to begin serving burgers, beer, and — of course — tacos.
Hundreds gathered to bid farewell to the site of an iconic venue that played a significant role in the growth of the industrial and goth scene – as well as the LGBTQIA+ community – in Raleigh. The little brick building at 2 S. West Street in downtown may...
Seward Johnson’s “Embracing Peace” is leaving Graham after nearly three years on display on the front lawn of Alamance Arts. An artist and philanthropist, Johnson initially gained prominence for his sculptures depicting people engaged in everyday activities. Even though Johnson died March 10, 2020, at age 89, his sculptures travel regularly in an effort to continue his legacy and reach as many communities as possible, according to Jenée Castellanos, associate curator at The Seward Johnson Atelier.
Have you been to your state’s best chicken wings spot?. With college and NFL football season approaching, chicken wings are on our minds. If you know anything about wings, then you know that not all chicken wings are created equal. That’s why when we saw that Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where the best chicken wings are in each state, we couldn’t just keep it to ourselves!
Police officers in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Fayetteville, Garner and other communities will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday and use the opportunity to connect with citizens in the community. Raleigh and Durham have both seen a high amount of calls dealing with violent crime this year. Raleigh has had...
