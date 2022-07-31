Photos: UNC Training Camp Gallery II

There are plenty of changes and storylines along North Carolina's offensive line. It begins with new offensive line coach Jack Bicknell taking over for Stacy Searles, who took the same job at Georgia. A new coach brings new coaching techniques, new philosophies, and new ways to motivate and coach his players -- if anything, expect a different type of offensive line in 2022. Early reports indicate an offensive line that is more attacking in its pass protection Bicknell coached with UNC offensive Coordinator Phil Longo at Ole Miss, so he understands the Air Raid system and what Longo wants from his line. That should help create a more seamless transition for a unit that lost three starters to the NFL Draft. Gone are guard Joshua Ezeudu and Marcus McKethan and right tackle Jordan Tucker. The Tar Heels do add two veteran transfers Corey Gaynor (center) and Spencer Rolland, who is expected to play tackle.

