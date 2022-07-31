ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

31st Annual Corporate Spelling Bee to benefit Literacy Council of Tyler

By From Staff Reports
 4 days ago
KLTV

HENDERSON CO FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-3-22

Rusk Eagle Belles working toward debut performance under Friday night lights. “This is a perfect time to have this added into the community. I think that the arts is really important, it helps kids get involved, it helps them express and be creative and I’m excited to share that with the community,” Thoroughman said.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Decision to add cameras in special ed classrooms has ‘nothing’ to do with abuse charges, Longview ISD says

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview ISD Board of Trustees voted to install cameras in all special needs classrooms Monday. Previously, cameras were only in “most” classrooms, according to officials. Officials said they want the public to know the district is taking steps to add the cameras, and will have them running before the beginning […]
LONGVIEW, TX
ketk.com

CLEAR THE SHELTERS: City of Henderson Animal Center

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – With a mission to provide temporary shelter and excellent care for stray, unwanted and homeless animals throughout Henderson, the city’s animal center is a resource for their community. Each day, they strive to do the following:. Promote responsible pet ownership. Protect citizens by housing...
HENDERSON, TX
ketk.com

CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Animal Preservation of East Texas (APET)

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Aiming to reduce the population of unwanted dogs and cats while reducing animal cruelty is only part of what APET is about. APET, or Animal Preservation of East Texas, hopes to accomplish their goals through spay/neuter initiatives and education. They recognize the importance of education and public outreach “to foster a sentiment of compassionate, responsible pet ownership.”
MINEOLA, TX
CBS19

Longview ISD to install cameras in classrooms serving special needs students

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD will install video surveillance equipment in all of its classrooms that solely serve special needs students. That decision came by a vote Monday of the Longview ISD Board of Trustees, following a closed session discussion with the East Texas Advanced Academies board of directors. The move follows the recent arrests of six former employees who worked at J.L. Everhart Elementary School on charges related to accusations of injuring special needs children. Everhart is a part of East Texas Advanced Academies, a charter school that operates six campuses within Longview ISD.
Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school supplies

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism. A tax holiday is a temporary reduction or elimination of a tax. It is synonymous with tax abatement, tax subsidy, or tax reduction. Governments usually create tax holidays as incentives for business investment. Tax relief can be provided in the form of property tax concessions to assure the investment of new businesses or the retention of existing ones.
TYLER, TX
dallasexpress.com

More Districts Adopt Four-Day School Weeks

While large school districts in cities like Dallas and Houston are increasing teacher pay, some smaller school districts lacking the budget to retain teachers with pay increases are offering a four-day work week as an incentive. Districts such as Mineral Wells and Chico, as reported by The Dallas Express, along...
CHICO, TX
KLTV

Judge sets trial date for Tyler pastor accused of stealing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler pastor accused of theft is scheduled for an Aug. 15 trial. Judge Austin Reeve Jackson decided to leave the date as scheduled after hearing arguments from Jerome Milton’s attorney and the state. The state said in court they were ready to proceed, as...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

More crews have arrived to fight brush fire in Longview

Washington correspondent Jon Decker says Biden’s rebound case a part of original infection. Washington DC Jon Decker joined East Texas Now to discuss President Biden’s rebound case of COVID-19 and House Speaker Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. UT Tyler hosts teachers from 11 districts to prep for upcoming...
LONGVIEW, TX
ktbb.com

UT Tyler, TJC collaborate for free tuition program

TYLER – Tyler Junior College has the Promise Program; which offers free tuition to East Texas students. According to our news partner KETK, TJC is partnering with UT Tyler to reach out to more students and communities in East Texas. Both schools will work together to help families by offering free tuition and make education affordable for their student in getting a degree. Promise Program student Marie Salazar said “I wanted to be part of the program because it was my saving grace, and its lifted so much weight off my shoulders”. School officials feel having more access to higher learning will create a better community.
TYLER, TX

