31st Annual Corporate Spelling Bee to benefit Literacy Council of Tyler

TYLER – Tyler Junior College has the Promise Program; which offers free tuition to East Texas students. According to our news partner KETK, TJC is partnering with UT Tyler to reach out to more students and communities in East Texas. Both schools will work together to help families by offering free tuition and make education affordable for their student in getting a degree. Promise Program student Marie Salazar said “I wanted to be part of the program because it was my saving grace, and its lifted so much weight off my shoulders”. School officials feel having more access to higher learning will create a better community.

TYLER, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO