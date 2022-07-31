Patience Pays Off For Kyle Soper In Baldwin, Evans Jarzombek 77 Win At Riverhead

racedayct.com
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
racedayct.com
Wheelers Auto Service Providing NAPA SK 5K Heat Race Bonuses At Stafford
(Press release from Stafford Speedway) For the 8th consecutive season, John & Maina Rufrano from Wheelers Auto Service of Hamden, CT will provide heat race bonuses for this Friday night’s NAPA SK 5k event at Stafford Speedway. The Rufrano’s and Wheelers Auto will provide a total bonus of $2,000 for the SK Modified® heat races with each heat race winner banking $250, each second place finisher $150, and each third place finisher $100. The $2,000 in heat race bonus money, when combined with the race purse and other contingency awards, pushes the total posted awards for the 9th Annual NAPA SK 5k to well over $35,000.
27east.com
Brooks Studio Collapsing, Cannot Be Saved As Is, Engineer Tells East Hampton Officials
An engineer told East Hampton Town Board members on Tuesday that three of the four structures on the property formerly owned by the late abstract expressionist artists James Brooks and... more. The Suffolk County Water Authority declared a water emergency across the East End this week ... by Michael Wright.
racedayct.com
RaceDayCT Poll: Who Will Win The Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series Event At The Speedbowl?
The Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series returns to the New London-Waterford Speedbowl for the first time since 2016 Saturday for the running of the Belltown Motors/Fowler’s Auto Wrecking 100 presented by CBYD 811. Today’s poll question asks, who will win the event? Vote below. MMTTS @ the Speedbowl Forum...
Loose lynx captured and brought to temporary home in Smithtown
A lynx was captured and brought to Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown after roaming around the Town of Islip for three days. On July 29, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) and Suffolk County Police Department officials announced the capture of the lynx. It was first spotted on the loose July 26. The SCPD received a call on July 29 that the animal was seen on Hawthorne Avenue in Central Islip after a few sightings around the town. Third Precinct and Emergency Service Section officers captured it after it was tranquilized with the help of Frankie Floridia, from Strong Island Animal Rescue League, who brought the animal to Sweetbriar.
islipbulletin.net
Alive by the Bay
On Tuesday, July 26, downtown Bay Shore was blocked off from 5 to 9 p.m. for Alive by the Bay, an arts, music, dining, and entertainment event that is free for the community. The night featured music from Captain Jack, Tim Mooney and Friends, and Rich Mahogany and Kyle Fitzpatrick. The next and final Alive by the Bay will be on Tuesday, Aug. 16, with a rain date of Aug. 23.
Town to move Roe Tavern back to North Country Road in East Setauket
An important structure in local history will be visible to the public once again. The Roe Tavern, built circa 1703, will be moved near its original location on town-owned property on Route 25A in East Setauket. General George Washington slept at the public house on April 22, 1790. During his trip, many people believe he came to thank the Culper Spy Ring members based in Setauket.
27east.com
Water Hogs Of The Hamptons, 2022
The Suffolk County Water Authority is pleading with South Fork homeowners to reduce the watering of their properties because low pressure in the lines threatens the ability of firefighters to deliver water to their hoses. Thousands of homeowners would have to voluntarily adjust their watering schedules. Meanwhile a handful of...
Stage 1 water emergency declared in parts of Suffolk County
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- The Suffolk County Water Authority had declared a stage one water emergency.Water restrictions had been put in place in parts of Suffolk and Nassau counties within the last week.READ MORE: Long Island officials say water conservation is "absolutely imperative" with high temperatures and scarce rainfallThis latest emergency declaration applies to the towns of Southampton, Southold, East Hampton and Shelter Island.In part, this means residents must stop using all irrigation systems between midnight and 7 a.m. and stop all non-essential water use.The goal is to ensure there is enough water for emergency needs.For more information, click here.
Live Like a New York Legend! Lou Gehrig’s Former Home For Sale
Another beautiful home with New York Yankee pedigree is up for sale, this time in Westchester County. Let's take a look inside the former home of one of the most famous baseball players of all time, Lou Gehrig. Yankee Homes for Sale in New York. This isn't the first time...
therealdeal.com
Planet Fitness expansion plans answer Long Island’s retail vacancies
Long Island residents are up in the gym just working on their fitness. The proliferation of a discount chain is their witness. Planet Fitness is poised to continue its expansion via retail vacancies across Long Island across this year, opening six new locations in 2022, Newsday reported. Several have already opened, while more are on tap for the coming months.
northforker.com
North Fork Dream Home: Private equine retreat with 10 rolling acres in Mattituck
A picturesque North Fork property consisting of ten acres, a 10,000-square foot horse barn, a spacious farmhouse with original wide-plank wood flooring, and the possibilities of an add-on cottage are waiting for you to call it “home.”. “The farmhouse is spacious and beautiful, but this listing offers much more...
fox5ny.com
Long Island man killed after answering door
NEW YORK - A Long Island man was shot and killed after answering a knock on his front door. The Suffolk County Police Department says it happened early Tuesday morning on 5th Ave. in Huntington Station. Police say that 23-year-old Bryon Martinez answered a knock at the door at approximately...
Cicada Killer Wasps Dig In & Take Up Residence in New Fairfield Front Yard
Cicada killer wasps moved into my neighborhood for the third summer in a row, specifically along my walkway in New Fairfield. These giant scary-looking wasps average two inches in length and can be intimidating. But, I can walk down our walkway without getting stung as they fly around me. Look at my photo gallery for the story behind these cicada killers.
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces "Stay Awhile, Stay Informed" Pilot Program Initiative
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and the Suffolk County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services announced the launch of a new Stay Awhile, Stay Informed initiative that encourages tourists who are vacationing on Fire Island to receive local emergency notifications on their mobile devices during their stay. Visitors who are interested in receiving alerts are advised to text SuffolkAlerts to 67283.
fox29.com
Aerial video captures shark snack attack off New York beach
ISLIP, N.Y. - A photographer recently spotted five sharks near New York's famous Fire Island beaches using teamwork to attack a school of bunker fish. Photographer Duncan Weir recorded the feeding frenzy on Monday from above, where clear waters offered a prime view of the lunchtime feeding frenzy. According to Weir, the school of bunker fish was about 200 yards from the Atlantique Beach shore in Islip, New York.
townofbabylon.com
Town of Babylon 2022 Beach Blast
The summer season if flying by and that means its almost time for the Town of Babylon Parks Department annual Beach Blast at Overlook Beach!. Supervisor Rich Schaffer, Deputy Supervisor and Parks & Recreation Chairman Tony Martinez and the Babylon Town Board are excited to see you at our annual Beach Blast on Saturday, August 13th. (Rain date: August 14th).
NBC New York
Sisters Die in Vacation Rental Home Fire in Southampton
Two sisters died when a raging fire engulfed a Southampton home that their family had apparently been renting for a summer vacation, authorities say. The young women were staying at a home on Spring Lane in Noyack, on Long Island's South Fork, with their parents -- Lewis Wiener, 60, and Alisa Wiener, 52 -- and 23-year-old brother, when flames broke out around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
NBC New York
Doorknock Leaves Long Islander Dead in Entryway to Own Home: Police
A 23-year-old Long Island man was shot to death when he answered a knock at his front door early Tuesday, authorities say. Byron Martinez answered the door at his Fifth Avenue home in Huntington Station around 1:15 a.m., according to police. He was shot immediately and pronounced dead in the entry of his own residence a short time later, officials said.
longisland.com
Annual Hamptons Concours Celebrating 75 Years of Ferrari at a Private Bridgehampton Estate
Bradford Rand and his team at the world-renowned events company RAND Luxury produced a private charity brunch & concours in collaboration with Ferrari of Long Island. The exclusive, Invitation-Only concours was Sold Out weeks in advance and was hosted at the private Bridgehampton estate of Kenneth & Maria Fishel. The...
thefabricator.com
GE Appliances begins manufacturing operations in Connecticut
GE Appliances, a Haier company, has opened an appliance microfactory in Stamford, Conn. The microfactory is the first completed phase of CoCREATE Stamford. When fully open, the facility will feature, in addition to modern manufacturing, a collaborative makerspace for the community, provide hands-on educational opportunities, and offer unique brand and product experiences for consumers looking for inspiration in the kitchen and home space, according to the company.
