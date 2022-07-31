ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Host Confronts Trump Pick Tudor Dixon on Backing Stolen-Election Claim

By Andrew Stanton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Comments / 62

gilbert
2d ago

what's funny is Republicans that have lost primaries are claiming fraud. If they lose general election can you imagine how rampant that word will be from them

Reply(1)
12
Lonesome Dave 2.1
2d ago

Q: Why do republicans keep supporting Donald Trump? A: They believe in taking a baby to full term!!!

Reply(5)
13
Ceeze Nutx
3d ago

the Qult will continue looking blindly into the sun, as their leader did during an eclipse

Reply(3)
30
