A Cedar Rapids Area Restaurant is Totally Rebuilding After a Fire

I am not sure if there is a better location with access to Hwy 30, Hwy 100, and I-380 all at once! Walk in the the volume vaulted ceilings to your massive living room with attached half bath. Your guests will never need to go upstairs! Smell dinner cooking while family and friends hang out in the generously sized dining room. Move the gathering to the back deck and enjoy the peace and quiet of the outdoors. The LL finished space is complete with another full bath and rec space with a walkout! Dont even get me started on all the storage. Back to the top floor, enjoy some additional bonus space overlooking the main living area, a full bath, and two large bedrooms. You will be sleeping relaxed as ever knowing you dont have to sweat mowing the lawn or freeze doing all the shoveling. Keep you cars safe, and make bringing in groceries a breeze, with your two stall attached garage? What more do you need to call this home?

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO