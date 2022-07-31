A Cedar Rapids Area Restaurant is Totally Rebuilding After a Fire

krforadio.com
Related
Cedar Rapids Public Library Closed Until September Following Fire
A fire took place July 27 at the Cedar Rapids Public Library in downtown Cedar Rapids, and while it was relatively small, the staff there now says the damage is going to take at least another month to clean up. Here was the scene at the time of the fire, sent to us by an anonymous eyewitness.
Food Delivery Service Soon To Offer Last Bite to Cedar Rapids
With Uber Eats, DoorDash, GrubHub, and many other food delivery services vying for their piece of the pie in Cedar Rapids, one casualty has announced it will drop service in the area as of August 15. As the pandemic began in 2020 and continued beyond, many restaurants relied on these...
KCRG.com
February fire sparks collaboration for dining hall inside of Geneva Tower
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A February fire that temporarily displaced more than 100 residents from Geneva Tower has led to positive change inside the building in downtown Cedar Rapids. A dining room has opened that will serve the public low cost meals, and it comes amid the high costs of inflation.
KCRG.com
Local farmer stops selling sweet corn because of weather conditions
ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - Over thirty years as a farmer, Butch Wieneke knows what high quality sweet corn looks, and feels like. That’s why selling anything other than the best, is not an option for him and his family. Last Thursday, they made the tough decision to stop selling.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Fire at Hanna Park in Marion under investigation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday at approximately 4:01 pm, Marion Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a pavilion in Hanna Park. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the restrooms upon arrival. Responders quickly got the fire under control. The pavilion sustained moderate damage to the...
Take a Peek Inside a One-of-a-Kind Iowa City Home For Sale [GALLERY]
Homes in Eastern Iowa are going on the market and being sold every day, but we've never seen one quite like this before!. Located at 12 Longview Knl NE in Iowa City, this "truly authentic, award winning mid-century modern home" was designed in 1965 by Crites and McConnell. The house is 1,836 sq. ft. and contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms. You can tell just by the exterior that the house is unique, but just wait until you get a peek inside!
KCRG.com
Staff shortage closing Falls Aquatic Center early
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls is closing early this summer because of a lack of staff. The city-owned water park says it will close for the season on August 14th, a week earlier than planned. The annual doggie dip taking place the next day from 6:00-8:00 pm.
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Expanding into Jones County
On Saturday night (July 30th), a popular Cedar Rapids bar and restaurant made a big announcement on Facebook. The Blind Pig, located at 3325 Center Point Rd NE, is officially expanding into Jones County! The post reads:. "Yes, we have purchased a building in Monticello and it will be home...
Spacious Cedar Rapids Airbnb Has a Hot Tub & Theatre Room [GALLERY]
If you are looking for a fun little staycation with the family or have some guests coming into town, there's an awesome Cedar Rapids Airbnb that you may want to check out!. Let's start with the basics. The Airbnb has a total of three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Two of the bedrooms contain king-size beds, while the other contains two sets of bunk beds, with single mattresses on the top and doubles on the bottom. There are also a couple of sofa beds in the living room. In all, the Airbnb can comfortably fit up to 12 guests.
Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
Downtown Waterloo Gets New Bar
A new bar is opening in Downtown Waterloo just in time for Iowa Irish Fest!. According to a report from the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier, one of the owners of Hungry Charlie's is opening up a new watering hole in the space that Anton's Volks Haus on 324 East Fourth Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
point2homes.com
3504 Stoneview Circle SW, Cedar Rapids, Linn County, IA, 52404
I am not sure if there is a better location with access to Hwy 30, Hwy 100, and I-380 all at once! Walk in the the volume vaulted ceilings to your massive living room with attached half bath. Your guests will never need to go upstairs! Smell dinner cooking while family and friends hang out in the generously sized dining room. Move the gathering to the back deck and enjoy the peace and quiet of the outdoors. The LL finished space is complete with another full bath and rec space with a walkout! Dont even get me started on all the storage. Back to the top floor, enjoy some additional bonus space overlooking the main living area, a full bath, and two large bedrooms. You will be sleeping relaxed as ever knowing you dont have to sweat mowing the lawn or freeze doing all the shoveling. Keep you cars safe, and make bringing in groceries a breeze, with your two stall attached garage? What more do you need to call this home?
Employees Of Cedar Rapids Company Go On Strike
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The 127 employees of a grain processing plant in Cedar Rapids are now on strike. Ingredion Incorporated has been in negotiations since June with its union on a four-year contract. The existing contract with the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International ended Monday morning and union members voted to strike. The local union president was on the picket line and says they’re prepared to go as long as it takes to get a contract his members can agree to. A spokesperson at Ingredion’s corporate office in Westchester, Illinois said there may be temporary facility stoppages, but the company plans to continue operating the facility and fulfilling orders.
KCRG.com
Benton County discusses dog ordinance
Starting Thursday, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will open for people in Tama County to see. A Cedar Rapids woman won a $300,000 lottery prize this week. Iowa church sends volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery. Updated: 3 hours ago. An Iowa church is helping with relief...
ottumwaradio.com
Albia Joins Main Street Community
The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) named two new Main Street Communities on Tuesday, one of which is Albia. Albia and Monticello join 53 other Main Street Communities in Iowa. IEDA calls Main Street a proven strategy for downtown revitalization, a network of communities, and a national support program. It’s an exclusive designation that is only granted to a pair of Iowa communities every two years.
2 People Killed in SUV Accident on Tuesday (Aug 2) Near Farley, Iowa
The Iowa State Patrol says two people are dead after their SUV collided with the back of a sanitation truck just after 5 pm on Tuesday afternoon. 20-year-old Miranda Held and her passenger 21-year-old Samuel Link, both of Cedar Falls, Iowa were killed when the SUV driven by Held rear-ended a sanitation truck while trying to pass several cars in a turn lane on Highway 20 near Farley, Iowa. The driver of the truck, 32-year-old Adam Linden of Sherril, Iowa was not injured.
Waterloo Residents Arrested in Connection to Mexican Drug Cartel
In movies or TV shows like Narcos, Breaking Bad, or Ozark, involvement with drug cartels in far off lands like Mexico seems to be something that only happens in the movies or other parts of the United States. Never do we think about any sort of entanglement between these criminals and the people of Iowa -- let alone the Cedar Valley.
KCRG.com
Two dead in Dubuque County crash
Starting Thursday, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will open for people in Tama County to see. A Cedar Rapids woman won a $300,000 lottery prize this week. Iowa church sends volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Iowa church is helping with relief...
So, What Really Happened In The Barn At Dubuque County Fair?
Last week at the Dubuque County Fair, livestock exhibits were closed off from the public when a pig showed symptoms of being sick. Lab samples were sent off to the Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Ames and by the end of the day, most of the barns at the fair were reopened.
AM 1390 KRFO
Faribault, MN
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 0