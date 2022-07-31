ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBA players and fans paid tributes to Bill Russell, who passed away at age 88

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gtoca_0gzgxV9000

It’s a sad day for basketball fans everywhere as the great Bill Russell, the winner of 11 NBA titles in his 13-year career with the Boston Celtics, died Sunday at age 88, his family announced on social media.

Russell, who also won two NBA titles as head coach of the Celtics, is one of the greatest players in basketball history and has the NBA Finals MVP award named after him. He was a five-time NBA MVP, 12-time All-Star, and a Hall of Famer.

In 2011 he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom from president Obama for his many years of civil rights activism that helped lead to huge societal changes.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke about that important work:

“Bill stood for something much bigger than sports: the values of equality, respect, and inclusion that he stamped into the DNA of our league, At the height of of his athletic career, Bill advocated vigorously for civil rights and social justice, a legacy he passed down to generations of NBA players who followed in his footsteps. Through the taunts, threats, and unthinkable adversity, Bill rose above it all and remained true to his belief that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity.”

Russell was always quick with his classic laugh and huge smile and seemed to be just one of the nicest guys you’d ever want to meet.

Here’s the announcement from his family:

Here is Silver’s full statement:

The NBA world paid tributes to Russell.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could the Jaylen Brown-Kevin Durant trade rumor saga finally be coming to an end for the Boston Celtics?

Could the Boston Celtics saga surrounding rumors the team had been in talks with Brooklyn Nets about trading star Celtics wing Jaylen Brown for veteran forward Kevin Durant finally be coming to an end? According to new reporting from Heavy’s Steve Bulpett, the Nets’ front office will meet with Durant this week, though precisely what the purposes of that meeting might be remain unknown.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Oscar Robertson will remember most about Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell

Cincinnati Royals (today’s Sacramento Kings) and Milwaukee Bucks Hall of Fame guard Oscar Robertson was more than just a peer of legendary Boston Celtics big man Bill Russell. They were co-conspirators in helping to give the NBA’s player’s union some teeth in ways that changed the landscape of the league forever. And they were friends for decades.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics projected to check in as fifth-most expensive team for 2022-23

The Boston Celtics will almost certainly have one of the NBA’s most expensive payrolls for the 2022-23 season, and they will be a luxury tax paying team as well. In a new article by cap guru Yossi Gozlan on our sister site HoopsHype, the Celtics are projected to have an anticipated payroll of $170.1 million and a tax bill of $45.2 million for a combined $215.3 million.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets' Alondes Williams joins Ben Simmons, others at Liberty game

Brooklyn Nets rookie Alondes Williams was among the players on hand to catch the New York Liberty host the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday at the Barclays Center. Williams joined Ben Simmons, Joe Harris and newcomer Royce O’Neale courtside as the Liberty defeated the Sparks, 64-61. Simmons has frequented several Liberty games recently and has brought out different teammates each time.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Karen Russell
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Tyus Jones
Person
Lz Granderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Nba Mvp#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#A Hall Of Famer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every Boston Celtics player appearance on 'Shaqtin'a Fool' since 2011

While it might not exactly be an honor to appear on Boston Celtics big man alumnus Shaquille O’Neal‘s “Shaqtin a Fool” segment on his “Inside the NBA” regular gig on TNT, there have been a fair amount of Boston players making a guest appearance over the years. The segment, for the uninitiated, is effectively the blooper reel of the dumbest, funniest, or weirdest things Shaq and company caught on video that week.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN names Lawrence Taylor the best edge rusher of all-time

The folks at ESPN recently named their choices for the best players in NFL history at each defensive position. At edge rusher, the choice was an easy one — New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor. That is because Taylor was the first player to be called an edge rusher. He wasn’t really just an edge rusher, however. LT was more like a force of nature. He simply took over games.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball officially offers 2024 five-star point guard

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are going back to Archbishop Stepinac in hopes of landing another big-time guard for a future recruiting class. Just a few years after the Tar Heels landed guard R.J. Davis out of the program, they have their eyes set on Boogie Fland. The Tar Heels officially offered the five-star guard on Tuesday, as he becomes the latest prospect to earn an offer from the program. Fland is now up to 19 offers so far in his recruitment as things are heating up for the New York prospect. As UNC has shown interest in him recently,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy