ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, DE

*Update – Subject Located* Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Greenwood Man

By Staff Writer
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 3 days ago

Delaware State Police Troop 5 has cancelled the Gold Alert issued on July 21, 2022 for Armando Sanchez-Casas of Greenwood, DE. Sanchez-Casas has been located.

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Greenwood Man

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Web Site

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 073122  1341

-End-

The post *Update – Subject Located* Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Greenwood Man appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Milton Woman

Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 20-year-old Shianne Hall-McBride of Milton, DE. Hall-McBride was last seen on July 29, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m. in the Milton, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Hall-McBride have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
MILTON, DE
WBOC

Increased Number of Thefts From Cars in Delaware Prompts Police Warning

DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are warning the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Units have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
DOVER, DE
FOX8 News

North Carolina man found dead on the road in Delaware

LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man was found dead along the side of the road in southern Delaware over the weekend. Delaware State Police say troopers were called to the Lincoln area of Sussex County early Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police […]
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Greenwood, DE
Greenwood, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
dsp.delaware.gov

State Police Arrest Subject for Assaulting Trooper

Delaware State Police have arrested 28-year-old Wade Wilson of Millsboro, DE for felony assault and other charges following an investigation that began on Monday afternoon. On August 1, 2022, at approximately 12:07 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Webbs Lane in Dover regarding a stolen motor vehicle. Troopers were advised that a gold 2009 Ford Crown Victoria was at this location, which had been reported overnight as stolen. A trooper contacted the occupant of the parked sedan, who was later identified as Wade Wilson. Wilson refused to comply with the trooper’s commands, and he subsequently placed the vehicle in drive and began accelerating forward. Wilson dragged the trooper with his vehicle until the trooper struck a tree. The vehicle then collided with a sign and came to a stop in a grassy area. Wilson exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. The trooper was treated at an area hospital for several physical injuries sustained during the encounter.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Police ID Victim in Lincoln Homicide Investigation

LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a man whose body was found in Lincoln over the weekend. Troopers identified the victim as Jose Santiago-Zamora Jimenez, 40, of Charlotte, N.C. Police said that at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 31, troopers responded to Staytonville Road west...
LINCOLN, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armando Sanchez#Nextdoor#The Delaware State Police
WBOC

Car Slams into Seaford Business

A car ran into Butler's Sewing Center damaging the building in Seaford. The business has been open for 50 years. The 22-year-old driver has been arrested for DUI and remains in hospital.
SEAFORD, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Man found dead along Sussex County road

Delaware State Police are investigating a dead body found on the side of the road near Lincoln. Troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road around 1:30 Sunday morning. The manner of death was not immediately revealed. Investigators are also working to identify...
LINCOLN, DE
Cape Gazette

Motorcyclist injured in Oak Orchard crash

A motorcyclist was airlifted to Christiana Hospital following an Aug. 2 crash on River Road in Oak Orchard. Emergency responders from Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to the incident about 6:30 p.m. Additional assistance was provided by Delaware State Police, Mid-Sussex Rescue Squad and Sussex County Paramedics. The crash...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
WMDT.com

Pair arrested for vehicle break-ins at Harrington hotel

HARRINGTON, Del. – Harrington Police have arrested two people in connection to a report of vehicle break-ins. We’re told officers were contacted by staff members at a local hotel after they saw two males entering unlocked vehicles in the parking lot during the early morning hours. Officers were able to identify the suspects through security footage from the building and tracked them to a rented room at the hotel.
HARRINGTON, DE
WGMD Radio

Milford Man Charged with Weapons & Traffic Violations after Dewey Beach Traffic Stop

A traffic stop by Dewey Beach Police early Sunday morning led to the arrest of a Milford man. Police contacted the driver, 24 year old Dontwain Cornish, on Coastal Highway in the area of King Charles Avenue, and saw marijuana in plain view in the vehicle. Cornish also admitted to having a concealed firearm in the vehicle. Police recovered a fully loaded SAR 9mm handgun and another fully loaded magazine.
MILFORD, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Brief chase in Dover ends with arrest

Dover Police are charging an 18-year-old man after a brief car chase. Police were called to the area of Lexington Place and Nicholas Drive shortly after midnight Monday morning for several people being loud. While officers were breaking things up, they say Jemeire Perry tried to drive off - nearly...
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Wicomico County Law Enforcement Tackle Fentanyl Trafficking

SALISBURY, Md. - According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can kill someone. Last week, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office seized 96 grams of it. That is enough to have the potential to kill half the population of Wicomico County. Sheriff Mike Lewis says this is...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
nccpdnews.com

POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECTS

(Newark, DE 19711) On July 30th, 2022, patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Possum Hollow Road. When the officers arrived, they learned that the suspects had removed a credit card from the victim’s vehicle. As the officers continued their investigation, they discovered that the suspects had used the stolen card at a nearby store.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy