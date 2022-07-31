ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,884 New Cases, 1 Death

By Allen Halas
 3 days ago
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin receives first payment from national opioid settlement

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin received its first payment as part of a settlement with major opioid distributors Monday. The Department of Health Services announced that it received over $6 million from the National Prescription Opiate Litigation settlement, an agreement by three drug distribution companies as well as Johnson & Johnson to pay tens of billions of dollars to states over the next 18 years.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Three New Transmission Lines Will Cross Wisconsin

(Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Three new transmission lines that are estimated to cost around $2.2 billion will cross through Wisconsin under a large expansion approved by the Midwest grid operator that’s designed to facilitate the clean energy transition. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, the board...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: More than 15% of tests are positive

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – More tests are coming back positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests over the last week that confirmed the virus -- is 15.1%, higher than any day since the omicron surge in January.
WEAU-TV 13

Thousands without power in western Wisconsin Wednesday morning

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thousand of homes are without power in western Wisconsin after severe storms rolled through the region. According to service tracker poweroutage.us, over 14,000 customers in northern Wisconsin were still without power as of 6:45 a.m. Wednesday. An additional 35,000 customers were without power in Minnesota,...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."  
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wibailoutpeople.org

Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate

Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
FOND DU LAC, WI
The Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Wisconsin mobile voting truck claims scrutinized

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two years ago, the city of Racine became the first — and only — municipality in Wisconsin to purchase a mobile voting truck. City Clerk Tara McMenamin said she pushed for the truck because it was too difficult to set up equipment at remote sites for early in-person voting. The city used the truck for the first time for municipal elections this past spring. No one seemed to pay any attention.
RACINE, WI
wortfm.org

Voting in Wisconsin? Here’s What You Need to Know.

Wisconsin’s partisan primary election is coming up next week on Tuesday, August 9. Polls are open from 7AM to 8PM. For today’s show, Wendy Hathaway, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Dane County, gives us the scoop about the ins and outs of voting in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Attorney General Reaches Agreement With Frontier Communications

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection have reached an agreement with Frontier Communications to address concerns with the company’s advertising of internet access speeds and landline telephone service. The agreement resulted from an investigation by DATCP and Wisconsin Department of...
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeerecord.com

A down and dirty guide to voting in Wisconsin’s 2022 Partisan Primary on August 9

On Tuesday, August 9, you can vote—nay, MUST vote—in the 2022 Partisan Primary. This is one of those elections where you’ll vote within one—and only one—political party. If you vote for Democratic candidates, you can’t vote for Republican candidates, and vice versa. You’ll be voting for the candidates you want to move on to the 2022 General Election on November 8.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Riverside Meats recalls smoked hot Polish sausage sold in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Riverside Meats in Waukesha issued a Class II recall for smoked hot Polish sausage sold at stores throughout Wisconsin. Smoked hot Polish sausage, 10 lb. boxes, including a packaging date on or before July 27, 2022. According to a news release, the recall was initiated...
WAUKESHA, WI
Q985

Wisconsin Woman Arrested With 82 Grams Drugs ‘Inside’ Her

Well if this one doesn't make you push the internal "barf" button, you are not right. Huff. Desiree Webster was cruising in her 97 Monte Carlo, when Wisconsin police pulled her over. The reason for the pull over was her companion, Jaral McCollum. He was a known heroin dealer so this was a big bust for the cops in Wisconsin....What came next, oh lord.
WISCONSIN STATE

