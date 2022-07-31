ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate Democrats Move Forward Bill to Tackle Climate, Taxes, Healthcare, Inflation

By Arash Arabasadi
 3 days ago
Pelosi Meets With Taiwan President, Lawmakers

Seoul, South Korea — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday her delegation of lawmakers was visiting Taiwan “to make unequivocally clear that we will not abandon Taiwan.”. “Now, more than ever, America’s solidarity with Taiwan is crucial, and that’s the message we are bringing here, today,” Pelosi...
US Senate Committee Holds Hearing for 3 Women Nominated to African Ambassador Posts

WASHINGTON — Three career diplomats in the U.S. Foreign Service answered questions Wednesday from senators during a hearing examining their credentials to lead U.S. diplomatic missions in Africa. If confirmed, three of the toughest diplomatic missions abroad will be led by women, who told the lawmakers that serving on the diplomatic front lines is a privilege and that they are committed to doing what they can to further peace and prosperity in the region.
Joe Biden
State Department Prepares New Focus on Cyber Diplomacy

President Joe Biden's nominee to become the first U.S. ambassador at large for cyberspace and digital policy faces a Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday as the administration pushes forward with an effort to assert U.S. leadership in the development of global standards and best practices for the modern internet. Nate Fick,...
Open primary may save Trump's GOP targets in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump were leading other Republicans in the state’s top two primary Wednesday. Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party — a system observers say may have helped the GOP incumbents in Washington who had been targeted by Trump. In early returns, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse looked as they may advance to the general election with a Democratic candidate in each of their races. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District, with 32% of the vote and advanced to the November ballot. Herrera Beutler had under 24%. Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who faced significant spending against him from another Republican who attacked him from the right – was at nearly 21%.
Kansas Voters Uphold Abortion Rights in US Heartland

Voters in the U.S. state of Kansas have resoundingly upheld abortion rights in the first ballot measure since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 49-year-old national constitutional right to abortion and returned the issue to each of the country’s 50 states. Polling had suggested that voters in the reliably...
Pelosi Visits Taiwan, Defying China

A U.S. congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan, defying warnings by China, which has threatened a military response. The threats are raising fears of a new crisis in the Taiwan Strait, as VOA's Bill Gallo reports from Seoul, South Korea.
US Senate Approves NATO Membership for Sweden, Finland

Washington — The U.S. Senate approved Sweden's and Finland’s accession into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Wednesday by a vote of 95-1, sending a strong bipartisan message of support for expanding the Western alliance against Russia. “The NATO vote is a very important vote — for American...
US Voters Cast Primary Ballots

Voters in multiple U.S. states cast ballots Tuesday in primary elections ahead of the November general elections that will decide control of the U.S. congress. In the state of Arizona, Karrin Taylor Robson and Kari Lake were about even in the Republican race for governor with three-quarters of the ballots counted early Wednesday. Lake has the backing of former U.S. President Donald Trump, whose support is being closely watched ahead of the November vote.
As US House Speaker Visits Asia, China Warns against Stop in Taiwan

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Singapore Monday at the start of her trip to several Asian nations. There has been much media speculation about whether Pelosi will visit Taiwan during her trip. Speculation means ideas or guesses about something that is not known. The speculation has caused Chinese officials to speak out and warn the speaker not to visit Taiwan.
China Launches Military Exercises as Pelosi Completes Taiwan Visit

China is warning that Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit will have a "severe impact" on ties with the United States, while the House speaker made clear in Taipei that Washington would not abandon Taiwan in the face of Beijing threats. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
US Sues Idaho Over Abortion Law

Washington — The United States sued Idaho on Tuesday over a state law that it says imposes a "near-absolute ban" on abortion and also sought to block the Western state from prosecuting or disciplining doctors, according to a court filing. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for Idaho,...
US Visa Processing Delays Called Worst Since 9/11

Visitors to the United States, whether for business, education or leisure travel, are facing significant wait times for visas. Some international travelers are waiting six months to a year to schedule a visa interview, State Department data show. The reason, said David Bier, associate director of immigration policy at the...
Afghan Migrants in Turkey Worried About Increased Deportations

Thousands of Afghans took refuge in Turkey as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last year. Many of these Afghans say they are now worried about being sent back. VOA’s Mahmut Bozarslan and Soner Kizilkaya bring us one man’s story in this report, narrated by Bezhan Hamdard. VOA footage by Mahmut Bozarslan and Ogulcan Bakiler. Ezel Sahinkaya contributed.
US Says Terror Threat Hasn’t Died With al-Qaida Leader

The U.S.-directed killing of al-Qaida’s leader in Afghanistan was a blow to the terror group’s leadership, but will it affect its offshoots in the Middle East, Africa and Asia? The White House says it's not taking its eyes off any terror threats that arise, and terrorism researchers say the U.S. needs to be vigilant and patient. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from the White House.
