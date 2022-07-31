ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

New 5-story mixed use project coming to Midtown

 4 days ago
news9.com

Flogistix Opens New Manufacturing Plant In El Reno

A new manufacturing plant opened today in El Reno. Flogistix, the factories operator, creates parts for oil and gas operators. The new facility will add about 150 new jobs to the community. The company said it hopes El Reno will be the perfect place to grow along with the town.
EL RENO, OK
readfrontier.org

A $440 utility deposit almost kept her from finding a home

Editor’s note: This story is a collaboration between The Frontier and Curbside Chronicle made possible by a grant from the Oklahoma Media Center funded by the Native American Journalists Association. Amanda Le did what she could to keep her two young kids distracted while they were staying in a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Pachinko opens near Nichols Hills

Now open at 7204 N. Western, Pachinko serves “creative variations on Pacific Rim cuisine with a Peruvian twist, sushi, sashimi and more”. Many interesting dishes include seafood, Asian spaghetti and Pachinko Pad Thai + signature cocktails. Best to reserve through OpenTable in order to guarantee a seat in...
NICHOLS HILLS, OK
Emma Elle's to open on far west side

A nice, locally-owned, sit-down Italian restaurant for the far westside and Yukon area. Emma Elle's opens Thursday, August 4th on the northeast corner of Route 66 and the Kilpatrick turnpike, next to Braums and Summer Moon Coffee at 4401 Grant Blvd. They use locally-sourced ingredients with beer and wine. Hours...
YUKON, OK
Inflation raising Oklahoma rent rates

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rents in Oklahoma are on the rise due to inflation. Inflation is currently at its highest rate in 40 years, and rapidly rising housing costs are a key contributor. While the market has cooled slightly from the summer of 2021's peaks, the national median rent...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Pike Off member addresses proposed turnpike expansion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is a controversial issue that is expected to impact many property owners across the state. A proposed turnpike expansion project is causing concern for some property owners. A board member for Pike Off, a group that speaks out against the expansion, joined the Flashpoint...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC convention calendar update: Looking toward IEDC and more

After recently welcoming college softball's best, street rodders, various types of horses (and their owners), the NAIA's best female golfers and more, OKC is preparing to host developers, city and county managers, economic developers, corporate real estate and site location executives, veterans, computer engineers and more over the next few weeks. Help us welcome them to Oklahoma City!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
First Americans Museum Battle Of The Bands

OKLAHOMA CITY - The First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City will be hosting a "battle of the bands" from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. The grand prize is $300, and those looking to apply can do so at here.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma climbs to No. 5 in the nation for good highway bridge conditions

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced Oklahoma has reached No. 5 in the nation for good highway bridge conditions. The press release claimed results suggested Oklahoma’s state bridges remains advanced in a national ranking for good bridge conditions. Bridge reconstruction projects and repairs made in 2021 helped move Oklahoma up to No. 5 in the nation for the first time.
OKLAHOMA STATE

