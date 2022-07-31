New 5-story mixed use project coming to Midtown

www.okctalk.com
news9.com
Flogistix Opens New Manufacturing Plant In El Reno
A new manufacturing plant opened today in El Reno. Flogistix, the factories operator, creates parts for oil and gas operators. The new facility will add about 150 new jobs to the community. The company said it hopes El Reno will be the perfect place to grow along with the town.
readfrontier.org
A $440 utility deposit almost kept her from finding a home
Editor’s note: This story is a collaboration between The Frontier and Curbside Chronicle made possible by a grant from the Oklahoma Media Center funded by the Native American Journalists Association. Amanda Le did what she could to keep her two young kids distracted while they were staying in a...
pryorinfopub.com
Councilors approve ordinance amendment setting out regulations for solicitations along roadsides, medians
City councilors approved an ordinance amendment Wednesday that puts the city in compliance with a federal court ruling regarding solicitations from the side of the road and medians. The amended ordinance allows individuals to sit, lie upon, step or stand on, and reach into — without stepping into a roadway...
Tenants at Oklahoma City apartment complex fed up after month without air conditioning during triple digit temperatures
Tenants at an Oklahoma City metro apartment complex are said they’ve been without air conditioning for a month, even in the life-threatening triple-digit heat wave.
okctalk.com
Pachinko opens near Nichols Hills
Now open at 7204 N. Western, Pachinko serves “creative variations on Pacific Rim cuisine with a Peruvian twist, sushi, sashimi and more”. Many interesting dishes include seafood, Asian spaghetti and Pachinko Pad Thai + signature cocktails. Best to reserve through OpenTable in order to guarantee a seat in...
‘It is going to make a difference,’ Town of Davenport welcomes proposed turnpike expansion
Oklahomans across the state of Oklahoma have been protesting planned turnpike expansion through the Access Oklahoma highway infrastructure project since its announcement back in February. However, residents in the town of Davenport are rolling out a welcome mat, saying it could inject some much-needed life into the community.
okctalk.com
Emma Elle's to open on far west side
A nice, locally-owned, sit-down Italian restaurant for the far westside and Yukon area. Emma Elle's opens Thursday, August 4th on the northeast corner of Route 66 and the Kilpatrick turnpike, next to Braums and Summer Moon Coffee at 4401 Grant Blvd. They use locally-sourced ingredients with beer and wine. Hours...
okcfox.com
Inflation raising Oklahoma rent rates
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rents in Oklahoma are on the rise due to inflation. Inflation is currently at its highest rate in 40 years, and rapidly rising housing costs are a key contributor. While the market has cooled slightly from the summer of 2021's peaks, the national median rent...
Scissortail Park’s lower section to open with weekend of events in late September
The southernmost section of Scissortail Park will open to the public on September 23, 2022, and Oklahoma City officials are hosting a weekend of events and activities to celebrate.
KFOR
Pike Off member addresses proposed turnpike expansion
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is a controversial issue that is expected to impact many property owners across the state. A proposed turnpike expansion project is causing concern for some property owners. A board member for Pike Off, a group that speaks out against the expansion, joined the Flashpoint...
KOCO
Company that makes robots to build airplanes could come to Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A company could be coming to Oklahoma City that makes robots to build airplanes. On Tuesday, KOCO 5 heard from Wilder Systems which makes robots that build and maintain airplanes. The company was born in 2018 in Austin, Texas. They said Oklahoma City is the hub...
Oklahoma woman plans to sue OG&E after allegedly shocked by electrified fence
An Oklahoma City woman is saying she was electrified by her fence, and OG&E wasn't helping her fix the problem. Now, she plans sue them.
OKC VeloCity
OKC convention calendar update: Looking toward IEDC and more
After recently welcoming college softball's best, street rodders, various types of horses (and their owners), the NAIA's best female golfers and more, OKC is preparing to host developers, city and county managers, economic developers, corporate real estate and site location executives, veterans, computer engineers and more over the next few weeks. Help us welcome them to Oklahoma City!
Love donuts? You could win $3,000 in Oklahoma City
Polar Donuts is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a donut eating contest.
readfrontier.org
This public housing complex is 85 years old and lacks air conditioning, but there’s a waiting list
Editor’s note: This story is the first in an ongoing series on affordable housing in Oklahoma City in partnership with the local media collaborative Oklahoma Media Center, the nonprofit newsroom The Frontier, The Oklahoman and the Oklahoma City-based magazine Curbside Chronicle. Without air-conditioning, it is sweltering in the summer...
Dave’s Hot Chicken to open new restaurant in Bricktown
Visitors to Bricktown will soon be able to enjoy a popular chicken restaurant that is new to the Sooner State.
News On 6
First Americans Museum Battle Of The Bands
OKLAHOMA CITY - The First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City will be hosting a "battle of the bands" from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. The grand prize is $300, and those looking to apply can do so at here.
KFOR
Large Oklahoma earthquake damage class action lawsuit settlement gets preliminary approval
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A settlement in a class action lawsuit over earthquake damage in Pawnee County has received preliminary approval. The Pawnee County District Court preliminarily approved the the $850,000 Adams v. Eagle Road settlement for damage caused by earthquakes near Pawnee and Cushing in 2016, according to Scott Poynter of Poynter Law Group.
KXII.com
Oklahoma climbs to No. 5 in the nation for good highway bridge conditions
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced Oklahoma has reached No. 5 in the nation for good highway bridge conditions. The press release claimed results suggested Oklahoma’s state bridges remains advanced in a national ranking for good bridge conditions. Bridge reconstruction projects and repairs made in 2021 helped move Oklahoma up to No. 5 in the nation for the first time.
Emergency Crews Respond To Wrecks Near Will Rogers World Airport
Three vehicles were involved in crashes near Will Rogers World Airport on Thursday morning. The first call involved a car that crashed into a tree near East Airport Road and South Meridian. The crash caused a backup which led to a secondary crash involving two other vehicles. It is currently...
