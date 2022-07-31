One of the bigger names who remain on the free agent market is Paul Stastny. While the 36-year-old is no longer the offensive star he was in his early days with the Colorado Avalanche, he has proven to still be a solid secondary scorer while maintaining his impressive defensive awareness. In 71 games last season as a member of the Winnipeg Jets, he produced 21 goals and 45 points.

