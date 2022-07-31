Effective: 2022-08-04 13:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lunenburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Lunenburg County through 230 PM EDT At 149 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Kenbridge. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rainfall may result in localized ponding of water on roadways. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Lunenburg County, including the following locations... Lafoon Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH

LUNENBURG COUNTY, VA ・ 1 HOUR AGO