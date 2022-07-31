Man arrested for multiple car wash burglaries

www.columbiapaper.com
theharlemvalleynews.net
Five stolen cars and multiple vehicle break-ins in the Rhinebeck and Clinton area
Five stolen cars and multiple vehicle break-ins in the Rhinebeck and Clinton area. Clinton, New York – August 2, 2022, the State Police in Troop K are once again reminding members of the community to secure their vehicles and property. Three vehicles were stolen in the town of Clinton and two vehicles stolen in the town of Rhinebeck this past weekend. Additionally in Rhinebeck over 15 vehicle break-ins were reported to the State Police.
News 12
Rattled: Police ticket Orange County man for killing rattlesnake
An Orange County man was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Police say they received a tip from the Woodbury Police Department about a rattlesnake found dead in a driveway in July. The snake had its head cut off and its rattle missing.
Victim identified after Central Avenue homicide
Steve Smith, a spokesman for the Albany Police Department, said Wednesday that the victim was Kareem Collier, 36, of Albany.
Parked cars damaged in crash in Troy
Several cars have been damaged after a crash in Troy. Police said it started with a traffic stop.
Dutchess County apple orchard employee sentenced for stealing over $100K from business
An employee at a Dutchess County apple orchard and vegetable farm has been sentenced for stealing $118,000 from the business.
NYSP: Schenectady man arrested with over 100 grams of cocaine
A Schenectady man has been arrested after a traffic stop on the Thruway in Greene County. New York State Police said Erick Olivera, 34, was arrested on July 29.
WNYT
Stolen car investigation leads to teen’s arrest
A stolen car investigation in Troy ends with an arrest of a teenager. Kalvin Kiah, 18, of Troy is facing a slew of charges. Around 5:30 Monday afternoon, police in Cohoes say they saw a car that was reported stolen. They stopped Kiah for questioning. Police say he had a...
Albany woman accused of stealing car, credit cards
An Albany woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing credit cards and a vehicle. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Sheba Flood, 29, was arrested on July 28.
Troy man arrested on gun, drug charges in Cohoes
The Cohoes Police Department has arrested a Troy man on gun and drug charges while trying to recover a stolen vehicle. Kalvin Kiah Jr, 18, was arrested on August 1.
Albany man allegedly lies about stolen cash
An Albany man has been issued an appearance ticket after he allegedly told police $25,000 had been stolen from his bank account when it really hadn't.
WNYT
Fire at long-vacant Columbia County home under investigation
Firefighters responded to a fire at 70 Summit Heights in the village of Philmont, late Monday night. Police say the home wasn’t occupied and has been vacant for years. There is no word yet on what started the fire. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal motorcycle accident with motor vehicle
NEWBURGH – A 32-year-old Newburgh man was killed in a motorcycle accident with a vehicle, Newburgh City Police said Tuesday. The accident occurred on July 30 at the intersection of South Street and Pierces Road. The motorcycle operator, whose name police did not release, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Town Of Newburgh Police Issue Alert About Wanted Man
Police issued an alert about a 35-year-old man who is wanted after failing to show up to court appearances in the Hudson Valley. Michael Scialabba was arrested in April and May for petit larceny but failed to show up to any court appearances, according to an alert from the Town of Newburgh Police Department on Wednesday, July 20.
Schenectady man sentenced for distributing drugs
A Schenectady man has been sentenced for distributing heroin and cocaine base. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Gregory Sherrills, Jr., 40, was sentenced to five years in prison.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Motorcyclist killed in collision with car
COPAKE – The operator of a motorcycle was killed in a collision with a car at the intersection of Columbia County Route 7A and Tamarac Road in the Town of Copake at about 10:50 a.m. on July 31, State Police said. Killed in the incident was Michael Marietta, 54,...
Devastating Crash Disrupts Commute on Rte 9 in Wappingers Falls
Commuting in the Hudson Valley isn't always easy. Congestion builds quickly and drivers can get more aggressive and even careless on the way home from work. It seems like the warm weather in the summer months only adds to the reckless driving. You could be the most cautious driver in...
Suspect Punched Victim Unconscious During Robbery In Albany, Police Say
A 23-year-old Capital District man remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit after police said he was attacked during a robbery. Albany Police said the incident occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, July 30, near South Pearl and Schuyler streets. Officers were initially called with reports of a man with...
Dutchess County motorcyclist killed in Copake crash
Police say Michael Manetta, of Red Hook, was killed at the intersection of County Route 7A and Tamarac Road in Copake on Sunday.
Orange County woman receives 31 tickets following high speed chase
An Orange County woman is facing several charges - and received 31 tickets - for leading police on a chase through Deerpark.
At Least 10 Staff Members Injured In Fight At Coxsackie Correctional Facility
At least 10 staff members were injured in an attack by inmates at a maximum security prison in the region. Individuals who are incarcerated at Coxsackie Correctional Facility in Greene County assaulted security personnel on Monday, Aug. 1, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision reported on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
