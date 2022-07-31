ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man arrested for multiple car wash burglaries

By Editorial
columbiapaper.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.columbiapaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
theharlemvalleynews.net

Five stolen cars and multiple vehicle break-ins in the Rhinebeck and Clinton area

Five stolen cars and multiple vehicle break-ins in the Rhinebeck and Clinton area. Clinton, New York – August 2, 2022, the State Police in Troop K are once again reminding members of the community to secure their vehicles and property. Three vehicles were stolen in the town of Clinton and two vehicles stolen in the town of Rhinebeck this past weekend. Additionally in Rhinebeck over 15 vehicle break-ins were reported to the State Police.
RHINEBECK, NY
News 12

Rattled: Police ticket Orange County man for killing rattlesnake

An Orange County man was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Police say they received a tip from the Woodbury Police Department about a rattlesnake found dead in a driveway in July. The snake had its head cut off and its rattle missing.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phishing Scams#Civil Service#Vending Machine#Burglary#Property Crime#The Cantele Car Wash#Greenport Court#The Civil Service Exam#Dec#Dmv
WNYT

Stolen car investigation leads to teen’s arrest

A stolen car investigation in Troy ends with an arrest of a teenager. Kalvin Kiah, 18, of Troy is facing a slew of charges. Around 5:30 Monday afternoon, police in Cohoes say they saw a car that was reported stolen. They stopped Kiah for questioning. Police say he had a...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Fire at long-vacant Columbia County home under investigation

Firefighters responded to a fire at 70 Summit Heights in the village of Philmont, late Monday night. Police say the home wasn’t occupied and has been vacant for years. There is no word yet on what started the fire. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to...
PHILMONT, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal motorcycle accident with motor vehicle

NEWBURGH – A 32-year-old Newburgh man was killed in a motorcycle accident with a vehicle, Newburgh City Police said Tuesday. The accident occurred on July 30 at the intersection of South Street and Pierces Road. The motorcycle operator, whose name police did not release, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Town Of Newburgh Police Issue Alert About Wanted Man

Police issued an alert about a 35-year-old man who is wanted after failing to show up to court appearances in the Hudson Valley. Michael Scialabba was arrested in April and May for petit larceny but failed to show up to any court appearances, according to an alert from the Town of Newburgh Police Department on Wednesday, July 20.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Motorcyclist killed in collision with car

COPAKE – The operator of a motorcycle was killed in a collision with a car at the intersection of Columbia County Route 7A and Tamarac Road in the Town of Copake at about 10:50 a.m. on July 31, State Police said. Killed in the incident was Michael Marietta, 54,...
COPAKE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy