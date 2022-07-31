Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in August 2022

www.thewrap.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 1
Maybe sending four teenage girls after a rage-filled Navy SEAL wasn't such a good idea. Chris Pratt's The Terminal retained its No. 1 spot over the weekend, despite competition from the new sci-fi series Paper Girls. In fact, The Terminal List can now boast that it's been No. 1 for a full month, having taken the spot since its debut on July 1. Paper Girls sits at No. 2, bumping everything else down a notch in Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 movies and shows list. The real test for The Terminal List will come later this week, when Prime Video debuts four new releases, including the films Thirteen Lives and Licorice Pizza. Plus, a whole lot of classic films just arrived on Prime Video; here's the full list.
Hollywood Creatives Furious at HBO Max Upheaval: ‘This Isn’t Just About a Few Movies’
Turmoil at HBO Max has sent shockwaves throughout the industry this week, and Hollywood creatives are going public with their anger about how Warner Bros. Discovery is handling content. Uncertainty and dismay loomed when news broke that WBD was killing the nearly completed DC film “Batgirl,” which was to have...
‘The Other Black Girl’ Gets Series Order From Hulu
Hulu has given a series order to “The Other Black Girl,” a television adaptation of Zakiya Dalila Harris’ bestselling debut thriller novel of the same name. From the Onyx Collective, the show centers on Nella, an editorial assistant at a venerated Manhattan-based publishing company, Wagner Books, who is tired of being the only Black woman at her workplace. She’s initially ecstatic to be joined by Hazel, who was born and raised in Harlem, but when she begins rising through the ranks, Nella begins to spiral and uncovers something sinister taking place at the company.
Netflix and Dark Horse Extend Partnership, Announce Idris Elba Film Directed by David Leitch
Netflix and comic book publisher Dark Horse Entertainment have extended their partnership with a multiyear agreement will continue to give Netflix a first look at its IP for both film and TV. They’ve also announced several new projects, including “Bang!,” a feature starring Idris Elba and directed by David Leitch, based on the comic series by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres.
Disney+’s ‘Ms. Marvel’ Cedes Most In-Demand New Show Title to FX’s ‘The Old Man’ | Chart
Netflix’s ”Resident Evil“ also saw a steep decline from last week’s No. 2 spot. In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC for Peacock
Legendary daytime show “Days of Our Lives” is leaving broadcast for streaming. The long-running soap will depart NBC for its streaming service Peacock starting Sept. 12, it was announced Wednesday. “This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our...
Speculation Is on Fire Around HBO Max’s Future, Planned Layoffs in Major Streaming Shake-Up
Hollywood is buzzing around Warner Bros. Discovery’s upcoming earnings results and plans for a combined streaming service, which can upend its most popular streamer. Hollywood is abuzz with speculation approaching Warner Bros. Discovery’s first quarterly earnings since becoming the nation’s No. 2 entertainment giant on Thursday. Multiple insiders told TheWrap they expect Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav to announce a major restructuring of marquee streaming platforms HBO Max and Discovery+ during its results or soon after.
Bob Odenkirk Says You Haven’t Seen the Last of Walt and Jesse on ‘Better Call Saul’
Monday night’s episode of “Better Call Saul” delivered some long-awaited cameos for fans when Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul showed up, reprising their “Breaking Bad” characters. But according to “Saul” star Bob Odenkirk, there’s still more of them to come. Granted, fans...
Donald Glover Says ‘Atlanta’ Final Season Is the ‘Most Grounded’ of Them All (Video)
The end is nigh for FX’s “Atlanta.” The fourth and final season of Donald Glover’s critically acclaimed comedy series will premiere on Sept. 15. The network also released a trailer for Season 4, which you can watch above. In the trailer, Earn (Glover) and his friends have returned to their hometown after touring Europe and now must determine: has Atlanta changed, or have they?
Ellen Pompeo to Star in and Executive Produce Untitled, True-Life Limited Series at Hulu
Ellen Pompeo is taking on her first acting role outside of “Grey’s Anatomy” in nearly two decades. The actress will be starring in an untitled Hulu project inspired by a true story. The drama, which Pompeo is also executive producing under her Calamity Jane production banner, is...
Noah Hawley’s ‘Alien’ Series Starts Filming Next Year, FX Chief John Landgraf Reveals
The television industry is a hits-driven business, which is why FX is taking big swings on “Fargo” creator Noah Hawley’s TV series set in the universe of the “Alien” franchise, as well Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo’s prodigious reboot of the famed 1980 miniseries “Shogun.”
‘Easter Sunday’ Film Review: Jo Koy’s Fractured Family Comedy Is All Cracks
Inside the corny chaos of the going-back-home lark “Easter Sunday,” starring comedian Jo Koy, is the point that families are messy. Of course, one doesn’t need to belong to a big Filipino clan like the movie’s onscreen Valencias to grasp that, and it’s almost quaint how that message is articulated for us at the end as some fresh bit of wisdom when, since scene one, relatives in various states of bickering aggravation (father-son, ex-ex, sister-sister, cousin-cousin) have been the comedy’s go-to note.
Netflix’s latest panned romance weeps its way to #1 in 32 countries
Netflix might be churning out mega budget blockbusters packed to the rafters with A-list talent on a regular basis, but a very strong argument could me made that the platform’s constant churn of tear-jerking romantic movies remains the most consistently popular genre the company has at its disposal, with Purple Hearts providing the latest example.
Netflix and SAG-AFTRA Reach Tentative Agreement on New Contract
Netflix and SAG-AFTRA have tentatively agreed to a new contract, a successor to the 2019 agreement between the streamer and the guild for live-action film and TV productions. The guild said on Tuesday that a tentative agreement is subject to approval by the SAG-AFTRA National Board, which will meet August 8, 2022. The specific details will not be released in advance of the Board’s review. If approved by the board, the contract will be enforced until summer 2025.
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Content Heads to HBO Max in First Move to Bring Together Warner Bros. Discovery Content
Chip and Joanna Gaines are expanding their reach. Select content from their Magnolia Network will soon be available on HBO Max, the first example of Discovery content heading to HBO Max since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Beginning Sept. 30, the Magnolia Network library available on the streamer will include...
New TV Shows and Movies on Hulu (August 2022)
If you've ever wanted to see Michael Scott kidnapped by a serial killer (who wouldn't want to see that?), boy do I have the show for you. Steve Carell stars in the new series The Patient, which hails from FX and the creators of The Americans and follows a serial killer (Domhnall Gleeson) who kidnaps a therapist (Carell) and forces him to treat him. You'll have to wait a bit, though, as it doesn't come out until Aug. 30. It's one of several new shows and movies coming to Hulu this month.
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Speaks Out Following Movie Being Axed
“Batgirl” headliner Leslie Grace has finally spoken out and issued a statement on the project being axed. “Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie ‘Batgirl,’ I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland,” Grace said in a statement posted on her Instagram. “I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, “my own damn hero!” Batgirl for life!”
HBO Max Just Axed 6 Streaming-Exclusive Movies
Warner Bros. Discovery dropped at least six Warner Bros. movies released exclusively to HBO Max in an odd move noticed just hours after the company's decision to scrap the nearly-completed Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt. The Anne Hathaway-starring 2020 remake of The Witches and Seth Rogen's An American Pickle are among those missing from the streamer. Streaming platforms regularly cycle through licensed content, but it's unusual for a streaming platform to remove its exclusive content.
