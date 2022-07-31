Lorain police involved shooting leaves man dead

www.news-herald.com
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 great burger places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentenceLavinia ThompsonPortage County, OH
News-Herald.com
Richmond Heights K9 Bolt serves multiple roles
The Richmond Heights Police Department employs its K9 Bolt to promote unity with their community as well as deter violence. Bolt is a German shepherd. He is trained and cared for by Patrolman Jonathan Ross who has been with the police department for almost nine years. Ross trained with Bolt...
News-Herald.com
Mentor to host Safety Forces Open House
The Mentor Police and Fire Departments will be hosting a Safety Forces Open House Aug. 6 at the Mentor Police Station and Mentor Fire Station 5 parking lots located at 8500 Civic Center Blvd. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kids of all ages will...
News-Herald.com
Help Salvation Army help Lake County homeless at ‘Rally for the Sally’
Local band Jesters Revenge performs for Northeast Ohio audiences on a regular basis, but when the band plays at Painesville Square this weekend, it will also be working to rally support for a program that serves Lake County’s homeless population. The band will be one of four performing at...
News-Herald.com
Riverside teachers, administrators and more volunteer to show community appreciation
More than 30 volunteers from the Riverside Local School District spent the morning of Aug. 4 traveling throughout their community and performing random acts of kindness as part of the district’s eighth annual Community Kindness Day. The volunteers included teachers and their family members, administrators, school board President Lori...
News-Herald.com
Happenings — what’s coming up in Northeast Ohio starting Aug. 5
Here is a brief rundown of some coming entertainment options in Northeast Ohio. Make submissions for consideration via email to entertainment@morningjournal.com or entertainment@news-herald.com. You must include a phone number and/or web address for publication. Art. Chagrin Arts: 88 N. Main St., Chagrin Falls, presents. Call 440 Christkindl Market, Nov. 11...
News-Herald.com
Northeast Ohio libraries offer a variety of digital services
Libraries have become more digital since the pandemic. With many more moving further in the direction of technology many libraries offer digital services as well as modern technology for check out. Euclid Public Library offers a variety of digital options for patrons. Before the pandemic, the library offered virtual tours...
News-Herald.com
Shows happening at Valley Art Center, Gallery at Lakeland | Gallery Glances
Oh my, have you been shopping lately? I mean in a store, not online. Aside from the escalating prices, the displays are a mix of back-to-school and fall holidays. This is a clear reminder to follow through on those summer plans before you start saying to yourself “next summer.” And if you are already saying it (I am), clip a list on the December calendar (or your phone) of what you should have done this year but missed the opportunity or deadline.
News-Herald.com
Ground broken on boardwalk, observation deck project at Mentor Lagoons
Work has commenced on a new boardwalk project at the Mentor Lagoons Nature Preserve and Marina. Mentor City Council members, elected officials and representatives from other agencies broke ground on the project during a brief ceremony at Mentor Lagoons, located at 8365 Harbor Drive. “It’s been a long time coming,...
News-Herald.com
Vintage Ohio at Lake Metroparks Farmpark set for two days of wine and more
The two-day Vintage Ohio, always set for the first weekend in August, celebrates the pleasures of summer with much of what makes the season great. Produced by the Ohio Wine Producers Association, it’s a festival of food, music and craft vendors all framed around an array of canopied tents housing Ohio winemakers who pour tastes for those who attend. Groups of friends typically make it a traditional outing each summer.
News-Herald.com
United Way of Lake County announces Jen Yorko as 2022 campaign chair
United Way of Lake County has announced that Jen Yorko, the general manager of the Lake County Captains, a High-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, will serve as its 2022 Campaign Chair. Currently celebrating 100 years, UWLC’s annual campaign will begin in the fall and run through the spring of...
News-Herald.com
Enduring act California Speedbag celebrating ‘Little Guns’ vinyl release with Beachland Ballroom gig
Just a couple of Northeast Ohio kids who grew up to help craft an underground alt-country gem of a record — that’s Gary Lupico and Russell Sherman. Together in the early ‘90s, the musicians as part of Cleveland band California Speedbag released “Little Guns” on cassette.
News-Herald.com
Lake County libraries offer a variety of innovative services
Throughout Northeast Ohio, libraries have shifted the way they offer information, turning toward more innovative items to rent and partake in at their facilities. The shift toward these innovative means of checking out information was brought about by the pandemic and in the wake of its society altering problems has left various libraries with a variety of unique services.
News-Herald.com
Michael Stanley memorabilia to be featured at Willoughby Hills Rock N Roll Day event
Willoughby Hills is continuing to prepare for what will be their first Rock N Roll Day event this year. The event is set for 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 13. There are currently three events planned for inside the Community Center, located at 35400 Chardon Road. “Our committee meeting...
News-Herald.com
Ava Dean Beauty makes its mark with Lake County connections
The market for manicures is growing and Britt Hyatt has a hand in helping it along. Hyatt, of Willoughby, is the brand consultant and chief operating officer for Ava Dean Beauty, a beauty product company founded by AJ McLean and Josh Naranjo. McClean is a member of the internationally famous...
News-Herald.com
Mentor library hosting Daddy & Daughter Hair Factory
The library is hosting a Daddy & Daughter Hair Factory, so grownups can “brush up” on some easy hairstyles for their kids. The Daddy & Daughter Hair Factory will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 13, at Mentor Public Library’s Main Branch, 8215 Mentor Ave. The adults will learn hairstyles they can recreate at home, paint their child’s nails, and enjoy a yummy snack with their kid. The program also gives a chance for families to “gel” and create bonding moments that kids cherish.
News-Herald.com
Nap Lajoie, golf champion of Mentor?! It’s true
In 1928, Mentor Headlands Country Club — known today as Black Brook Golf Course — was expanded to feature 18 holes. A tournament was held to determine the premier golfer among its membership. The winner was a local man in his first tournament for real stakes who didn’t...
News-Herald.com
Top Christian artists to perform at 22nd annual The Fest in Wickliffe
The Fest, Northeast Ohio’s largest outdoor Christian music and free family festival, returns to the Center for Pastoral Leadership in Wickliffe Aug. 7. The annual event, now in its 22nd year, draws over 35,000 visitors, according to a news release from organizers. The Fest is an inspiring day of...
News-Herald.com
Incubus drives into Blossom Music Center Aug. 9
If it weren’t for social media or music journalists, Incubus vocalist Brandon Boyd said he would be totally unaware of milestone album anniversaries. Take, for instance, the alternative act’s sophomore effort, “S.C.I.E.N.C.E.,” which, come September, will have been released a quarter of a century ago. That’s...
News-Herald.com
BBB shares shopping tips for Ohio’s sales tax-free weekend
Ohio’s sales tax-free weekend for school supplies will take place from midnight Aug. 5 to 11:59 p.m. Aug 7 this year. Consumers can purchase clothing, school supplies, and instructional materials free of sales tax during this time, according to a news release from Better Business Bureau. Specifically, this covers individual purchases such as:
