Violinist Augustin Hadelich chats about performing, and mysterious wives

Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
PHOTOS: More from the 51st Carbondale Mountain Fair
The 51st Carbondale Mountain Fair concluded Sunday, including the Men’s Wood Splitting competition and the closing musical act, LA-based band Ozomatli. More photos from Mountain Fair weekend, here and here.
Knapp Ranch acquires local catering company
Knapp Ranch, a sustainable farm located in the upper West Lake Creek valley of Edwards, acquired local catering company Second Nature Gourmet this month. Chef Marla Leblow launched Second Nature Gourmet in the Vail Valley in 2016, a scratch-prepared catering company focusing on ingredient quality and using local and responsibly-sourced products. Leblow said that the two companies share a natural alignment of values and commitment to quality standards, and she would not have sold Second Nature to anyone but the Knapp family.
Westword
Get Outside: Ten Colorado Boating Destinations With Beautiful Views
Boating may seem like a more niche area of outdoor recreation, but if you know how to drive a car, you’ll have no issue learning to operate a rental boat. For a new experience this summer, stop in any of the marinas on this list, and even if you’re a sailing pro, you’ll be amazed by these ten Colorado boating lakes with beautiful views.
aspenpublicradio.org
Morning Newscast: August 1, 2022
On today's newscast: Aspen City Council meets tomorrow to review the progress its made on its 2022 goals, the city is delaying sales of its Burlingame affordable housing units, Glenwood Springs is updating its wildfire protection plan, the Youth Recovery Center at Valley View Hospital is closing soon, a gun rights organization is suing Colorado over its gun control measures, Colorado’s network of electric vehicle chargers is growing, a recap of weekend events including Carbondale's Mountain Fair, and more.
Changes to camping being rolled out at popular areas in Colorado
The U.S. Forest Service has announced changes to camping in some of the most visited areas around Summit County. Rather than pitching a tent anywhere they please, campers are now limited to designated spots along Boreas Pass. Starting near the end of August, that will be the case too along Peru Creek, closer to Keystone.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Canyon Crepes brings family feel to a quiet corner of West Glenwood
Two Glenwood Springs residents recently retired from the rafting life to help create community in West Glenwood — with crepes. “We want it to be a space that people want to come and hang out in,” he said. “You know, kick it on a porch for the first few months.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Colorado’s mountain airports are thriving despite national rural air service struggle
Colorado’s mountain-town airports are busier than ever despite airlines limping through a pilot shortage and slashing service to smaller communities. The number of passengers flying in and out of Aspen, Durango, Eagle County, Gunnison, Hayden and Montrose in 2022 is on a record-setting pace, marking a rural airport strength that does not reflect national trends.
MORE INFO: Colorado ski resort expansion halted after tundra damaged
KEYSTONE, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has ordered a halt to the expansion of a Rocky Mountains ski resort after contractors mistakenly demolished protected alpine tundra to create a temporary road. The Keystone Resort project involving new trails and lifts was stopped after officials saw work crews...
MONSOONAL IMPACT: 15-foot-deep 'debris flow' closes popular backcountry road in Colorado
The power of monsoonal rainfall has been put on display in Carbondale, resulting in the closure of a popular forest service road following multiple debris flows in the area. According to a press release from the US Forest Service, a four-mile stretch of Crystal Townsite Road (FSR 314), from Daniel's Hill to Crystal Mill, was heavily impacted by more than a dozen debris flows this week, including some as deep as 15 feet.
Summit Daily News
Bear scares in Summit County: An uptick in encounters makes residents worry about deadly consequences of improper food storage
Over the past week, there have been multiple bear encounters in Summit County. In both the Wildernest Village in Silverthorne and in Dillon Valley, two residents have reported bears within feet of their homes in the past week. Kyle Walker grew up in Summit County and moved back in 2020....
aspenpublicradio.org
Delta County landfill site seeks to grow its compost operations
Nutrient rich composting material often referred to as “black gold” is being created in the dry adobe hills at a commercial composting site near the base of the Grand Mesa in Delta County. Carbondale based company CHT Resources, which stands for Collection, Hauling and Transfer, continues to improve...
Confusion emerges over rejected packages at Edwards, Avon Post Offices
Addressing and receiving packages in Eagle County has always been a bit of a gamble. From determining which carrier will deliver the package to determining how to address it, residents often list this as one of their main challenges with the local post offices. While these challenges vary, in the...
KJCT8
West Nile Virus reaches western Colorado
DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - Delta County Health Department has reported its first case of West Nile Virus in a person for the year of 2022. The infected woman is reported to be in her 80′s. The Colorado Department of Public Health reported that in 2021, Colorado had 175 human...
Rescuers find overdue hikers trapped in steep, rugged terrain on Colorado 14er
Teams from the Chaffee County Search and Rescue Team (CCSAR) were deployed to the Mount Shavano and Tabeguache Peak Trailhead on Friday, after a report alerted them to a pair of overdue hikers that were last heard from on Thursday. The hikers, a father and son from Illinois, had left...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
New Castle chief released on bond following initial court appearance
New Castle Police Chief Tony Pagni is free on a personal recognizance bond pending a Wednesday court hearing following his Friday night arrest on suspicion of felony menacing involving an armed confrontation with a neighbor. According to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit, Pagni, 58, was allegedly intoxicated when...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Scope of the Chaffee Local Housing Crisis Made Crystal Clear: 1105 More Units Needed by 2027
Chaffee Housing Authority’s Updated Housing Needs Assessment Reveals the Reality of the Local Housing Crisis. Not that the number is unexpected, but it is sobering to realize the effort it will take to provide housing for our county’s workforce over the next five years. According to the 2022 Housing Needs Assessment (HNA), recently adopted by the Chaffee Housing Authority, to stabilize the Chaffee County workforce and keep up with future housing demands, 1,105 new homes are needed over the next five years.
