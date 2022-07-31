ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Violinist Augustin Hadelich chats about performing, and mysterious wives

By Aspen Public Radio
aspenpublicradio.org
 4 days ago
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

PHOTOS: More from the 51st Carbondale Mountain Fair

The 51st Carbondale Mountain Fair concluded Sunday, including the Men’s Wood Splitting competition and the closing musical act, LA-based band Ozomatli. More photos from Mountain Fair weekend, here and here.
CARBONDALE, CO
Vail Daily

Knapp Ranch acquires local catering company

Knapp Ranch, a sustainable farm located in the upper West Lake Creek valley of Edwards, acquired local catering company Second Nature Gourmet this month. Chef Marla Leblow launched Second Nature Gourmet in the Vail Valley in 2016, a scratch-prepared catering company focusing on ingredient quality and using local and responsibly-sourced products. Leblow said that the two companies share a natural alignment of values and commitment to quality standards, and she would not have sold Second Nature to anyone but the Knapp family.
EDWARDS, CO
Westword

Get Outside: Ten Colorado Boating Destinations With Beautiful Views

Boating may seem like a more niche area of outdoor recreation, but if you know how to drive a car, you’ll have no issue learning to operate a rental boat. For a new experience this summer, stop in any of the marinas on this list, and even if you’re a sailing pro, you’ll be amazed by these ten Colorado boating lakes with beautiful views.
COLORADO STATE
aspenpublicradio.org

Morning Newscast: August 1, 2022

On today's newscast: Aspen City Council meets tomorrow to review the progress its made on its 2022 goals, the city is delaying sales of its Burlingame affordable housing units, Glenwood Springs is updating its wildfire protection plan, the Youth Recovery Center at Valley View Hospital is closing soon, a gun rights organization is suing Colorado over its gun control measures, Colorado’s network of electric vehicle chargers is growing, a recap of weekend events including Carbondale's Mountain Fair, and more.
ASPEN, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Colorado’s mountain airports are thriving despite national rural air service struggle

Colorado’s mountain-town airports are busier than ever despite airlines limping through a pilot shortage and slashing service to smaller communities. The number of passengers flying in and out of Aspen, Durango, Eagle County, Gunnison, Hayden and Montrose in 2022 is on a record-setting pace, marking a rural airport strength that does not reflect national trends.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

MONSOONAL IMPACT: 15-foot-deep 'debris flow' closes popular backcountry road in Colorado

The power of monsoonal rainfall has been put on display in Carbondale, resulting in the closure of a popular forest service road following multiple debris flows in the area. According to a press release from the US Forest Service, a four-mile stretch of Crystal Townsite Road (FSR 314), from Daniel's Hill to Crystal Mill, was heavily impacted by more than a dozen debris flows this week, including some as deep as 15 feet.
CARBONDALE, CO
aspenpublicradio.org

Delta County landfill site seeks to grow its compost operations

Nutrient rich composting material often referred to as “black gold” is being created in the dry adobe hills at a commercial composting site near the base of the Grand Mesa in Delta County. Carbondale based company CHT Resources, which stands for Collection, Hauling and Transfer, continues to improve...
DELTA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

West Nile Virus reaches western Colorado

DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - Delta County Health Department has reported its first case of West Nile Virus in a person for the year of 2022. The infected woman is reported to be in her 80′s. The Colorado Department of Public Health reported that in 2021, Colorado had 175 human...
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

New Castle chief released on bond following initial court appearance

New Castle Police Chief Tony Pagni is free on a personal recognizance bond pending a Wednesday court hearing following his Friday night arrest on suspicion of felony menacing involving an armed confrontation with a neighbor. According to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit, Pagni, 58, was allegedly intoxicated when...
NEW CASTLE, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Scope of the Chaffee Local Housing Crisis Made Crystal Clear: 1105 More Units Needed by 2027

Chaffee Housing Authority’s Updated Housing Needs Assessment Reveals the Reality of the Local Housing Crisis. Not that the number is unexpected, but it is sobering to realize the effort it will take to provide housing for our county’s workforce over the next five years. According to the 2022 Housing Needs Assessment (HNA), recently adopted by the Chaffee Housing Authority, to stabilize the Chaffee County workforce and keep up with future housing demands, 1,105 new homes are needed over the next five years.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO

