Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, BNB, UNI, FIL, THETA

CoinTelegraph
Ether creates history as key metric in ETH options exceeds Bitcoin by 32%
Ether (ETH) has taken over Bitcoin (BTC) in the options market for the first time in history as the open interest (OI) of Deribit Ether options, with a value of $5.6 billion, exceeded the OI of Bitcoin options worth $4.6 billion by 32%. OI is calculated by adding all the...
CoinTelegraph
Beyond the headlines: The real adoption of Bitcoin salaries
Are cryptocurrency wages an idea whose time has come? Maybe not. It’s one thing, after all, to dabble in Bitcoin (BTC) with one’s excess cash and quite another to take a significant portion of one’s salary in BTC. Moreover, there are often tax and custody questions about...
CoinTelegraph
Dollars on the Lightning Network: A boon for emerging markets?
Dollars at the click of a button on the Lightning Network could soon become a reality. An innovation from Galoy, the provider of open source core banking platforms such as the Bitcoin (BTC) Beach wallet, could provide safe haven from the volatility of BTC. The innovation, called Stablesats, uses derivatives...
CoinTelegraph
Binance pilots NFT ticketing: Nifty Newsletter, July 27–Aug 2
In this week’s newsletter, read about how Binance started its nonfungible token (NFT) ticketing service by partnering with a sports club. Check out the NFT exchange-traded fund (ETF), which was released by trading platform KuCoin and how Google AI was able to paint BAYC-inspired NFTs. In other news, learn...
CoinTelegraph
Rock on, Gibraltar: Pro-crypto regulation pulls Binance and big players
Gibraltar's 6.8-square-kilometer territory houses 35,000 people and several large international crypto companies. The British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar, ruled by the United Kingdom and an important gateway to Europe, is an attractive jurisdiction for distributed ledger technologies (DLT) or simply crypto. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, is now hiring...
CoinTelegraph
‘Insane evidence’ Bitcoin has capitulated in past 2 months — analysis
Bitcoin (BTC) is providing overwhelming evidence that it is capitulating, and it is time to flip bullish as a result, new analysis believes. In a Twitter thread on Aug. 3, Charles Edwards, CEO of crypto asset manager Capriole, revealed what he called the “The 12 Bitcoin Capitulations.”. “Risk-returns skewed...
CoinTelegraph
Price analysis 8/3: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, MATIC, AVAX
Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins are tracking the United States equities markets higher on Aug. 3 as traders buy the dip. Smaller investors seem to be making the most of the bear market in Bitcoin as the number of wholecoiners has soared by 40,000 since the sharp fall in June. In comparison, wallet addresses with more than 1,000 Bitcoin have declined by 113 since May.
CoinTelegraph
BTC wholecoiners up by 40K since June crash began
Smaller Bitcoin (BTC) investors have found a unique opportunity during the crypto slump to snap up their favorite cryptocurrency. The number of wholecoiners has surged by 40,000 since the June slump alone. According to LookIntoBitcoin, the number of BTC wholecoiners has been steadily increasing since January 31, when the BTC...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin bulls defend $23K amid warning bear market rally 'alive and well'
Bitcoin (BTC) tested $23,000 as support on the Aug. 1 Wall Street open with key moving averages in focus. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as bulls and bears battled for control amid a tight trading range. Bitcoin had inspired with its highest weekly close since mid-June...
CoinTelegraph
Nansen admits neglecting DeFi plans during the NFT craze
Despite the general downturn in the cryptocurrency markets throughout the year, Ethereum blockchain analytics platform Nansen has continued to report impressive growth numbers. CEO and co-founder Alex Svanevik recently spoke about Nansen’s growth, highlighting that the company has registered over 130 million addresses and has grown 30% despite the crypto...
CoinTelegraph
Tether supply starts to increase after three-month decline
The world’s largest stablecoin, Tether (USDT), has expanded its circulating supply following almost three months of reductions, in what could be a sign the crypto markets are slowly recovering. The first mint in almost three months occurred on Friday, and there have been three more, with the latest on...
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase partners with BlackRock to create new access points for institutional crypto investing
According to a new blog post published on Thursday, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase said it is partnering with BlackRock, the world’s largest financial asset manager, to provide its clients with direct access to crypto, starting with Bitcoin (BTC). Users of BlackRock’s institutional investment management platform Aladdin will receive crypto trading, custody, prime brokerage and reporting capabilities should they also elect to sign up for Coinbase Prime.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin miners now hold 1.856M BTC in 2-year high — new data
Bitcoin (BTC) miners now own more BTC than at any time since 2020 as the impact of the past months' turbulence wears off. According to data from on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, miners' BTC holdings increased dramatically in July. Miners keep stacking sats. In the latest sign of miners recovering from...
CoinTelegraph
Binance, KuCoin, OKX CEOs flex security amid Solana FUD storm
With Solana hitting the headlines for succumbing to a hack on Wednesday, prominent crypto CEOs — including Binance’s Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, KuCoin’s Johnny Lyu and OKX’s Jay Hao — recommended that Solana (SOL) investors move their holdings over to their own exchanges as an immediate security measure.
CoinTelegraph
MicroStrategy stock MSTR hits 3-month high after CEO's exit
MicroStrategy (MSTR) stock opened higher on Aug. 3 as investors digested the news of its CEO Michael Saylor's exit after a depressive quarterly earnings report. On the daily chart, MSTR's price surged by nearly 14.5% to $324.55 per share, the highest level since May 6. The stock's intraday gains came...
CoinTelegraph
3 key Ether derivatives metrics suggest $1,600 ETH support lacks strength
Ether (ETH) price is up 60% since May 3, outperforming leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) by 32% over that span. However, evidence suggests the current $1,600 support lacks strength as network use and smart contract deposit metrics weakened. Moreover, ETH derivatives show increasing sell pressure from margin traders. The positive price...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin network activity decline suggests longer bear market: Glassnode
With several on-chain metrics for Bitcoin (BTC) still in a bearish range, a continuation of the recent price recovery will require increased demand and fees spent over the network, says Glassnode. The assessment of mediocre market growth over the past week came from blockchain analysis firm Glassnode in its latest...
CoinTelegraph
Riot Blockchain's Bitcoin mining productivity dropped 28% YOY amid record Texas heat
Crypto mining firm Riot Blockchain reported it produced fewer Bitcoin (BTC) in July 2022 than that in July 2021 after scaling down operations at its Texas facility. In a Wednesday announcement, Riot said its miners had produced 318 Bitcoin in July, more than 28% less than the 443 BTC the firm reported generating in July 2021. According to Riot CEO Jason Les, the firm curtailed operations by 11,717 megawatt-hours in July in response to increasing demand on Texas’ energy grid. Many parts of the Lone Star State experienced several days with temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, requiring additional power for air conditioners.
CoinTelegraph
Swiss Sygnum Bank expands crypto staking with Cardano
Cryptocurrency-friendly bank Sygnum Bank continues expanding its crypto services by launching support for Cardano (ADA) staking. Sygnum announced on Tuesday that the firm has expanded its bank-grade staking offering with Cardano, allowing clients to generate rewards by staking ADA via the bank’s institutional-grade platform. ADA joins Sygnum’s growing crypto-staking...
CoinTelegraph
Lido’s market dominance and Ethereum decentralization post-Merge
After a successful third testnet merge, Sept. 19 was recently proposed as the tentative target date for the Ethereum Merge. Ethereum is set to fully transition from proof-of-work (PoW), the original consensus mechanism used by the Bitcoin network, to the more energy-efficient proof-of-stake (PoS) used by younger networks like Solana and Cardano.
