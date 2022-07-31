Lil Durk Hit In The Face By Pyrotechnic At Lollapalooza

www.stereogum.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Related
Lil Durk Revealed His Condition After Explosives Went Off In His Face At Lollapalooza
"I’ma take a break & focus on my health."
musictimes.com
Lil Durk Net Worth 2022: Rapper Making Massive Fortune Amid Lollapalooza Accident
Lil Durk is taking on a "health break" after sustaining a huge injury on his face because of a recent accident. Performing on his Lollapalooza 2022 set, Lil Durk was blasted with hot smoke on his face after a pyrotechnic machine blows onstage. Currently on tour to support his recent...
Soulja Boy Got Maced By Charleston White In Miami & DJ Akademiks Is Following All The Beef
Soulja Boy was in Miami this past weekend for the Rolling Loud music festival and a lot of drama unfolded with Charleston White, a YouTuber, who he has a short but nasty history with. It all began this month when White was asked in an interview with SAY CHEESE! about...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Brings His First Girlfriend Keshia Chanté On Stage At OVO Fest: Watch
Though he's had to postpone the highly anticipated Young Money reunion due to a case of COVID, Drake's annual OVO Fest has still been a monumental one as the father of one has been showing plenty of love to his fellow Canadians. One of the most buzzworthy moments from night...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival
If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
Daily Beast
Beloved 23-Year-Old DJ Dies After Plunge From 13th-Story Houston Balcony
In the early hours of July 4, a DJ just beginning to make a name for herself on the Houston music scene plummeted from the balcony of a high-rise apartment building, falling four floors to a pool deck below. The only other person present on the balcony that morning—the DJ’s girlfriend—said she watched her partner climb up on a patio chair and pitch over the railing.
Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West
Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date
Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B shut down The Wireless Festival donning a custom, hand-sewn bodysuit that was everything!
Instagram Model With Celeb Ties Has AIDS, Twitter Contact Traces
There is no messiness like celebrity messiness. This case can involve some perilous consequences as an Instagram model tied to some notable names recently revealed she has been diagnosed with AIDS, and she isn’t aware exactly how long she’s had the debilitating and incurable disease. Gena Tew is the IG model in question, and she […]
Lauren London Wants to Leave Los Angeles After Losing Nipsey Hussle, But Stays For Family
Lauren London is opening up about her desire to leave her hometown of Los Angeles after the tragic loss of her partner Nipsey Hussle. Since losing the late rapper and entrepreneur to a fatal shooting in 2019, London has found it hard to want to stay in the city where she was born and raised. London recently appeared on Angie Martinez’s new podcast, “Angie Martinez IRL,” and shared how life’s been in the three years since Hussle’s passing.
musictimes.com
Cardi B Hit Fan on the Head Multiple Times at Wireless Festival? Videos Show Truth
A video circulating online shows Cardi B thrusting her microphone into the audience during her set at Wireless Festival this past weekend. It got people thinking she hit a fan multiple times on the head. While Cardi B said there was no fight, some who caught a glimpse of that video begged to differ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
JayDaYoungan's Girlfriend Mourns Rapper's Death Weeks After Losing Newborn Baby
Bogalusa, LA – JayDaYoungan was shot and killed in his home state of Louisiana on Wednesday (July 27). As the tributes continue to pour in from the Hip Hop community, Jay’s girlfriend took to Instagram following his death to remember the 24-year-old rapper. In her heartbreaking post, CaRena...
Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video
Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ne-Yo Responds To Wife's Cheating Accusation: "I Will Work Through Our Challenges"
Ne-Yo's wife, Crystal Renay, came forward on Instagram, Saturday, alleging that the singer has cheated on her throughout their eight-year-long relationship. Ne-Yo responded to the accusation on Twitter a day later. “8 years of life and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent, T.I., 2 Chainz + More Send Prayers To Lil Duval Following Nasty Car Crash
Nassau, Bahamas – Lil Duval was involved in a car accident in the Bahamas on Tuesday night (July 26). The comedian shared gruesome footage of himself being loaded into an ambulance on Instagram after his quad was struck by a vehicle. Duval explained in the caption of his video...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
JayDaYoungan's Girlfriend & Baby Mama Share Messages Following His Death
Weeks after suffering a miscarriage, Carena V, is mourning the loss of her boyfriend, JayDaYoungan. The rapper was shot and killed on Wednesday night in Louisiana. Though his sister claimed reports of his death were premature, police later confirmed his passing. Carena V shared a slew of photos and videos...
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Toned Derriere In New Hottie Bootcamp Video
After a long hiatus, Megan Thee Stallion finally announced the return of her Hottie Bootcamp regime.
BET
Blueface Responds After Viral Video Of Physical Altercation With Girlfriend Surfaces
Rapper Blueface took to his Instagram account to respond after a viral video of a physical altercation with girlfriend Chrisean Rock surfaced. According to TMZ, LAPD says the incident is officially under investigation and cops are looking to interview both Blueface and Chrisean, as well as review more surveillance from the scene. Possible charges may occur from prosecutors following the completion of the investigation.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Is In Disbelief After White Rapper Who Sounds Like Him Goes Viral
Lil Babyhas only been rapping for five years, and it's becoming evident that his influence has already seeped into a new generation of artists. The rapper has been one of the biggest stars in rap for the past few years, so it was only a matter of time until a few copycats popped up.
Comments / 2