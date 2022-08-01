Euro 2022 final: The best reactions and memes as England Women make history

England women have won the nation's first international football tournament since 1966 having been forced into extra time against Germany at Wembley in the final of the 2022 Women's European Championships.

A record crowd for a European Championships for both women and men watched the game at Wembley where there were 87,192 and they were treated to a true rollercoaster of a football game.

Substitute Ella Toone, of Manchester United, opened the scoring with a sublime chip in the second half, after latching on to a smart through ball by Keira Walsh.

The roof was lifted off Wembley Stadium following the goal but the Lionesses had to remain fully aware of the threat posed by the German team who went close to scoring shortly afterwards and surely would have if not for the reflexes of goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter





Germany continued to press and were denied thanks to some key blocks by the England captain Leah Williamson but it wasn't long before they equalised with Lina Magull slotting home from the near post on 80 minutes.

It was only the second goal the Lionesses had conceded in the tournament.

The game was forced into extra time as neither team could score another goal in the 90 minutes but maybe there was a good omen to it all as pointed out by Gary Lineker.

Even as both teams were tiring the Lionesses managed to find a second wind as Manchester City forward Chloe Kelly managed to scramble the ball home to make it 2-1 causing absolute bedlam in Wembley.













Everyone particularly enjoyed Ella Toone and Alessia Russo reading a note passed from the German coaching staff to their players.





When it was all said and done England managed to control the match and win 2-1 creating a truly historic moment for the nation and English football.













There was a lot of llove for Kelly who gave a very chaotic and enjoyable interview after the final whistle and has already become an icon for her celebration.

























There were plenty of tears.









Spare a thought for the Germans who judging by their TV coverage clearly had enough.





Greg James is going to play 'Sweet Caroline' once an hour every hour solid on Radio One tomorrow.

At the end of the day this is what it's all about.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.